Introduction

The first three articles in this series established a framework for understanding famine, revealing it as a deliberate process rather than a tragic accident or natural disaster. Famines are constructed through intentional planning, policy, and the systematic removal of alternatives. They require precise execution and do not simply happen by chance. If you haven’t read the first 3 articles start here:

Events like the Russian and Irish famines followed a similar initiation: land consolidation, loss of independent food sources, export priorities, monoculture, and centralized control. These measures resulted not only in hunger but also in profound loss of autonomy, pressuring individuals into compliance and self-regulation within the system.

This is why the first three articles focused on the primary mechanics rather than the secondary reactions. The goal is to establish a pattern: you don’t starve a nation by burning down 68 processing plants and taking away its food supply; you starve them by first removing every other way they might feed themselves.

Today, the same pattern is evident in modern environmental and wildlife policy. Measures involving fertility control, habitat destruction, and biodiversity loss systematically remove paths to independent survival. Regardless of intent, the result is the same: dependency on centralized systems grows as resilience is diminished.

Once survival is managed centrally, dependency follows. This shift alters what populations consider normal or acceptable. History shows that societies adapt through incremental changes in infrastructure, language, and institutional frameworks, gradually normalizing what was once extreme behavior.

The purpose of this article is to examine how that process works.

In this piece, the discussion shifts from food systems and environmental collapse to the human body. It explores how concepts such as life, death, autonomy, and utility have been administratively redefined, particularly in medicine. Issues such as organ donation, clinical death, and biomedical commodification illustrate this pattern of reclassification and shifting utility.

This article emphasizes recognizing these patterns—how societies normalize the once-unthinkable, not by abrupt change, but through gradual adaptation embedded in procedures and systems.

This discussion is not yet about cannibalism, but about the systems that progress toward making it conceivable, then conditionally acceptable, and eventually normalized. The rationale for this normalization is a key aspect of the analysis.

How Atrocities Become Normal

When people look back at historical catastrophes, they often ask not how they happened but how they were tolerated. How entire populations accepted conditions that, from a distance, seem self-evidently intolerable. How mass starvation, social collapse, and extreme behavior did not immediately provoke revolt or refusal, but instead became a daily reality. I have always said the idea of Stalin was never the problem; it was the millions who blindly followed. They programmed us so vehemently to follow, and we can all see that Event 210 was simply a compliance test. Get an experimental injection when we show you someone getting it live on TV and dying in front of your eyes, no, lol, just kidding, let’s make that 8 injections. And wear a humiliating mask everywhere, no, make that two masks, and spray your hands with alcohol and benzene and stay inside your house and lose your income for a couple of weeks, lol, we meant years. And turn in your neighbor or friend if they are out of compliance. Almost everyone complied at one level or another. Which brings me to the next point.

The mistake in that question is assuming that normalization is a psychological failure rather than a structural one. People do not become able to tolerate extreme conditions because they lose their moral compass. They become capable of tolerating them because the material conditions of their lives have been rearranged in such a way that refusal is no longer viable. They are coerced beyond the limits of their metal.

Modern societies now apply similar structural approaches to other forms of biological necessity: reproduction, health, disability, aging, and death. These are not treated as personal or social experiences, but rather as administrative categories. This is not inherently malicious. It is how large-scale systems function. For an institution to act on something, it must first make it tangible. That means translating lived experience into government-approved and standardized terms that can be sorted, tracked, optimized, and processed.

This translation step is critical. Once something is categorized, it can be managed. Once it can be managed, it can be optimized. And once it’s optimized, it can be repurposed. This is how systems drift away from human meaning without intending to. They are not designed to preserve meaning; they are designed to preserve function.

In medicine, bodies are seen as systems, organs, metrics, and risk profiles—not as whole persons. The body becomes an asset, a deficit, or a profit. The question shifts from supporting dreams to maximizing usable assets and profit.

Over time, this makes formerly ethical decisions procedural and profit-driven. Normalization happens through repetition in everyday systems—hospitals, schools, and grocery stores. These places become sites of slow harm without a second thought.

Society doesn’t blink an eye when schools bring in deviant pornography, teachers who are mentally ill and sexually perverse, or stop the butchers from carving up their bodies and removing their genitals. If the television says it is for their own good, they believe it without question. The story was told in a way that matched the previous programming and brainwashing of their addled brains. All the information matched with what they have been told to believe, and so the next step, as they march down the line, isn’t so outlandish.

If you can march in a parade yelling to kill unborn babies and froth at the mouth to support the medical industrial complex’s agenda to permanently mutilate children, then guzzling a bottle of Gatorade and chomping on some potato chips made with the chemically altered tissues of unborn babies wouldn’t even raise an eyebrow. The only question becomes “how much do the chips and soda cost, and does it taste good?” The soul is dormant, the spirit is dead, and all that remains is a hungry ghost, never satisfied, only seeking more. The prisoner and the guard are now the same.

Understanding organ donation, clinical death, and the medical redefinition of human value requires placing them within this broader context of normalization and administrative restructuring.

Early History of Organ Donation

Long before transplantation was technically possible, people were already imagining bodies as things that could be recomposed, spliced, and rearranged. We cannot talk about the cultural history of transplantation without mentioning Mary Shelley and Frankenstein, because it is one of the first widely circulated narratives to treat the human body as something that can be disassembled, reassembled, and reanimated through technical means rather than divine intervention.

Shelley did not invent this idea in a vacuum. She was surrounded by early nineteenth-century debates about galvanism, electricity, reanimation, anatomy, and the boundary between life and death. Experiments on frog legs, executed criminals, and recently deceased bodies were publicized and debated. The question of whether life could be mechanically induced was discussed and experimented with.

Shelley’s personal life is relevant here not because of gossip, but because it reflects how saturated her world was with death and medical intervention. She lost her mother shortly after birth, three of her four children, and her husband. Her husbands body was cremated and his heart was left unburned and untouched. She took it and wrapped it in a scarf with his writings and kept it wither her. Her journals and letters show a sustained preoccupation with reanimation, preservation, and the idea that life might be reversible under the right conditions.

That conceptual move matters. Once bodies are imagined as assemblages rather than indivisible wholes, the idea of replacing parts becomes a topic for discussion. The crack in the door is now open. This shift in imagination is a necessary precursor to transplantation. Before surgeons could physically move organs from one body to another, people had to accept it, at least conceptually, that bodies were both divisible and reconstructible.

Of course, it is perfectly normal to have a real human heart wrapped in a silk scarf inside your petticoat after you wrote a how-to manual on bringing life to the dead. Move along, nothing to see here.

As Above So Below

One of the clearest examples is Baphomet: a composite body made from mismatched biological elements—an animal head, a human torso, mixed sex characteristics. The point here is not theology. The point is that this figure presents the body as something constructed rather than given. It is a visual representation of anatomical recombination. Originally brought to life with Eliphas Levi and revived by the infamous Anton LaVey and the Church of Satan. It seems the Church of Satan keeps cropping up, not to mention his wife’s uncanny resemblance to Taylor Swift and her eventual move from Satanic worship back to Egyptian worship of very select deities. On the creatures arms are written the words solve and coagula. Sounds exactly like the modern field of chemistry AND the vitamin and supplement industry. Again, move along, keep taking that Frankenstein cocktail of “vitamin C” and Vitamin D3, Zinc, magnesium and of course DMSO.

Éliphas Lévi (born Alphonse Louis Constant, 1810–1875) matters here not because of mythology or spectacle, but because he marks the point where Western metaphysics begins to be deliberately re-engineered. Trained for the Catholic priesthood before abandoning it, Lévi carried sacramental logic into occult philosophy, treating theology not as revelation but as a symbolic system that could be dismantled, recombined, and operationalized. His synthesis of Kabbalah, Tarot, Hermeticism, and alchemy reframed the human body and soul as modular rather than indivisible components inside a larger metaphysical machine.

His Baphomet was not a demon but a diagram: a composite being meant to visualize the collapse of boundaries between male and female, spirit and matter, life and death. Lévi didn’t discover anything new; he reformulated old death practices into a conceptual technology applicable to the living. This logic mirrors much older systems, especially Egyptian mortuary theology, in which bodies were preserved, reconstructed, and ritually maintained so that consciousness could remain socially active after death. Lévi didn’t invent that impulse. He made it portable.

That kind of imagery matters historically because it shows that the idea of bodily modularity existed long before surgeons could act on it. People had already been exposed to the concept that bodies could be reassembled, hybridized, or altered at a fundamental level. When modern transplantation became possible, it did not introduce a completely foreign idea. It simply operationalized an old one through good old standar predictive programming.

Ancient medical traditions, such as Greek, Roman, Egyptian, Indian, and Chinese, all contain references to surgical repair, skin grafting, and the replacement of damaged tissue, but not to true organ transplantation. What they did have were symbolic, religious, and mythological narratives about body replacement, regeneration, and transformation.

One of the earliest widely cited symbolic examples appears in Christian hagiography: the legend of Saints Cosmas and Damian, said to have replaced the diseased leg of a man with the leg of a deceased Ethiopian. This story matters not merely as an early fantasy of transplantation, but because it encodes a much older metaphysical logic, the idea that the body is divisible, that identity can persist through physical substitution, and that certain bodies are more expendable than others. In many of its visual depictions, the scene is staged not as surgery but as ritual, often beside tomb-like structures, sarcophagus forms, or shadowed thresholds that echo older underworld iconography. Notice the Dark figure has no distinguishable characteristics like everyone else in the painting. Simply a body to harvest and use for the cult of science.

Egyptian mortuary theology

The body was treated as a maintainable vessel rather than a divine and sacred whole, and where parts could be preserved, replaced, or ritually sustained to keep consciousness socially active beyond death. What later medicine would attempt mechanically, these traditions rehearsed symbolically: a modular human, capable of reconstruction, continuity without integrity, and survival through reassembly.

The first documented attempts at actual transplantation appear much later. In the 16th century, Italian surgeon Gaspare Tagliacozzi developed techniques for skin grafting using tissue from a patient’s own body (autografts), primarily for reconstructive purposes. This introduced the concept that tissue could be transferred and integrated.

Both signing an autograph and performing an autograph skin transplant deal with identity, authenticity, and the idea of leaving a mark, but in radically different ways. An autograph is a symbolic extension of the self: a social artifact that signals presence, status, and recognition, a fragment of identity projected outward onto an object. An autograft, by contrast, is not symbolic at all. It is a literal reintegration of the self, using one’s own living tissue to restore physical continuity and survival.

True organ transplantation required two developments: anesthesia and vascular surgery. Without the ability to control pain and connect blood vessels, transplanting living organs was impossible, people couldn’t survive the pain. These so called “advances” emerged in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The first recorded human-to-human organ transplant with any degree of success did not occur until 1954, when Dr. Joseph Murray transplanted a kidney between identical twins. The genetic match prevented immune rejection. This case is often treated as the beginning of modern transplantation medicine because it proved the concept: organs could be removed from one human and function inside another.

From that point forward, the field expanded rapidly. As immunosuppressive drugs were developed, transplants between non-identical individuals became possible. With this came a new problem: supply.

The medical capability to transplant organs preceded any ethical or legal infrastructure to govern it. Once it became possible to move organs between bodies, the question was no longer whether it could be done, but how organs would be sourced, classified, allocated, and consented to.

What matters here is not whether these systems descend directly from ancient Egypt, but that they keep reconstituting the same underlying logic. AEUB (Ancient Egyptian Underworld Belief )treated the body as a vessel, identity as modular, death as a process, and controlling sustaining life after death as something that could be engineered. Hermeticism abstracted this. Lévi diagrammed it. Baphomet visualized it. Frankenstein imagined it, vivisection operationalized it, and transplantation mechanized it. At every stage, the same premise survives: that life is not sacred, but manipulatable; that bodies are not the whole, but are forcedly divisible.

Vivisection, Modularity, and the Birth of Transplantation

Before transplantation became a medical therapy, it existed as a practice of Frankenstein’s attempts at the manipulation of life itself. It was built through repeated experimentation on living animals, most intensively between the late nineteenth century and the early twentieth century, without anesthesia, without any ethical oversight, and without any requirement that the subject survive.

This practice had a name: vivisection.

Vivisection, literally “cutting into the living,” was not a fringe activity in the late 1800s and early 1900s. It was standard within European and American medical research institutions. It was publicly defended, legally permitted, academically rewarded, and treated as essential to scientific progress. Animals are considered platforms and easy targets, tortured for their own ends.

What surgeons were trying to learn was how to reroute life, how to create a manufactured species that was removed from the natural living whole.

Vivisection did not merely teach surgeons how to cut and reconnect, but it also trained them to think in terms of hybrids. Long before the word chimera entered modern bioethics, the logic of chimerism was already performative and operational: organs moved across bodies, tissues crossed species, and circulation rerouted through foreign systems. A living body was no longer a singular organism but a platform for integration. What mattered was not what a body was, but what it could be made to do. The chimera is not a modern aberration. It is the inevitable outcome of modular biology once suffering is normalized and continuity becomes an engineering problem.

Hybrid bodies were never strange in ancient Egyptian cosmology. Gods with animal heads, Anubis with the jackal, Thoth with the ibis, Sobek with the crocodile, were not metaphors but functional beings, responsible for guiding souls, weighing hearts, preserving bodies, and maintaining continuity between worlds. These were not monsters; they were administrators of transition. Their composite forms signaled that identity did not have to be biologically singular to be legitimate. What mattered was function, not purity. Modern chimerism doesn’t invent this logic it simply continues it. When pig valves are implanted into human hearts, when gene-edited pig kidneys are designed to function inside human bodies, what’s being enacted is not just a medical workaround but a very old framework: that bodies can be hybrid, that interference can cross species boundaries, and that the task of medicine is not to preserve natural form but recomposition.

They wanted to know whether major blood vessels could be cut and reattached without collapsing. Whether circulation could be interrupted and restored. Whether organs could be removed, relocated, and made to function in foreign anatomical positions, or in entirely different species. The practice of chimera.

Animals were restrained, immobilized, and reused. Their distress was considered irrelevant to the outcome. In 1902, Austrian surgeon Emerich Ullmann performed one of the first technically successful kidney transplants by relocating a dog’s own kidney to its neck. Could circulation be rerouted? Could the organ continue to function outside its original anatomical position?

Between 1904 and 1912, Alexis Carrel and Charles Guthrie developed the vascular techniques that enabled modern transplantation. Their work focused on perfecting the physical interface between severed blood vessels—how to cut, reconnect, and stabilize circulation. In 1905, they transplanted a dog’s heart into another dog’s neck.

In 1906, French surgeon Mathieu Jaboulay attempted the first animal-to-human kidney transplants, grafting pig and goat kidneys into dying patients. The organs failed within days. But the chimera lives on.

From Medical Breakthrough to Market

Once transplantation became technically feasible, it did not remain a purely clinical matter for long. The ability to move organs between bodies immediately created a supply problem. Demand rapidly outpaced availability, and this imbalance produced predictable economic effects. Where demand exists and access is constrained, markets form. When those markets are restricted, parallel markets emerge.

By the late twentieth century, organ trafficking and what became known as “transplant tourism” were already being documented. Transplant tourism refers to patients traveling across national borders to obtain organs more quickly or cheaply, often in regions with weaker legal protections, fewer regulations, or widespread poverty. In many of these cases, organs were purchased from people in desperate financial circumstances, sometimes through coercion, deception, or outright trafficking.

The World Health Organization estimated in 2018 that approximately 10,000 kidneys are traded on the black market each year. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reported hundreds of confirmed victims of trafficking for organ removal between 2008 and 2022, while acknowledging that the real numbers are likely much higher due to underreporting and the difficulty of tracking informal and online transactions. Lee Merritt did something right with this video anyway. Giving credit where credit is due.

Kidneys became the dominant commodity in this trade for practical reasons. Humans can survive with one kidney, making living donation possible, and the procedure is relatively standardized compared to heart, liver, or lung transplants. This made kidneys easier to source, sell, and rationalize. And of course slowly destroy with modern medicine.

As transplantation expanded globally, illicit networks followed. Investigations have documented brokers recruiting donors from poor rural communities, transporting them across borders, falsifying consent documents, and coordinating with physicians willing to perform surgeries for profit. These systems did not operate in isolation; they required hospitals, real certified surgeons, visas, travel arrangements, and payment infrastructure. This was not informal barter. It was organized.

By the early 2000s, experts estimated that organ trafficking accounted for roughly 10 percent of all global transplants. Regions repeatedly identified as hotspots included parts of South Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and China, though cases have been documented worldwide.

\The response was not to abandon transplantation, but to regulate it. International agreements such as the Declaration of Istanbul were created to discourage organ trafficking, transplant tourism, and transplant commercialism. National transplant organizations were formed to standardize allocation, manage waiting lists, and formalize consent processes.

This is an important point: formal organ donation systems do not emerge from altruism. They emerged because unregulated markets were already forming. Once organs became movable, they became tradable. Once they became valuable and a underground market takes hold, nothing will alter the course unless the need is addressed. But where is the profit or fun in that?

Conclusion

Across every stage of this history, the same logic repeats. Bodies are treated as something damaged and imperfect that needs to interfered with. Being born and seen as perfect is a truth they destroy with belief. They always work on belief, bucase they get you to acknowledge and then operate under the lie. These frameworks didn’t stay abstract. They were turned into methods. And once that happens, there is no internal reason for them to stop.

Transplantation grew out of a longer pattern of thinking: that life can be taken apart, interfered with, rerouted, and reassembled; and improved upon.

Once a culture learns how to disassemble life and repurpose it, it doesn’t confine that logic to one domain. It migrates, into medicine, into law, into farms, into markets, into language, into the way value itself is calculated. Useless eaters is repacked into essential workers. Same difference. The question stops being whether something should be done, and becomes whether it can be and what is the profit margin.

The next article follows this logic to its most uncomfortable contemporary expression: the fetal tissue trade, abortion infrastructure, and the reclassification of human remains as resource. It examines how legal language, medical protocol, and market systems converge to transform what was once treated as death into something administratively useful. This is not a moral argument. It is a structural one. The same frameworks that made organs transferable, bodies modular, and continuity conditional now operate at the earliest stages of human life. What was once imagined symbolically in underworld cosmologies is now enacted procedurally, through contracts, consent forms, and supply chains.

