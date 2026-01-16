Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kent's avatar
Kent
1d

Another way they are playing with the food supply in Australia.is by putting huge windmills up. The farmers are getting paid a literal fortune every year to do that to the point where they dont need to raise cattle. Very clever.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Medicine Girl and others
Holly's avatar
Holly
1d

Thank you so much! Such a tremendous effort! Appreciate your work. I was an RN for 37 yrs til I was forced off for not submitting the Covid shot. Everything you say makes perfect sense.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Medicine Girl
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Medicine Girl · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture