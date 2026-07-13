Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

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Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
1d

Just letting you know that I've been following and appreciating your work from behind the Great Australian ID Wall. (Seems I've found a way around it for now...but for how long?)

Something I'm noticing in age is the number of sincere and conscientious people who cannot move from a position taken, however futile. The ability to say "whoops" is of enormous value. How does the world move on without "whoops"? While I've long sensed that diseases do not jump between humans and that bugs are largely where they are meant to be, I've needed the reading of posts like yours to solidify and clarify what I've merely sensed alone and in private. Likewise I've had vague doubts about vitamins and supplements but never had a hook for those doubts, (even as I lay out rat blocks and read the labels).

Never change, MG. Or rather, change but don't...aw, you know what I mean.

I don't come here for agreement but to be stirred to honest doubt. I'll even doubt you! The main point I keep taking away is that health and well-being are not popped, smeared, sniffed or injected. Especially, they are not injected.

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B12 is a Myth's avatar
B12 is a Myth
1d

Thanks for another SUPERB article, Robin!!! I would just add that it’s been announced that engineered microbes like E. coli (Escherichia coli) “are being developed to improve the efficiency of K2/menaquinone.” [Translation: It’s probably already being used.]

E coli is one NASTY GMO bacteria known for causing food poisoning if eaten or handled. It lurks predominantly in raw meat that’s been contaminated with fecal matter/feces, stored in unsanitary conditions, or hasn’t been refrigerated properly. But apparently it performs medical miracles when used in IVs and supplements!

E coli was created – oops, I mean “discovered” – in a drug lab in 1885 by German pediatrician, Theodor Escherich. Over the years, scientists working with E coli have been awarded 11 Nobel Prizes.

NOTE: E coli is also the bacteria used in the adenosylcobalamin form of Vitamin B12 supplements.

Herbal medicines that promote blood clotting and act as coagulants include 1) oak bark, derived from white oak, which has been traditionally used to help stop bleeding,

and 2) witch hazel, a plant extract made from the leaves and bark of Hamamelis virginiana, which helps constrict blood vessels and promote clotting.

Not sure if these can be put in IVs, though 😉 – but you can take them while slamming down cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, radishes, turnips, arugula, mustard greens, and wasabi.

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