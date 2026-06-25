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denise ward's avatar
denise ward
3h

I was floored when I found out that D3 is cholecalciferol rat poison. I looked at all of the brands and yes they all used cholecalciferol in their D3 pills. People like Dr Berg, Amandha Vollmer and other what I thought were proponents of natural therapies continue to recommend D3 which is very concerning. Poor Sunnie. What a shame he didn't live longer with you to experience more joy in his life. Thank you for your warnings and excellent research.

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Jane Wilson's avatar
Jane Wilson
1h

Suzy Cohen who is a pharmacist sells a D3 vitamin made from lichen. I don't want to assume that is bad, but would appreciate your take on this. We live in a cloudy climate for most of the year. Been here 45 years and have been sick for 30 years and believe it is the lack of sun. My husband's doctor just put him on very high doses of vit d and after reading this twice now am a bit concerned. Thanks for what you are doing. I see Functional Medicine and it is all about supplements. I have about 30 and I can't point to any of them and say "that has made a difference." The magnesium yes, but the rest not so much.

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