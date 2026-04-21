Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charles's avatar
Charles
4h

Grant Genereux did great work on Vitamin A, for anyone interested in finding out more about this poison

Reply
Share
2 replies
AVT's avatar
AVT
3h

I developed night blindness when I was a teenager and it plagued me into adulthood. Not until I had my DNA run did I learn the possible reason. The BCMO1 gene produces an enzyme that is needed and for Vitamin A conversion. When I had a micronutrient test run, I was near undetectable levels of A. I started taking a form from Seeking Health (The Dirty Genes Supplements), and after some time at minimal dose, I could drive again at night. So, IMO, there is a middle-ground, as with almost everything else. Everyone is different.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Medicine Girl · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture