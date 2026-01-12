CAN WE STILL TALK LOGIC?

I grew up around people who knew how to read animals, almost to the point of being mystical. It was poetry in motion, witnessing something that was innate and a gift from God. They could tell you which mare was pregnant by the way she shifted her weight. Which cow was about to calve by the way she stood off from the rest? Which deer had been extricated from the herd just by watching how it moved through the brush? Just using their senses, likely we all possess, but many have chosen to stay glued to propaganda-fueled phones, computers, and televisions rather than bother themselves with nature.

Back then, when a herd got too big, Mother Nature handled it through drought, famine, and lost territory. Not fun to watch as humans destroy habitat and natural order, but it balances itself out because that is the only way possible. Birth and fertility naturally decline during periods of stress and loss. People stepped in only when something was truly wrong. A broken leg or a bad infection from a coyote trap. The idea that nature needed management would have sounded not only strange but inherently wrong to those who are wise enough to care about the effects on the 7th generation. We can always have short-term gains, but long-term degradation and destruction.

Follow us on WhatsApp

Check out Shadow Banned Library

My example here in Northern Communist California. The Eucalyptus and fennel are here because the soil and ecosystem were disrupted when humans began industrializing. The ecosystem was compromised. The fennel and other plants growing in the region help repair the soil. You can see direct evidence of their tampering in other areas, where they have simply tried to plant things at local parks to restore native species. They are all dead, and the chicken wire surrounding the nonexistent plants is piled up and abandoned. It doesn’t work because we are interfering with the way things are. The deemed undesirable plants are there to heal the soil back to its original state, and then the native species will once again grow if that is the way of things. Otherwise, the “invaders” are providing another ecosystem just as important.

CHERNOBYL, MANAGEMENT, STERILIZATION, VACCINES, TRACKING

Look at National Geographic telling us in plain English that Chernobyl is thriving. The ecosystem has returned and is supporting massive populations of nearly once-extinct animals for one reason: humans are not spending time in the “exclusion” zones. Apparently, they didn’t get the memo about the damage.

In case you need a refresher, on April 26, 1986, the Number Four RBMK reactor at the nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, went out of control during a low-power test, leading to an explosion and fire that demolished the reactor building and released large amounts of “radiation” into the atmosphere. Yet somehow, the plants and animals continued to thrive after this radiation disaster.

Share

Now everything is managed, and stories are told. They lie and say the soils are depleted, the radiation zones are contaminated, and the animals are suffering, even though you cannot observe it with your own eyes. Sure, they look healthy, but the DNA is supposedly damaged. Sure, their offspring for three generations appear fine, but to the indoctrinated , trained, fraudster scientist/observer, the animals are totally f^&#ed.

They will never show you this through observable reality, but with formulas pushed through darts and baits dropped from planes. With vaccines meant not to heal, but to prevent something more basic: natural-born life.

Some of them work by poisoning an animal’s reproductive system and forcing it to attack its own reproductive process. The official reason is balance. Too many deer, horses, and elk. Overgrazing. Traffic accidents. Rich people are complaining. Threats of starvation. It all sounds sensible when it is listed like that: practical, justified, and of course more “humane.” But I have learned that whenever a system insists it is acting out of care, it is worth asking who decided and who profits from what care looks like.

Because nature has always known how to thin a herd. How do we know for sure? Because there is no other way. There is no other option. There is no other course. Nature exists as it is because it is. Everything is here in its current form due to current environmental circumstances. That is why I say to look to Mother Nature as the blueprint. There are no mistakes in nature. Any soil that has not been tilled and factory-farmed is healthy and nutrient-dense. No soil depletion. That is a story they made up. Sorry, big p-Harm-a, no vitamin and supplement sales from this girl.

If a vaccine alters reproduction in one animal, what does that mean for the rest of the herd? If one animal is treated and another is not, what happens to social behavior, mating patterns, hierarchy, stress, and migration? If a hunter eats that animal, what exactly is being consumed? If a predator eats it, what moves up the food chain?

And if a population can be managed by interrupting its ability to continue, what does that make the population, if not a resource, a number, and a problem to be solved?

I have spent enough time watching wildlife patterns to know that when something changes quietly, it does not announce itself. Somewhere along the way, you stop asking what kind of world requires living things to be managed like inventory.

That is where this story begins. Not with extinction or collapse, but with human interference and management.

FROM MANAGEMENT TO MECHANISM

Once the idea takes hold that nature cannot be trusted to regulate itself, everything else follows. If populations are framed as unstable, then reproduction becomes a problem to solve. If reproduction is a problem, then fertility becomes a target. Not in a violent or visible way, but in a technical one, framed as gentle, responsible, and humane. And just as easy to allow this mindset to jump to humans and our reproductive issues to solve.

This is where wildlife fertility vaccines come into play.

They are marketed as non-lethal, reversible, and compassionate and are described as tools for reducing suffering, preventing starvation, limiting overgrazing, and minimizing conflict between animals and people. They are framed as a modern alternative to culling, trapping, or relocation. The promise is simple: fewer births.

What is rarely discussed is what these vaccines actually are, what they are made of, and what kind of relationship they create between human systems and animal biology.

Wildlife fertility vaccines like GonaCon are industrial products assembled from materials sourced from modern supply chains. The active target is a hormone called GnRH, which controls the release of reproductive hormones in mammals. This synthetic version of GnRH is manufactured using petroleum-based sugars as a base, combined with processed nitrogen and hydrogen gases, and stabilized with sulfur-containing compounds that come from oil and gas refining. These ingredients are chemically assembled to mimic a hormone the body already produces.

That synthetic hormone is then attached to a large foreign protein taken from the blue blood of sea snails. This protein contains copper, which comes from mined ores. Its role is not reproductive. Its role is to trigger the immune system’s response. Without it, the body would ignore the synthetic GnRH. As a result, the immune system treats the hormone as a threat.

The mixture is suspended in purified mineral oil derived from crude petroleum, blended with plant-based emulsifiers to keep it evenly mixed, and combined with fragments of bacteria grown in tanks and then killed. These bacterial fragments act as immune stimulants. Their job is not to treat disease, but to make the immune system respond aggressively.

When this vaccine is injected, the animal’s immune system begins producing antibodies against its own reproductive signaling hormone trying to keep the body safe from the invaders that look like the innate GnRH. Those antibodies bind to GnRH and block it from doing its job. GnRH normally tells the body to release the hormones that control ovulation, sperm production, and mating cycles. When GnRH is blocked, those downstream hormones stop being released.

Ovulation stops. Sperm production drops. Fertility pauses. To understand how these vaccines work, it helps to separate what grabs the immune system’s attention from what actually causes the fertility shutdown. The blue-blood protein from sea snails is not the part that affects reproduction. Its role is to act like a bright warning flag. On its own, this protein would only trigger a symptomatic reaction, similar to an allergy or inflammatory response. It would not selectively interfere with fertility. The body would react to it as a foreign substance, but it would not learn to attack any reproductive hormones.

The fertility effect comes from what is attached to that protein. Scientists chemically bind a copy of the animal’s own reproductive signaling hormone, GnRH, to the large foreign protein. This forces the immune system to notice the hormone when it normally would not. Once the immune system is trained to recognize this hormone as a threat, it begins producing antibodies against it. Those antibodies then bind to the animal’s natural GnRH and block it from sending its normal signals. Without those signals, the body stops releasing the hormones needed for ovulation and sperm production.

The animal does not collapse. It does not appear sick. It still eats, moves, socializes, and mates. What changes is not behavior on the surface, but the biological future.

This is described as temporary, though in practice it can last years and sometimes becomes permanent after repeated dosing. It is described as non-lethal, though its effect is not neutral. It interrupts biological synergy and natural order. You can’t interrupt any one thing in the entire system without causing echoing disruptions throughout the system.

While this may sound technical and controlled, its effects are ecological. Reproduction is not an isolated process. It shapes herd structure, mating hierarchies, social bonding, territorial behavior, migration timing, stress patterns, and predator-prey relationships. When reproduction is altered, those systems shift with it. Meaning the weak and damaged can now proliferate, and the strong alphas that would have produced the offspring are now sterile. Just like in the human sector.

This is not just about preventing births. It is about reshaping how a healthy population once existed.

That raises a deeper question about what kind of solution this really is. Whether suppressing reproduction through industrial chemistry is conservation, or whether it represents a different relationship to life altogether.

FROM WILDLIFE MARKING TO BIOLOGICAL RECORDS

In wildlife management programs, tracking is not accomplished through proximity or observation over time. It is accomplished through chemistry. The use of tetracycline in bait programs to combat “rabies” and other made up contagious diseases is not incidental. It is chosen precisely because of its affinity for calcium-rich tissues. When an animal consumes bait containing tetracycline, the compound becomes incorporated into the formation of bone and tooth material. This allows researchers, sometimes years later, to determine whether that animal ingested the bait by examining skeletal tissue under ultraviolet light.

This matters because it reveals a broader logic at work. Tracking is not achieved solely through external tags, but by embedding permanent records within the body itself. Bone and teeth are treated as long-term storage media.

This same biological principle is already being used in human medicine and consumer exposure, though it is rarely framed as tracking.

Several classes of drugs prescribed today have a known tendency to bind to calcium-rich tissues and remain there long-term. Tetracycline-class antibiotics are the most widely recognized examples. Drugs such as minocycline, doxycycline, tigecycline, and demeclocycline are known to deposit in teeth and bone during mineralization. In children, this can result in permanent accumulation. In adults, particularly with long-term exposure, deposition still occurs, sometimes with visible discoloration and bioaccumulation.

Minocycline is especially known for its high tissue affinity and has been associated with long-term skeletal discoloration, including a condition colloquially referred to as black bone disease. These compounds do not merely pass through the body. They are incorporated into it.

Other drug classes function similarly, though through different mechanisms. Bisphosphonates such as Boniva, Fosamax, and Reclast are prescribed primarily to postmenopausal women for osteoporosis. These drugs bind directly to bone mineral surfaces and can remain in the skeletal system for years or decades. Their persistence is not a side effect. It is the design that they are intended to remain.

Thanks for reading Medicine Girl’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

These medications are disproportionately prescribed to women, not because men do not experience bone loss, but because they lie and tell women that hormonal shifts during menopause accelerate mineral density decline, and because screening guidelines have historically focused on female patients. This creates a demographic pattern where women are more frequently exposed to long-term bone-binding compounds, often beginning in midlife and continuing for decades. Meaning, they found a story to sell women on black box warning drugs to test various track and trace methods. Convid the nineteenth was an excellent red herring, where the entire focus will remain for decades, ignoring what they are quietly implementing through popular drugs folks are ingesting now.

Children represent another category of vulnerability. Drugs that bind to calcium during development do not merely circulate. They become part of the physical structure as it is being formed. Once incorporated, they are not metabolized away. They remain as a permanent part of the tissue itself.

This same principle applies beyond pharmaceuticals.

Certain food additives, environmental contaminants, and dietary compounds also exhibit high affinity for mineralized tissues. Fluoride, for example, is intentionally added to water supplies because it integrates into enamel and bone. In small amounts, this is framed as protective. In larger or chronic amounts, it results in fluorosis, a visible and permanent change in tissue structure. Fluoridating the water is not just poison; it is a permanent track and trace of children who consumed the water. Not to mention the potential for an increase

Heavy metals such as lead, cadmium, and certain forms of strontium also bioaccumulate in bone. These compounds are not transient exposures. They are archived in the skeleton, sometimes for decades, and can be mobilized back into circulation during periods of physiological stress, pregnancy, or bone remodeling. What a strange coincidence. They drop rabies pellets into wildlife to track and trace, and they spray all of us with the bioaccumulating tracking and tracing from the skies.

Even within food systems, antibiotic residues have been documented in animal products when withdrawal periods are not strictly followed. Tetracycline residues have been detected in meat, eggs, and honey. These compounds are often stable under cooking temperatures, meaning they enter the human body in active form. Deer, livestock, and now wildlife are vaccinated against rabies, which contains tetracycline infused into the bones, so bone broth is now highly suspect, yet everyone drinks it in the winter. Vitamin supplements and other poisons are fed to the animals at increasing rates toward the end, prior to slaughter. Animals fed a premix of vitamins and supplements, made in identical ways to the chemicals they are spraying on us and injecting into and forcing upon us, go directly into the meat and directly into your body.

Certain substances are chosen because they bind to calcium. Because calcium-rich tissues last. In wildlife systems, this allows for verification of ingestion. In human systems, it creates long-term internal records of exposure. In animals, this is called tracking. In humans, it is called treatment, supplementation, or environmental exposure.

But the mechanism is the same. The body becomes a chemical storage warehouse for the 15-minute cites and the track and trace. And more importantly, to influence

Conclusion

I focused so heavily on wildlife in this article, not because animals are the point, but because they are where these systems are easiest to see. When a system is tested on animals, it is tested quietly, away from cultural scrutiny, where it can be framed as benevolent, scientific, or necessary without much resistance. That makes wildlife the proving ground for the natural progression in their lockstep.

The Russian famine was not caused by cruelty. Crop yields were calculated on paper, not observed in the fields, and therefore could be easily manipulated to create a famine. The Irish potato famine happened in nearly identical ways. Pay attention, they are performing the same acts of soon-to-be atrocities here. Grain quotas were set, requisition orders were still enforced even when villages had nothing left to give. Food was seized to meet targets, not because it existed, but because it was required to exist according to the model. People were recorded as profitable or loss resources and as labor units, so starvation was not an accident of this system. It was on purpose, directly caused by it.

Cannibalism did not appear because people lost their humanity. It occurred because it was designed that way.

Wildlife makes this visible because the language is honest there. When something goes wrong, the response is not to ask what changed in the land, the water, or the climate. The response is to change the story so the person believes the body must deal with the purposeful poisoning of the environment by adding more pills and potions to the already building toxic load.

The Russian famine shows where that logic ends. Wildlife and wilderness management show how, when, and where it all begins.

And nothing that begins this way ever stays where it starts...

In the next article, I am going to follow this logic into human systems, where it already operates quietly, legally, and at scale. I will be looking at how bodies are no longer treated as continuous, inheritable, or whole, but as divisible, usable, and negotiable. How reproduction becomes something that must be justified. How tissue, organs, blood, and potential life are reorganized into categories that can be extracted, traded, archived, or discarded without ever being described that way.

What I found was not hidden. It was written into policy language, procurement systems, medical protocols, and market structures. It is discussed in fragments, so no one has to look at it as a whole. Once you do, it becomes clear that what we call care, choice, and progress often depends on breaking the synergy of the whole, or in this case, the body, into parts and assigning each one a different value. That is what the next article is about. Warning, it is shocking and horrific, but knowledge is power, so it’s time to open your eyes. You don’t want to accidentally be contributing to the subject of this series. Ignorance is not bliss.

A Note Before You Go

I have a sincere favor to ask.

This work is increasingly being restricted, removed, or quietly buried across platforms. That includes TikTok, YouTube, and now even here. What is happening globally, including readers being locked out of accounts for refusing biometric verification while still being charged, makes one thing clear: content that exists only on platforms is not safe.

Agent131711 and I spend hours every day researching, cross-checking, writing, and preserving this material. No sponsors. No affiliates. No corporate products. Just time, costs, and a commitment to tell the truth plainly. That’s why we are building the Shadow Banned Library, a place where this work can be downloaded, stored, printed, and passed on before it disappears.

If this article mattered to you, please consider supporting that effort. Subscribing, donating, and sharing all help keep this work alive while we still can.

Important note for readers:

If you are ever locked out of your account due to platform requirements such as biometric verification, please do not file a chargeback. Chargebacks create significant banking penalties, make refunds harder, not easier, and end up costing me more than I receive. If this happens, email me directly at robin@purifywithin.com, and I will cancel your subscription and issue a refund for any prepaid amount. More detailed guidance will follow in a separate email.

You can learn more about the preservation effort at shadowbannedlibrary.com.

Thank you for reading, for thinking critically, and for supporting work that refuses to be bought or softened.

Share

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this article are the author’s opinions, based on clinical experience, historical sources, public records, and secondary reporting. Where applicable, references to peer-reviewed and archival material are provided to support discussion of physiology and public health policy.

The author is a licensed Registered Nurse (RN) no longer working in the field. This article reflects professional observation and analysis, but it is not intended as individualized medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Readers should consult their own licensed healthcare professionals for personal medical decisions.

This piece is written for informational and educational purposes only. It does not allege proven legal wrongdoing by any named company or individual.

If you believe this article contains a factual error, or if you represent an entity mentioned and wish to provide source documentation or request a correction, please contact robin@purifywithin.com. Corrections will be made promptly where warranted.

Nothing in this article should be construed as legal advice. For legal guidance regarding publishing, liability, or defamation, consult a qualified attorney.

References

Miller, L. A., Fagerstone, K. A., & Eckery, D. C. (2013). Twenty years of immunocontraceptive research: Lessons learned. Journal of Zoo and Wildlife Medicine, 44(4), S84–S96.

Miller, L. A., Johns, B. E., & Killian, G. J. (2000). Immunocontraception of white-tailed deer with GnRH vaccine. American Journal of Reproductive Immunology, 44(4), 266–274.

Killian, G. J., Rhyan, J. C., & Miller, L. A. (2006). Observations on the use of GnRH vaccine, GonaCon™, in captive female elk (Cervus elaphus). Journal of Wildlife Diseases, 42(3), 538–542.

Fry, T. L., VanDalen, K. K., Shriner, S. A., Moore, S. M., & Gilbert, A. T. (2013). Oral rabies vaccination of wildlife: A systematic review. Journal of Wildlife Diseases, 49(4), 846–861.

Johnston, J. J., Primus, T. M., Buettgenbach, T., & Miller, L. A. (2007). Tetracycline biomarkers in wildlife oral vaccination programs. Journal of Wildlife Management, 71(2), 600–605.

Klevezal, G. A., & Kleinenberg, S. E. (1967). Age determination of mammals from annual layers in teeth and bones. Israel Program for Scientific Translations.

For the bone and tooth accumulation in humans:

Sánchez, A. R., Rogers, R. S., & Sheridan, P. J. (2004). Tetracycline and other tetracycline-derivative staining of the teeth and oral cavity. International Journal of Dermatology, 43(10), 709–715.

Aronson, J. K. (2016). Meyler’s side effects of drugs (16th ed.). Elsevier.

(For minocycline bone and tooth pigmentation)

Khan, S. A., Kanis, J. A., Vasikaran, S., et al. (1997). Elimination and biochemical responses to intravenous alendronate in postmenopausal osteoporosis. Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, 12(10), 1700–1707.

(Bisphosphonate skeletal persistence)

Whyte, M. P. (2008). Skeletal fluorosis and fluorosis: Clinical features and pathophysiology. Journal of Bone and Mineral Research, 23(2), 179–189.