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Jane Wilson's avatar
Jane Wilson
8h

I wonder how many diseases are not diseases at all but vit d toxicity? I realize that the blood test is antiquated and have purchased vit d made from lichen. That doesn't sound good either according to what I am reading. So, if vitamin d is low then what? Just ignore the test and your doctor? I stopped taking and have had bone & joint pain and developed arthritis and heaven knows what else. Thinking I have lyme due to joint pain moving from joint to joint but tests are negative. So, low vitamin d isn't an issue at all? It is really very concerning when alternative practitioners don't know any of this and when I told my Functional Medicine Doctor she wouldn't believe me. I am hoping I can print what you have written and give to her. Is that a possibility? Sorry about the treatment from your sister. When we decided against this shot we were almost disowned by my youngest who buys into all of the nonsense. Her pediatrician seems to be God which is very sad to me. Thanks for what you are doing. Might save a lot of heartache for many people. Wondering if melatonin is an issue as well.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
11h

That woman in the picture with her curved back could be my wife. Although, she is not in pain. I showed her your last article on vitamin D and she read it and a few days later chucked her pills. Maybe it will help her get a bit healthier. After 80 years, the damage done...who really knows?

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