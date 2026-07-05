Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

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Crixcyon
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Unfortunately, I will be away on my "wilderness" vacation that week meaning the Internet will be little hit and mostly miss. Hopefully, there will be a replay somewhere down the road to freedom. Though I love the idea of all of you getting together and presenting this.

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