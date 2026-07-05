Let’s get brutally honest: almost nobody truly embodies the freedom of truth anymore. You want real? First, you have to free your mind—and that means tuning out everyone who profits from keeping you sick, scared, and small. I’ve been pointing it out for years: the so-called wellness influencers who invent problems, deficient soils, imaginary glutathione pathways, cartoon-length telomeres, and other fantasy science, then sell you the supposed solution and walk away richer as you get poorer and weaker.

We don’t play that game. We don’t just talk about good ideas; we bring you the solutions. We’re not here to sell you fear, miracle potions, or the latest wellness snake oil. No grifting. No fear-mongering. No hyped-up sales tricks. You won’t catch us peddling $200 ocean water, “sacred dew drops,” toxic shilajit, methylene blue, or any of the other overpriced illusions, delusions, and downright poisons. We’re not telling you to stick turpentine where the sun doesn’t shine, stir your water with magic rocks, slap on $500 quantum stickers, or buy into any of the other expensive distractions.

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Our record is open. We don’t harm, we help. Through every trend and every storm, we’ve stood for one thing: the truth. If you’re tired of the hype, the hustle, and the circus, this is your invitation to something real.

On September 17th, 2026, join us for a SIX-HOUR livestream event that slices through the noise. No sugar-coating, no angles, no fear. Just unfiltered, unbought, unbossed truth without the grift. Each presenter gets a full hour to deliver what you’ve never seen before. Here’s what’s on deck:

Unbekoming Unbekoming: We open with a hard-hitting look at The Unvaccinated, facts first, no theatrics, and everything you need to know in 2026. Why does this matter? Because in a world of medical censorship and manufactured consent, the unvaccinated have become the ultimate scapegoats and the living proof that freedom is possible. We’ll cut through the propaganda, expose the real evidence, bring back science, and set the record straight. If you want to understand what’s actually happening and why it matters to your future, this hour is non-negotiable.

@davidparker David Parker : Next, David reveals the most vital key if you want to change the world—understanding that you are the creator of your own reality. This isn’t theory; it’s at the root of all true healing and every real solution. David will show you how what you think, believe, and expect literally shapes your experience and the world around you. Want a better world? It starts with changing your mind. This is the most important hour for anyone who’s tired of waiting for outside saviors and ready to take back their power. After his presentation, David will answer your questions live for 15 minutes.

Jamie Andrews Jamie Andrews : Then, Jamie brings you Virology Control Studies—where science finally gets put back in the hands of the people. Jamie doesn’t just dismantle the mainstream narratives; he shows you how to do the experiments yourself. Imagine if every one of us learned how to test, question, and verify what we’re told—how much real knowledge and true power we’d unleash. This is how we take our minds back from the so-called experts and put the future in our own hands. Want to make your own fuel, harness real energy, build solar panels that truly work, or design a lightbulb that lasts a decade? It starts with seeing how simple real science can be, and Jamie gives you the tools. After his hour, you’ll never look at “experts” the same way—and you’ll have 15 minutes to ask him anything live.

Medicine Girl Medicine Girl: This is me, bringing you 30 years of hands-on field experience, from working solo on the ranch with sick and injured animals as a young girl to decades in the trenches of real medicine. I learned fast, you do what works and throw away the bullsh%& the vets and indoctrinated Md’s and PhDs bring. Here’s the hard truth: iatrogenic disease (doctor-caused illness and death) is officially the second leading cause of death in the USA, but from what I’ve witnessed, it’s likely the first. You won’t hear this information anywhere else, and I guarantee you’re likely doing things, especially for injuries like sprains, tears, and breaks, and with wound care and symptom management, that are making you worse. I’ll show you directly: how to heal a wound, how to treat a sprain, what actually belongs in your medicine cabinet, which emergencies you can handle at home, and when it’s a true 911 situation. You’ll leave confident in your intuition and equipped with real, practical skills to keep yourself and your family healthy, happy, at home, exactly where you belong. After, I’ll take your questions live for 10-15 minutes.

Agent131711 Agent131711: And finally, Agent tackles The Dinosaur Hoax. You might wonder, ‘Where’s the real-world connection?’ Here’s the secret: they use the same playbook to sell you dinosaur bones as they do with vitamins, telomeres, glutathione, and all the rest. Agent pulls back the curtain and shows you the patterns, the same tricks, the same machinery of deception. Warning: once you see it, you can’t unsee it. Agent deals in facts, not foolishness, and by the end, you might just be the smartest person in the room. You’ll never look at a museum display (or a supplement label) the same way again.

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Between each talk, take a 10-minute breather—stretch, refuel, process the firehose you just got.

Can’t make the livestream? The replay’s coming your way soon after. Every ticket you buy supports the creators who refuse to grift and helps this site keep banned and shadowbanned information flowing to the people who actually need it.

This event is about more than information. It’s about building the world we all envision, abundant, honest, and truly free.

We’re proving that you can prosper by doing good, not through fear-pumping, toxic solutions, or sales gimmicks, but by putting your money where your mouth is and living what you teach.

This is your opportunity to reclaim real-world methods and create the life you’ve always dreamed of, even when it feels like tyranny is closing in.

I am living proof it’s possible, not just in my own life, but in countless others who have put these above principles into practice.

Let’s do things differently. This isn’t just another online event, it’s a stand for honesty, courage, and a future that belongs to all of us. If you’re ready to live in alignment with your souls purpose, this event will give you the perspective and tools to finally work from your own power, wisdom, and truth. Don’t keep your light dim, your gifts unopened, or your stories unheard. We want to see you shine, and imagine the impact if all of us showed up, honest and strong, in our own health and power, and brought that together.

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Event Details: Thursday, September 17th, 2026. Starts at 12pm EST / 11am CT / 10am MDT / 9am PST / 6am HST / 4pm UTC. Take the day off if you can, get comfortable, and be there for a day of real talk.

After you buy your ticket, check your inbox for an email titled “YOUR DOWNLOADS ARE HERE”—your ticket and all the info you need will be inside. Questions? Email us at ShadowbannedLibrary@Proton.me.

This isn’t just another online event. It’s a stand for honesty, integrity and living our collective vision for a planet filled with abundance. Looking for more?

Thank you for standing with us, the ones with targets on our backs, inboxes full of hate, insults, and even death threats. We keep going because there are still a few of us left who truly care. Our hearts are pure, even if the world can’t understand it. People keep looking for an angle, a trick, or a hustle but we don’t have one. That is our superpower. Click on the photo above if you want to join the live uncensored conversation. Agent131711 even makes an occasional surprise appearance in our live Q&A. For only $15/month you get weekly live chats with me, David Parker on Friday mornings, my blog, AND Agent’s blog. How could your say no to that?

We want to see this planet rise out of the mess, to see each person lit up from within, powerful, healthy, and strong. We know in our bones that when you do better, we do better, and so does this world: the trees, the birds, the butterflies, the water. We have time for our soul’s work, and our hearts can lead the way. I see it. Can you?

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