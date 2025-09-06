Medicine’s Substack

User's avatar
Tim Smith's avatar
Tim Smith
4h

A healer is not someone you go to to heal you.

A true healer helps you unlock your own bodies natural ability to heal.

I've fallen for a few things over the years in alternative health, this being one of them.

Only one bottle and walked away.

The two absolute principles that now help guide me to being my own doctor is, am i willing to give up the things that made me sick.

The other "let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food but to eat when you are sick is to feed your sickness".

Thank for for your article

4 replies by Medicine Girl and others
The Wise Wolf's avatar
The Wise Wolf
6h

About a decade ago, I was working as a web developer and had a client that was in Pakistan hire me to make a website for him to sell shilajit from. I had never heard of the substance and was curious about it and did some research into it. It sounded interesting. I began asking him questions about how his workers harvested it, where it came from, if he used it himself, etc. His answers did not give me much confidence in the product. It is basically mined by low wage workers, there are no safety inspections done on the product, it goes through no sort of purification process to remove the toxic metals that are often found in it. The client even said himself, 'anyone that takes this crap is an idiot'. This is a guy that was a Pakistani physician who is selling a product he himself refuses to take. That should say everything. This stuff costs pennies to produce and is then sold for a 10,000% markup. Remember the about 15 years back the 'acai berries' craze? Out of nowhere, you suddenly had ad after ad pushing this stuff as a miracle food and cure... turns out, what it really was was a cheap way for marketers to make millions. Shilajit is even worse because of the dangerous levels of toxic minerals that it can contain.

