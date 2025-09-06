First Do No Harm?

Shilajit, also sold as “mumijo” according to Andy Kaufman, is marketed as an ancient tar formed over a century, scraped from high mountains, and purified by tradition. The story is irresistible: old-world wisdom rescuing modern bodies. But stories don’t neutralize arsenic. Labels don’t convert metals into medicine. Ancient is not synonymous with safe as I went over in detail in Part 1 of the now 2 part series on Shilajit.

who sent me the paperwork, I reviewed the 150-dollar jar of shilajit Andrew Kaufman, M.D., sells on his website. The page reads like an intellectual sales pitch, with high brow Latin and the promise of true medicine in a world of deceit. The deeper I looked however, the more the pattern repeats: bold spontaneous healing claims, loads of testimonials, vague purity language, no speciation for inorganic arsenic, and a level of confidence that would not pass in places where safety is enforced, like drinking water or toothpaste. What we have is a lucrative dosing vehicle for substances that have no business entering a human mouth. Here is what I found:

If you missed my first article, Shilajit Shannangins, here is the only context needed today: the market story is powerful, the testing is weak. Most Shilajit on the market is counterfeit, BUT and it’s a big butt, the LEGIT Shilajit is just as much useless garbage with a side helping of toxic waste as the counterfeit counterpart. In this follow-up I focus on one question the seller must answer: how many micrograms of toxicants are delivered at the labeled daily dose and are they of concern.

In this piece I convert the posted figures into micrograms per day at the stated dose and explain why results in milligrams per liter, without sample preparation details or inorganic arsenic speciation, cannot be used to judge safety.

I will compare the marketing to the lab paperwork, convert every relevant result to a per-day dose, and stack those doses against public safety yardsticks. If the data cannot show how much inorganic arsenic a person would ingest by following the label, the risk shifts to the buyer and the product has no place in a healing regimen. Before the math, I will show a short video of Andy describing the product and his dosing instructions. Then we walk through his screenshots and the directions he gives.

What Andy says on his site

Andrew Kaufman, M.D., promotes Medicamentum Authentica Shilajit as a high-altitude resin that boosts energy, improves sexual function, and supports mental and physical strength. He says it is sourced at over 16,000 feet in the Himalayas and tested for contaminants. The label lists one ingredient, 100 percent high-altitude Himalayan shilajit resin. The jar contains 15 grams, the serving size is 100 milligrams, and there is a link to a certificate of analysis. (He also sells private coaching that he says starts at $2000 an hour-quite the cost to be told to drink turpentine or sip arsenic in your shilajit coffee) My coaching is $120 an hour and I don’t ask you to poison yourself.

What he tells you to do

He presents the product as extremely safe and sets daily use at seven to ten drops. Lighter adults are told seven drops. Around 250 pounds or more, nine to ten. During illness or a heavy-metal detox, he advises nine to ten drops per day.

What the lab sheet shows for arsenic

The posted table reports metals in milligrams per liter. Arsenic is listed at 0.9 milligrams per liter. That equals about 900 parts per billion. The legal limit for arsenic in drinking water is 10 parts per billion, so this number is roughly ninety times the water limit at the same concentration. To be fair, the table does not explain how the sample was prepared or whether the arsenic measured is the inorganic form used for risk decisions, which means you cannot calculate a daily intake from seven to ten drops from that page alone. But again, does it matter, these substances bioaccumulate in your tissues and brain, is this a chance you want to take?

The lab table posted for Kaufman’s product includes an arsenic value of 0.9 milligrams per liter. Broken down: The lab table for Kaufman’s product lists arsenic at 0.9 milligrams per liter, which is 900 parts per billion and about 90 times the 10 ppb legal limit for drinking water.

Why that level matters

Arsenic is not a nutrient. Long-term exposure to inorganic arsenic is linked to cancers and to cardiovascular and neurological harm. Water above 10 parts per billion is not considered safe to drink and must be corrected or not consumed. A product that encourages daily use should publish dose-based results in micrograms of inorganic arsenic per labeled daily dose, with accredited methods and the sample-prep recipe so the exposure can be verified.

Background on Ayurveda claims

Ayurveda is used to sell shilajit as if age equals safety. I said this in my first article, but want to go a little deeper with my thoughts and some excellent reader comments, you may want to go over.

The ayurveda record says otherwise. A major branch called rasa shastra builds remedies from metals and minerals after elaborate heating and grinding steps. Lead, mercury, and arsenic are part of that toolbox. The promise is that processing removes toxicity. Modern testing has not shown that to be reliable, and when products are sampled, metals show up enough to matter. And again, they accumulate.

People have gotten sick after taking Ayurvedic pills and powders contaminated with heavy metals like lead, mercury, and arsenic. Adults and children showed anemia, numbness and burning in the hands and feet, weakness, abdominal pain, and signs of kidney injury. Many have been hospitalized and treated with chelation, the medical therapy doctors use to pull these metals out of the body.

The ritual add-ons are not harmless. Urine therapy is pushed as medicine. It is not. Leech therapy is promoted as blood purification and can transmit infection, provoke severe reactions, and cause anemia. Copper vessel water is marketed as a mineral tonic and can lead to copper overload and liver injury when the metal load climbs. In fact, I wrote an entire substack on it-The Copper Con. These are exposure pathways. You can NOT poison the body back to health. Period. You can get well despite the poison.

There is also a culture problem. Many programs instruct students not to question teachers or methods. Some schools and clinics in the West promote modern interventions like vaccines while still using the ancient branding to sell products and authority. Several readers that were trained in India and the United States and were told not to question instructors. They watched adverse reactions that were brushed aside on group calls. The dissonance is real.

Quality control is weak. Adulteration and mislabeling are common. A large share of what is sold as shilajit is counterfeit or diluted. Coal tar and fillers are used to mimic the look. Supply chains are opaque, batch paperwork is rare, and “purified” is asserted rather than demonstrated.

None of this means every Ayurvedic item is contaminated. It does mean the ancient label cannot stand in for proof. The only thing that makes a daily product acceptable is transparent testing with accredited methods, clear detection limits, speciation where it matters, and micrograms per labeled daily dose. If a seller cannot provide that, you are being asked to buy a story, not a safety result. And, lest we forget, no one is giving us studies on double blind effectiveness trials of the black goo either.

What the lab papers actually show

There are two sets of paperwork tied to this product.

First, this is from Andy Kaufman as you can see on the paper. Second, a certificate of analysis from a commercial lab lists a “heavy metal screen” on shilajit resin. Four numbers jump out: arsenic about 0.95 ppm, lead about 0.24 ppm, mercury about 0.02 ppm, and cadmium about 0.03 ppm. Those are not trace curiosities; they are the classic toxic metals. If numbers like these showed up in tap water they would trigger do-not-drink notices. Again, arsenic at that level is roughly ninety times the legal limit for drinking water. Lead at a few tenths of a ppm is far above the action level used by counties. Mercury and cadmium are also well over the water limits. Andy, this is the opposite of “purity” as most people understand it. And despite what intellectual jargon you want to throw at us, no levels are safe, no forms are safe and no amounts in our bodies are safe.

By the way Andy, isn’t that you in the Hibbler production crying about the chemicals in chemtrails, boohooing about vaccines and their toxic adjuvants, yet asking people to ingest the same chemicals and drain their wallets. At least Bill Gates poisons us for free.

The second table shows dozens of elements reported in milligrams per liter across four samples. Beyond the headline metals, there are spikes of aluminum, iron, and cobalt, and unusual hits for titanium. None of those are nutrients you want to dose every day. Aluminum and iron at the amounts shown would trigger a do not drink on a well report. Cobalt has a place in biology in tiny amounts through toxic, synthetic cyanide filled vitamin B12. Not to mention free cobalt taken daily at higher levels can injure the heart and thyroid. Titanium is an industrial pigment and implant material, not a dietary mineral. One sample also shows a heavy load of phosphorus, which looks like fertilizer contamination, not sacred mountain essence.

I’m not here for the whatabouts…but Robin, what about the organic, delicious arsenic that’s good for you, not the bad toxic form of arsenic? There is no argument that turns mercury, lead, aluminum, cobalt, or arsenic into wellness. Vitamin D3 is the same compound used as a rodenticide. That is enough for me. I flush the toilet; I don’t drink from it. If a product shows those metals, I don’t buy it and I don’t swallow it. I don’t buy “products” anymore anyway. But let’s say I discovered that the shea butter I use to make my creams contained lead and mercury in anything but barely traceable amounts. Done, deleting them and an announcement I was wrong, sorry, let’s get this out of our homes, here is a refund. But again, I see we have different motivations.

All of this is presented without the basic information that lets a person figure out what ends up in the body. The brand tells customers to take seven to ten drops a day, even more when sick, but does not publish micrograms per day of each metal at that dose. What the paperwork does make clear is the character of the material: a mixed-metal slurry that would not be acceptable in drinking water, bottled water, or baby food, yet is promoted for daily use.

How the pitch works

This model feeds on trust and identity. First comes the authority costume: doctor title, Latin names, high Himalayan altitude claims, and a lab link that looks scientific and transparent but leaves out the toxics per dose. Then scarcity and ritual: rare resin, mountain lore, a special protocol, seven to ten drops a day. And Mr Kaufman has the good stuff, the real resin man. Next, community and belief: the promise that you are part of a group that knows better than mainstream medicine. Finally, the ambiguity lever: talk in drops instead of milligrams, list metals in milligrams per liter without the recipe, say “tested” without showing dose per day. Each step lowers defenses and makes questioning feel like disloyalty.

There is also an upsell psychology. A daily product framed as essential creates a habit. From there it is easy to add coaching, protocols, and more jars. The less quantifiable the dose, the easier it is to smooth over risk. If the numbers are fuzzy, the story carries the sale. And I say it all the time. We don’t need to take something everyday. Eat good organic food, drink clean spring water, soak up the sun, love well and laugh often. But where is the money in that?

Conclusion

There is no safe way to consume heavy metals. Arsenic does not belong in a human body. Lead, mercury, and the rest do not become healthy because they are packaged as tradition or linked to a doctor’s name. This is what happens when we hand over judgment about what to swallow to someone selling the solution.

Based on the documents linked on his site, Andy Kaufman entered a trend and built a business around a substance that, as presented, shows toxic metals and lacks the decision-grade data a daily product requires. That is my opinion as a consumer advocate evaluating his own materials. I am not making legal allegations. I am describing a pattern of marketing and testing that leaves basic safety questions unanswered while money changes hands.

The fix is simple. Stop accepting stories in place of numbers. Do not buy daily products that cannot state, in plain units, how much inorganic arsenic and other metals you would ingest at the labeled dose. When the paperwork is incomplete, the safest choice is to walk away. There is no safe level of poison.

