Poor Things and the Extraction of __________???

It begins with a woman on a bridge moments before becoming a corpse.

In the film Poor Things, Bella Baxter, a woman who was never born, but created. Her body once belonged to a pregnant woman who jumped off that bridge to escape her monstrously abusive husband. But her death is not just background. It’s the raw material. Her suicide is used, not mourned. Her trauma is mined, not erased. And the baby growing inside her? That infant’s brain is then…