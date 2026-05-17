Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
1dEdited

Medical science has made such incredible progress

that there is hardly a healthy human left."

Aldous Huxley

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1dEdited

I tried to tell my 80 year old wife to stop taking Biotin. But she is far too invested in her PCP (DO) who she has seen for the last 20-25 years. For insurance purposes, she is also my PCP although I have never seen her in her office. She will likely retire in the near future. It's kind of crazy trusting drug pushing doctors who are also trying to push supplements.

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