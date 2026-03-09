Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie's avatar
Julie
18h

Thank you for your invaluable research on NAC. You answered a lot of my questions about this “supplement”.

Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
5h

Never used this thing. I have stopped all supplements because when you think about it, they are really chemical compounds not normally found in the body. There is no way Vit D is the same as sunshine or vit C is the same thing that might be found in an orange. I don't know if I can believe the whole vitamin/mineral spiel. Thanks.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Medicine Girl · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture