The Satanic Roots of Vitamin B-12

Listen to the Podcast before anyone else. Substack readers will get early access to this special podcast with the amazing Anthea Hayes. She managed to surprise even me.

In this episode, Robin Steele speaks with researcher and author Anthea V. Hayes for a conversation on vitamin B12 that challenged long-held assumptions and surprised even the host. What begins as a discussion about nutrition quickly turns into an examination of the origins of B12, how it entered modern medicine, and why many claims surrounding its necessity and therapeutic reputation deserve closer scrutiny.

Anthea shares the results of years of independent research that began in 2017, after she grew increasingly skeptical of the sweeping claims made about vitamin B12’s essentiality for vegans and its portrayal as a near-miraculous solution to a wide range of health issues. Together, Robin and Anthea explore historical inconsistencies, industrial influence, and overlooked context that rarely appear in mainstream nutrition discussions.



This episode is not about telling listeners what to take or what to avoid. It is about understanding what vitamin B12 actually is, where it comes from, and what people are truly consuming. If B12 feels like a settled topic, this conversation may change that perception.



Anthea V. Hayes



Book

The Enigma of Vitamin B12: Nature’s Only Mistake?

https://amzn.to/42QOMUS



Leave a Verified Purchase review

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FD9CN6T1



Robin Steele



Access to Robin's book archive and body care line is available exclusively through membership at the Shadowbanned Library.

