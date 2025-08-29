Poisoned Cures: Does Cancer Treatment Harm More Than It Saves?

Before we even get to chemo, radiation, or surgery, we have to face the obvious: something is happening to our children. Childhood cancers like leukemia are rising at an ever-increasing rate, clear proof that something in the environment, something in the system is poisoning them. I’ve seen the suffering firsthand as a hospice RN, but the bigger question is why kids are getting sick in the first place

When I was a kid, I got fewer than ten vaccines total. Today, children are injected with over 72 mandatory doses before they graduate high school. Back then, autism rates were 1 in 2,000. In my school, nobody was sick — except for that one kid everyone knew about. Now it’s 1 in 36, and every classroom has multiple children struggling.

And it isn’t just the vaccines. Those injections weaken the terrain, making kids sitting ducks for everything else being poured into them: toxic, fortified “foods,” chewable vitamins laced with metals and fillers, pesticide-soaked produce, seed oils, and processed sugar. Add in EMFs, endless screens, synthetic hormones, and prescription drugs, and you’ve got a perfect storm. A child’s body was never designed to carry this load. It’s not bad luck, and it’s not genetics. It’s poison stacked on poison until the body can’t keep up.

We have no idea how each poison manifests in each child, or which exact cocktail they were given. Aluminum, thimerosal, preservatives, adjuvants, each one lands differently in a growing body. Some babies spike fevers and seize. Some stop talking. Some need surgeries to survive what was done to them. Parents see it with their own eyes, yet the system tells them it isn’t real.

This is how the medical machine works: it controls the data, controls the narrative, and even controls the language you’re allowed to use to describe your own child. They call it coincidence. They call it “safe and effective.” They erase what doesn’t fit the story. They don’t tell you SIDS happens within 2 weeks of a “well child” visit. And anyone who dares to speak up is silenced, shamed, licence removed or livelihood completely destroyed.

But those of us who have lived it are not blind. We see what happens before and after. We see the poison go in, and we see the body struggle to contain it. That is the same pattern that shows up later with “cancer.” It’s not a mystery disease. It’s not bad luck or rogue genetics. Injectables especially are poison without an escape route.

But this isn’t just about children. The pattern doesn’t stop at vaccines, it carries through the rest of life. The body does its best to cope. Sometimes it walls it off, sometimes it manifests as symptoms like a rash, fever, jaundice, and sometimes it simply breaks down. And every time it does, the medical machine rushes in with the same playbook: a label, a treatment, and stacking bills.

Jessica asked in the comments in my last article, better than anyone:

“I wonder how many people just die without any presumption as to why and how. I never hear of people dying and then finding out that they had cancer after the fact… as soon as people get very ill, tests are done and voilà, they get a diagnosis and everything follows suit.”

She’s right. Nobody is allowed to just die of natural causes anymore. There always has to be a label. And in today’s world, that label is almost always cancer.

Which brings us to the heart of the matter: what is cancer really? Is it rogue cells running wild, or is it the body’s last-ditch effort to sequester poisons it could not expel? Because if it’s the latter, then the so-called “treatments” don’t save you, they break the seal, make it far worse and finish the job.

What Cancer Really Is

Jessica’s question lingers: why does no one just die anymore? Why is there always a diagnosis, always a label, always cancer at the end of the chart? I had to rewrite Article 2 to start to answer questions that were lingering in my mind. Not just why children get cancer, but why to Amish women have such high rates of breast cancer. That goes against everything we would expect.

The answer is simpler than the medical machine will ever admit: cancer isn’t a mysterious invader or runaway cells that grow out of control, it’s poison that the body could no longer process or expel. The runaway cells are more likely the body buidling a fibrin sheath around the toxins to protect your internal organs from damage or death.

Think about what we live in. Aluminum, mercury, fluoride, pesticides, herbicides, plastics, synthetic hormones, sugar, seed oils, pharmaceutical residues, heavy metals, exhaust, 8000 chemicals allowed in our food supply, corporate psychopaths hungry for the next payday. Decade after decade, dose after dose, the body absorbs more than it can release. In a healthy person, the liver, kidneys (unless you are drinking urine, then you are adding insult to injury), lungs, and skin can push most of it out. But when the system is overwhelmed, or when the poisons are too sticky, too heavy, too foreign, the body makes a different choice.

It walls it off. It contains the intruder. It creates a fibrous capsule otherwise known as a fibrin sheath, which serves as a protective barrier, and keeps the poison where it can do the least damage. That’s what we call a “tumor.” It’s not the body turning against itself or caused by parasites as some well known influencers mistakenly believe. The parasites are at the scene because you have a tumor. They are consuming it and taking it out of the body. Parasites don’t eat healthy tissue, just like mold doesn’t breakdown living flesh. Come on, this should be beyond obvious anyone over 4 years old.

The tumor isn’t the disease. It’s the container. Obviously.

Look at lung cancer in a lifetime smoker. The tar and chemical residue can’t all be coughed out, especially if packs a day and years of cough suppressants forced it deeper into the tissues. This is similar to the residue left on a bong or pipe. The residue is like sticky glue and is what is building up in the lungs of daily smokers Same with liver cancer in someone poisoned by alcohol or pharmaceuticals. Same with pancreatic cancer in someone marinating in decades of processed sugar, fake sugars and chemical additives.

And this is why treatments so often kills. Because what does chemo, radiation, and surgery do? They breakdown the fibrin sheath to “shrink the tumor” or cut it out, risking scattering the carefully walled of toxins, it doesn’t start from the inside out. And how would you shrink toxins anyway? Instead, they scatter the poison back into circulation. They force the very toxins the body had carefully quarantined directly into the surrounding tissues and of course bloodstream. And when that happens, the system is overwhelmed in an instant. Patients don’t die because the “cancer spread.” They die because the body’s emergency containment was destroyed. How infuriating is it to learn this? The arrogance of these oncologists is paled only by the cash commission they recieve to further harm your body.

But of course the medical industry can’t admit this. If they did, their whole empire would collapse. So they keep selling the fairy tale: your body is stupid, your cells are going rogue, and only their weapons, poison, burning, and knives, can save you. In reality, the body was never the enemy. The poison was. And the so-called cure is just more poison. I am not leaving out the functional barbarians who are dumb enough to think there is a good pharmaceutical in the form of prescriptions and over the counter vitamins supplements, aka the “safe” drugs. Look at the market analysis of ivermectin before 2020 and after and tell me these are the non profit do good drugs. Remember, the pharmaceutical industry is there to make a profit. Period the end. They don’t have drugs on the shelf that don’t churn the profit machine. Or if the fall stagnant, they get influencers to pimp their poison horse paste to rake it in.

Children as the Canary in the Mine Shaft

Children tell the story more clearly than anything else. In the United States, leukemia is the most common childhood cancer. The rates have steadily climbed in parallel with the vaccine schedule, the rise of processed foods, chemical farming, and the screen-saturated childhood that is now considered normal.

Compare that to countries where children are not routinely vaccinated, do not grow up on fortified cereals and chewable supplements, and do not spend their days on screens. In rural India, many parts of Africa, and communities that still live close to the land, childhood cancer is almost nonexistent. Their food is grown locally, their water comes from deep wells, their play is outdoors, and their systems are built through natural elements rather than injection.

The contrast is staggering. In the United States, childhood leukemia rates are about 3 to 4 cases per 100,000 children each year. In many developing regions, rates are one-tenth of that or less. Some populations, such as unvaccinated groups studied in independent pediatric practices, have reported virtually no incidence of leukemia, SIDS, asthma, or diabetes at all. Of course the MD that reported this lost his license and was bruised and battered to the point of no return.

When I was a child, autism rates were 1 in 2,000 and vaccines totaled fewer than ten. Today, a child may receive seventy-two doses before graduation and autism is 1 in 36. Every classroom now has multiple children struggling with diagnoses that were almost unheard of in the past.

This is not genetics, it is exposure. Aluminum, mercury, preservatives, seed oils, pesticides, screens, EMFs, synthetic vitamins, and chemically fortified livestock feed to name a few. Each child reacts differently depending on what their body can or cannot handle. Some develop seizures or autism. Some develop asthma or diabetes. And some, overwhelmed, develop what the system calls cancer.

How the Treatments Finish the Job

Chemotherapy is literally poison repurposed from chemical warfare. Born from mustard gas, it floods the body with substances so toxic they must be handled with gloves and disposed of as hazardous waste. Under the guise of targeting “fast-growing cells,” it wipes out bone marrow, sterilizes men and women, torches the gut, and dismantles the bodies defense systems at the very moment it’s needed most. Patients don’t just lose their hair, they lose the blood cells that fight infection. That’s why countless cancer patients die of sepsis, pneumonia, or organ failure, yet the death certificate of course blames “cancer.” The industry’s own studies admit chemotherapy contributes to long-term survival in only 2–3% of adult cancers. That’s allegedly it, but even that is suspect. The rest die from the treatment. Does this sound reasonable to you? Yet we can’t say anything to cancer patients or the pink ribbon industry, they are untouchable.

Radiation burns. It doesn’t just target a tumor, it blasts everything in the beams path, from lymph nodes, skin, bone marrow, and blood vessels, leaving dense scar tissue and damaged tissues. The same radiation known to cause cancer in healthy people is magically rebranded as a cure when aimed at the sick. They market it as “targeted.” In reality, it’s like being cooked alive in a microwave, just a little more slowly.

Surgery is no better. What doctors call “metastasis” is just the fallout from their own knife scattering the toxins. The patient was stable, sometimes even functional, until the scalpel broke the seal. Where those poisons land, the system simply relabels: liver cancer, bone cancer, brain cancer. Same poison, new billing code and countless modalities to prescribe.

And make no mistake: treatment is not about healing, it’s about a conveyor belt. Chemo wards are profit centers. Radiation machines cost millions and must stay busy. Surgeries keep hospital beds filled and insurance money flowing.

Even the “Cure for Cancer” donation centers aren’t in the business of curing anything, they’re in the business of keeping the machine alive. Because the minute a cure is real, their cash cow dies.

The truth is brutal: most cancer deaths aren’t from cancer at all. They’re from the treatments that finish the job.

The Nocebo Curse: Dying From the Diagnosis

The cancer industry’s sharpest weapon isn’t the scalpel or the syringe, it’s the word. Once the word cancer is delivered, it doesn’t just sit on a chart. It burrows into the mind, rewires the body, and often becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. This is the nocebo effect—the mirror opposite of placebo. You don’t heal because you believe; you decline because you believe you are doomed.

Real-world proof:

In the 1970s, Dr. Clifton Meador told the story of a man diagnosed with esophageal cancer. He wasted away and died right on schedule. But at autopsy, they found almost no cancer—just a small, contained lesion that couldn’t have killed him. What did kill him was belief in the diagnosis.

In Japan, families often beg doctors not to tell patients they have cancer, because they know the word alone can collapse the will to live. In the U.S., the opposite happens: patients are told, staged, branded, and marched into treatment. The word is used like a curse.

That “rogue doctor” the news trots out every now and then is just a red herring. It creates the illusion of accountability which is why the propaganda outlets, aka news stories ran with it. But the truth is, every MD runs the same script. The scare story gives cover to the system, and then it’s right back to business as usual: scan, stage, chemo, repeat.

The biology of belief: Bruce Lipton, cell biologist and author of The Biology of Belief, showed that cells aren’t controlled by '“genes”, they respond to their environment. Identical stem cells placed in different dishes can become bone, muscle, or fat, depending only on the signals they receive. People work the same way. A diagnosis is an environment. The brain floods the body with stress hormones, shutting down digestion, suppressing normal bodily functions, and halting repair. Belief alone changes biology. That’s why so many patients die right on the doctor’s timeline, not because the tumor kept time or they even have cancer, but because the body obeyed the story they bLIEved.

The numbers back it up:

Patients with “incidentalomas” (tiny, harmless tumors discovered by accident) face up to a 40% chance of overtreatment. Many die not from the growth, but from the treatment cascade triggered by the label. Hence the industry is born of prescans and wellness checks.

Studies in Psychosomatic Medicine found that patients told they were “terminal” lived an average of 3–6 months shorter than patients with the same pathology who weren’t told. The label itself shortened life.

That is what the cancer label does. It freezes people in place, drains their vitality, and convinces their body to die on schedule. And the industry knows this. That’s why they never just say “tumor.” They use weaponized language: “aggressive,” “invasive,” “stage IV.” Words that strike harder than scalpels. Once the curse is planted, most patients walk themselves to the grave. But not without a million dollar price tag on their toe, payable upon reciept. Why do you think California puts the prop 65 warning on everything from food wrappers to drywall and soda? Because you see it, beLIEve it and become it. And you are easier to control and are more profitable sick, weak and dependent on more drugs to “keep you alive” after consuming prop 65 labels.

If belief alone can kill, what about the constant poisons we absorb without question? Food, water, supplements, air, even culture. The body can wall some of it off, but not forever. That’s why we see patterns in certain places and groups. Amish women with unusually high breast cancer. My own hometown with lethal clusters that baffled doctors. The truth isn’t hidden, it’s right in front of us: the poisons were everywhere.

The Amish Paradox and The Fake Natural

We tend to think of the Amish as living immune to modern disease. They grow their own food, ride horses, avoid most technology, and supposedly will rarely use conventional medicine. So why do Amish women show unusually high rates of breast cancer, and die from it at higher rates than other white groups?

The answer is poison, not inbreeding, although that might have some effect. Amish women are among the heaviest users of supplements, herbal, vitamin, and mineral pills bought in the same stores as the rest of America. A 2016 NIH-backed study found that 77% of Amish adults take supplements, with women leading the way. These are not “ancient remedies” but modern pharmaceutical synthetic isolates, fillers, and metallic compounds that accumulate in the body.

But the bigger picture goes deeper. Amish diets are built around high animal fat intake, cream, butter, pork, cheese, foods that naturally concentrate whatever toxins the animals consumed. Their livestock are routinely given vitamin supplement premixes in the feed. Those chemical isolates, heavy metals, and additives bioaccumulate in the fat, which is then eaten daily at the family table. What looks like “pure farm living” is often just another delivery route for the same toxic compounds saturating the rest of America.

Add pesticide use in Amish farms, yes they admit to using roundup and chemical fertilizers, herbicide drift from neighboring industrial farms, fluoridated or contaminated water sources, and the large amounts of baked goods and the “mystery” of Amish breast cancer is solved. Their lifestyle may look different on the surface, but the poisons still get in. Not to mention, bolsters the cancer narrative that this disease is lurking even among the healthiest of us. I think that is why vitamins and supplements are pushed to heavily. To legitimize the diseases just come out of nowhere narrative. You have to hand it to the induty, they are definitely cleaver. Psychopathic lunatics sure, but clever nonetheless.

Breast Cancer in the Beef Belt

In my hometown, breast cancer wasn’t rare, it was almost expected. Women died often after aggressive, lethal cases that didn’t respond to treatment. At the time, no one asked why. But looking back, the answer is clear: poison had seeped into every corner of thier life.

We lived next to cattle feedlots, where beef was raised on chemical-laced grains and premixed vitamin supplements designed to fatten animals fast. The women in town ate that beef, and pork, and lamb, meat was usually three meals a day. Animal fat stores toxins, so every bite concentrated pesticides, metals, and synthetic additives straight into their bodies.

Layer on top of that a culture of smoke-filled gambling casinos, regular beer drinking, and very little exercise, and you had the perfect storm. Not to mention birth control pills were as common as the diet sodas they drank it tall glass bottles. Add well water contaminated by nearby copper mining, herbicide, pesticide, chemical fertilizer spray drifting across fields, and radioactive waste dumped from the Las Vegas testing sites, and it’s no wonder our healthy farm girls were marked by high rates of breast cancer aka poison residing in mammary glands.

Yet here we still are…

Jessica nailed it: “I never hear of people dying and then finding out they had cancer after the fact… as soon as people get very ill, tests are done and voilà, they get a diagnosis and everything follows suit.”

That’s the whole scam in one sentence. Nobody is allowed to just die anymore. You can’t go quietly, you can’t go naturally. The system swoops in with scans, labs, and labels. And like magic, the label is always cancer. Why? Because cancer is the most profitable diagnosis on earth.

Think about it. If cancer were truly random, you’d expect plenty of people to drop dead and only discover the disease later, on autopsy. The news would come up with all sorts of stories about it. Yet they don’t. I’m sure it’s coming though. If we thought of it, I’m sure they did to. But that almost never happens. Instead, the label comes first, the fear sets in, and the decline follows.

Cancer has become less of a disease and more of a spell. Once you’re marked with the word, your body, mind, and family fall in line. It’s a curse that fuels a trillion-dollar economy and keeps the carousel of scans, biopsies, and treatments spinning for the rest of the person’s life. Just like destroying your kidneys over decades with prescription, vitamins and supplements keeps you a Die-alysis customer for life. Or destroying your mind keeps you in the memory care wards for the rest of your miserable life. That my friends is there mission statement. They want you just barely alive so they can siphon the rest of your currency (your life’s energy converted) you spent a lifetime urn-ing.

The truth is simple: people don’t die of “cancer.” They die from poison, from treatment, or from the nocebo curse of believing their body has betrayed them. Jessica saw through the fog, and her question cuts to the jugular of the whole racket. Because the real cure was never theirs to sell in the first place.

Ready for Part 3?

If this is what diagnosis and treatment really are, a labeling machine that manufactures patients and then destroys their containment systems what’s left? The remedies. The real ones. Not chemo, not radiation, not pink-washed mastectomies, not miracle powders from the supplement aisle.

In Part 3, I’ll show you what actually works, what the body already knows how to do, and why the so-called “cures” pushed by alternative medicine still kill more people than the original insult itself.

