From Filing System to Faith

I took college chemistry from one of the most sadistic professors I have ever encountered, and that is saying something. Pre-nursing prerequisites demanded a perfect 4.0 GPA or you didn’t even get to apply. The pressure was brutal. People cracked. Some ended up in inpatient care and never came back. No one in that department cared. As far as they were concerned, that was the point. Break the weak, keep the compliant.

Medicine’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Stay tuned until the end of this article for a special message from Agent 131711 and me about The ShadowBanned Library—our mission to keep truth alive.r..

These instructors would make any Nazi look like a Baptist schoolgirl. Their version of “rigor” was public humiliation with a syllabus attached. This particular professor ran the room like a game show. She’d call two students to the board, throw a problem at them, and force them to race. The winner earned one point. You needed twenty, plus near-perfect exams, just to compete for a chance at nursing school.

And hanging over her head was the periodic table. Bright. Cheerful. Primary colors. It looked like something you’d put in a third-grade classroom. She pointed to it like scripture. According to her, that chart was as fixed and necessary as “gravity”. Settled. Untouchable. Don’t question it.

ShadowBannedLIbrary

WhatsAppClub

So I did the dangerous thing. I asked a real question—carefully, because my grade was on the line.

What does any of this tell us about the natural world?

She didn’t hesitate.

“Nothing. It only tells us how we can manipulate it.”

Then she pivoted right back to oxidation states like she hadn’t just ripped the veil off the entire discipline.

That one moment branded itself into my memory. The periodic table wasn’t a map of oceans, forests or living bodies. It wasn’t a catalog of nature. It was a list of what chemists have figured out how to burn, dissolve, isolate, and control. Once you see that, the chart stops looking like the building blocks of creation and starts looking like a basic warehouse inventory key.

Who Drew the First Table

The chart that ruled that classroom traces back to one man. Dmitri Mendeleev, a kindly Russian chemist in the late 1800s, built the first recognizable periodic table. He didn’t discover most of the elements. He simply arranged them. His goal was practical. Chemistry at the time was chaos. Every lab had its own list of substances, its own notes, its own way of naming things. No one could predict how anything would behave.

Mendeleev wanted order. He wanted a system that made chemistry faster, cheaper, and less wasteful. So he lined substances up by weight and behavior until patterns appeared. If a new material landed in a certain row or column, a chemist could make educated guesses before touching a burner or lifting a flask. The table was basically a cheat sheet. It wasn’t designed to describe nature. It was designed specifically for chemists to save time in the lab.

His worldview shaped the whole structure. He was raised in Russian Orthodoxy and later came to believe that nature had an inherent order that human minds could decode. The table reflected that assumption. It was a human model imposed on the world, built on the belief that creation follows neat lines if you look hard enough.

The academic world around him only amplified that mindset. Science has been and remains controlled by elite male societies, closed academies, and gatekeeping institutions. They decided what counted as truth. When they approved Mendeleev’s table, it spread like doctrine. Textbooks printed it. Students memorized it. Industries started planning around it. Over time, the public was trained to see it as a picture of nature itself, even though it was never meant to be anything more than an organizing scheme for how substances behave after you tear them out of their original environment.

The periodic table was never designed to tell anyone what belongs in soil, seawater, food, or the human body. It was created to list what chemists could force out of the natural world by burning, dissolving, or stripping it apart. It’s a catalog of laboratory outputs, not living systems.

And like everything, once the industry realized a filing system could become a belief system and then a profit-based system, the whole system began to change.

How Atomic Weight Was Decided and Why It Matters

When Mendeleev built his table, he arranged substances by atomic weight. It sounds precise, but it wasn’t. Nineteenth-century chemists didn’t have modern instruments. They guessed atomic weight by watching how much of one substance combined with another. If iron reacted with oxygen in a certain ratio, they assigned iron a weight based on that ratio. If hydrogen bonded with chlorine in another ratio, that would become chlorine’s weight. Everything rested on assumptions.

Those early numbers moved all over the place. Different labs used different samples and different methods. Instruments drifted. Reagents were contaminated. What Mendeleev printed as fixed values were really guesses smoothed into averages to make the chart look less chaotic.

People assume atomic weight reflects the natural mass of something found on our Earth. It doesn’t. Modern atomic weight is nothing more than an agreed-upon average of isotope ratios, and those ratios change with geography, soil chemistry, geological age, and industrial pollution. The “official” number does not exist in a consistent form anywhere. It’s a placeholder so labs can stop arguing and run their experiments the same way. Pick a number and stick with it.

Atomic weight started as a convenience for chemists. Now it’s part of the illusion that the table is a map of nature. The weights don’t tell you whether a substance belongs in soil, seawater, food, or the human body. They only tell you that people in a lab agreed on a number.

Once you understand that the foundation of the table rests on decisions rather than universal truths, it becomes much easier to see how a simple laboratory organizer evolved into a tool that the industry could weaponize.

Natural Elements and Manufactured Ones

Most people imagine elements as things you can scoop out of the earth like a miner panning for gold. A handful actually are. Gold settles in riverbeds. Silver exists in ore that can be separated without dismantling an entire ecosystem. Iron can be pulled from soil and stone using methods humans have used for thousands of years. These are natural elements. They exist in the real world without a laboratory ripping nature apart to produce them.

Most of the periodic table is made of substances that never exist in nature as isolated materials. They show up only after the natural world has been ripped apart. Chemists burn plants, dissolve minerals, reduce ore, boil brine or run electricity through concentrated solutions. Layer by layer, they strip away everything living or interconnected until only one repeatable reaction is left. That reaction gets a name. The name becomes a symbol. The symbol becomes a square on the table. And suddenly that lab-created fragment is treated like gold, sold back to the public as a “nutrient,” a “mineral,” or a “health essential.” Because after all, if it’s on the periodic table so you need it.

The chart presents these squares as equal. Gold sits next to fluorine as if they arrived through the same doorway. Silver sits beside chlorine as if both belong in the same category. The format tricks people into believing these substances come from the same world.

They don’t.

Natural elements live inside complex systems. They show up in soil, water, plants, food, and the human body as quiet traces, buffered by everything around them. Manufactured elements exist only after those systems have been destroyed. They require isolation, concentration, and strict control to exist at all. In the real world, none of them would ever appear in pure form.

This is why almost no one questions how an element earned its square. The chart makes everything look inevitable, and once the presentation is accepted, the industry has a free pass. A substance that started as industrial waste can be reframed as essential to human health because the grid makes it seem legitimate.

Now that the difference is obvious, we can move to the next step—how that blended chart made the table useful to corporations, not just chemists.

From Simple Organizer to Corporate Asset

Once the table mixed natural elements with manufactured ones and assigned each the same clean number and neat square, it created an illusion of equality. Gold, silver, and iron sat beside chlorine, fluorine, and iodine as if they came from the same world. That single visual trick made the periodic table far more powerful than Mendeleev ever imagined. A tool that began as a way to organize messy lab work quietly became a branding device.

Industries noticed long before the public did. Companies realized they could point to the table and skip the uncomfortable questions. No one would ask where the material came from or how many steps it took to extract it. The chart gave them cover.

The shift grew with every new industrial expansion. Metallurgy used the table to justify extracting metals that would never appear in pure form in the wild. Agriculture used it to standardize fertilizer components and ignore the living soil they disrupted. Water treatment plants relied on the table to normalize chemical additives. Pharmaceuticals used it to frame isolated fragments of matter as essential for health. Food companies leaned on it to push fortifiers and additives the human body had never seen before. This is the root of snake-oil marketing.

Eventually, the periodic table stopped functioning as a scientific organizer and became an economic infrastructure. Textbooks reinforced it. Universities built entire courses and degrees around it. Agencies wrote regulations around it. Government recommendations cited it. Careers depended on it. Once the table carried that much weight, it protected the substances on it more effectively than any PR department could.

At that point, science and profit fused. An element’s square created an industry. The industry then defended the square. It funded the research. It trained the experts. It shaped the public’s understanding. It decided what counted as evidence. The periodic table became a shield used to silence any question about whether a substance belonged in the human environment at all.

Now the next step becomes obvious. Once the table granted that level of legitimacy, industries used it to move harmful or unnecessary substances into food, water, medicine, and wellness culture with no resistance.

Fluoride is the clearest example.

Why Intelligent People Fall For It

Most people taking elemental supplements are not careless. They are educated, responsible, and trying to keep themselves and their families healthy. They trust science because the school trained them to. They trust experts because the culture insists on it. And they trust the periodic table because it has been presented since childhood as a map of nature itself. Once a substance has a square on that chart, it feels like it comes from the earth instead of a refinery or a laboratory. Magnesium, iodine, zinc. We NEED them, right? And with the deficient soils, how can we obtain these essential elements? They are crafty, I will give them that.

A parent is told their child needs iodine for brain development. They are told fluoride protects teeth. They are told essential minerals like magnesium and zinc boost metabolism. Oh, and everyone is deficient. No one tells them where these materials came from, how much toxicity occurred during extraction, or what form they take once they enter the body. The square on the table does the heavy lifting. People see “natural” where nothing natural exists. Which is likely why most of you reading this are taking magnesium. Or the person who sent me several panic emails about which magnesium I recommend. I can only recommend one mineral, which I will reveal in Article 2.

This gap between belief and reality explains why intelligent, rational adults end up swallowing materials created by burning, dissolving, separating, or reducing the natural world into fragments. If a substance has a symbol, a number, and a scientific origin story, most people never question it. They assume it passed some kind of deep vetting, even though much of the “evidence” comes from industry-funded research designed to reach the right conclusion: Increased profits.

The logic people are handed is simple. Scientists understand the world. The table maps the world by credentialed people way smarter than you. Therefore, anything on the table must be essential to life itself and belong in the human body. That is the spell. And it works. Even thoughtful adults end up giving their children isolated elements that never existed in nature at the concentrations found in supplements, fortified foods, or tap water. They are not being naive. They are obeying the training they were given.

This is the moment when the table stops being a scientific reference and becomes psychological leverage. Once a substance gets a square, the public treats it like a natural truth. Agencies know this. Universities know this. Industries know this. The only people who don’t see the mechanism are the ones consuming the result.

When Hollywood Starts Rewriting the Table

There comes a point when an idea becomes so culturally embedded that it ceases to belong to science and becomes part of the collective spell. The periodic table has reached that point. It appears in films, animations, science fiction, and even celebrity interviews. Once something becomes symbolic, it becomes programmable.

A clear example is actor Terrence Howard’s scripted attempt to introduce an alternative periodic table. In interviews, he claims elements operate like musical tones, double through octaves, and form a spiral rather than a grid. His theory does not matter. What matters is that it was taken seriously enough to earn global attention.

That reaction reveals where the table sits in the public mind. It is not treated as a scientific tool. It is treated as a cultural icon. When one actor can go on national television and challenge the structure of matter, it shows how deeply the grid has been absorbed into public imagination. People defended it the way they defend religion. That alone exposes its true role. By the way, his interpretation is as valid as anyone else’s, making it up. What does it matter in the end? Unless I am a chemist and want to run experiments, or a nazi professor and want to torture students.

Hollywood reinforces the chart constantly. Classroom posters in children’s shows. Futuristic monologues in science fiction films. The table appears again and again as a shorthand for truth, order, and authority. Once a symbol reaches that level, questioning it feels inappropriate. That is how programming works. Just look at a freemason in a bowtie tell you what’s up.

https://cdn.iframe.ly/api/iframe?media=1&app=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tiktok.com%2F%40seahawks%2Fvideo%2F7296622954828385567%3Fis_from_webapp%3D1%26sender_device%3Dpc&key=e27c740634285c9ddc20db64f73358ddhttps://team-hosted-public.s3.amazonaws.com/set-then-check-cookie.html

The Second Coming of Science?

Later, I learned the attitude from that chemistry classroom was not unique. It is the mindset that runs the entire system. You are expected to accept whatever number they assign to anything, even when they openly admit they do not understand what they are measuring. Neil deGrasse Tyson writes in his own book that most of the universe is “dark matter,” which no one has ever seen or proven. They assign a number to it so their equations do not fall apart. This is considered normal. Then they tell the rest of us to trust the science.

The real checkmate came from a woman I will call Ann. She had the disposition of someone who mistakes intimidation for expertise. I mentioned the false premise of blood pressure and explained how I helped patients correct it naturally without medications that destroy kidneys over time. She did not ask a single question. She led with her credentials. Do you know who I am? Do you know my degrees? Word for word. As if her diplomas were supposed to shut down the conversation. As an aside, this woman is lecturing me about health when she stands at 5’1 160 pounds, and looks twenty years older than her stated age and takes multiple prescriptions due to bad genetics. Her husband looks one foot from the grave, and his face caught fire and was in the process of healing.

I calmly told her it did not matter because real-world evidence is real-world evidence. That is when she actually put her hand in my face and told me I did not have the authority to understand the science. According to her, only scientists with letters after their names were allowed to interpret reality. She even said it was illegal to read scientific information without an approved expert providing the “correct meaning,” aka translation.

Illegal. That is how far this has gone.

YouTube later removed an entire podcast episode because I said you don’t need a degree to read a study. That alone violated community guidelines. Ann would have celebrated. This is the modern priesthood. They guard the narrative the way old religions guarded scripture. They decide what counts as real and who is allowed to speak. Questioning the periodic table is treated like heresy because honest answers would collapse the system that depends on those squares. Not the scientific side. The financial one.

This is why the chart hangs in every classroom. It is the new stained glass window. Memorize the symbols. Respect the hierarchy. Do not ask where the squares came from. Do not think about what had to be created or destroyed to isolate them. Do not notice the contradictions. Trust the chart. Trust the degree. Trust the authority.

This is the second coming of science. It does not reward curiosity. It demands obedience.

Onward

The periodic table isn’t a window into nature. It’s a window into what humans can force into existence. Once you see that, you can’t unsee it. You start noticing how much of your education was built on obedience, not understanding. You start noticing how many “facts” were cemented into place before anyone bothered to ask whether they described the real world or just the lab version of it.

And here is where things turn.

It’s one thing to understand the history. It’s another thing to watch the machine working in real time. Most people never get to see that part. They never see how a brand-new “element” is created, named, classified, marketed, and pushed into public consciousness before anyone stops to ask what it actually is.

Article 2 shows it.

You will see the whole process — raw and unfiltered. And once you watch a new “element” get manufactured, named, polished, and pushed into the public, it hits the same way as seeing the inside of a chicken nugget factory for the first time. You walk out differently. You stop swallowing the story you were fed.

Thanks for reading Medicine’s Substack! This post is public, so feel free to share it.

Share

The Shadow Banned Library

I have a favor to ask. In recent months, entire posts and pages have vanished without warning. Words disappear from search results in real time, articles get buried, and accounts are erased like they never existed. The system doesn’t argue anymore—it deletes, erases, and moves the focus. My old articles on here have missing links and sections erased from the original document. That is why we are building The Shadow Banned Library, a permanent archive for censored work. It will be a home for the written word, audio, and research that deserve to survive. No algorithms. No gatekeepers. Just a record of truth preserved in human hands.

Agent131711 and I spend hours every day researching, cross-checking, and documenting what others would rather forget. There are no sponsors, no ads, and no corporate funding, only the cost of time, accuracy, and the will to protect what remains.

Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com Get Notified-Join My WhatsApp Group The Library is set to launch on January 1, 2026. It will not be a blogging platform or a competitor to anything else. It is a vault, a place where you can download, soon to print, and keep materials before they disappear for good. By preserving them, you become part of that protection. You can visit the temporary site now at shadowbannedlibrary.com. Every share, download, and contribution keeps this work alive and ensures that the truth outlives censorship. Thank you for standing with us and helping protect what still matters most: truth.

Disclaimer