Medicine’s Substack

Medicine’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
1d

I'm too low in techie-type understanding to have my own theory about anything. It takes me forever to calculate beyond ten, so I leave "science" alone.

Nonetheless, Bill Nye lost me at bowtie, and I know that something as fundamental and pervasive as up/down (call it gravity, call it Fred) can NOT simply be dispensed with for purposes of "space" travel. (What Bill's bowtie started was completed by those ladies' hairdos on the ISS.)

There is something dumber than a yob like me who has trouble calculating past 10: a reductionist with PhD.

So when people tell me to eat oranges to get some Vitamin C, folate and caratenoids, I tell 'em I will eat oranges to get me some orange.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Medicine Girl and others
Rongaroa's avatar
Rongaroa
1d

Credentialed authority has lost standing and respect, as the screw clamps of oppression and conditioning have become stripped and jammed, leaving the scientific method of questioning as one of the few remnants worth salvaging in this centuries old war on humanity.

Commendable slab-turning here Medicine Girl! We’re way past due to shake off the swamp waters of programmed falsehoods and proceed afresh with clarity. Well done, keep it up!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Medicine Girl and others
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Medicine Girl
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture