Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Rizoli's avatar
Jim Rizoli
14h

That was one incredible read about the Rockefeller empire and how far it went on destroying people, animals and the environment just with one product oil.

Now they are getting people into EV's and off of gas powered engines....I wonder how the Rockefeller empire will deal with that...or do they already have their hand in that to.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Medicine Girl
Beagle Bob's avatar
Beagle Bob
15h

You can head off big problems with internal combustion engines by noticing changes in fuel mileage.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Medicine Girl · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture