Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marianna's avatar
Marianna
1d

I often wondered about menopause. I never actually experienced any so the so called symptoms, neither did my mom, grandmom or many of the women in my circle.

Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

Here we go again, the modern stone age medical mafia considers us broke and mal-functioning from the moment we leave the womb until the day we pass on. Newborns are injected with poisons and as they age are tested, probed, fondled, examined and analyzed all with the intent of discovering something wrong. Then the medical mafia REALLY goes to work.

When you reach older age, if you should survive the tortures of medicine, you are seen as something to be used and abused in the name of profits. As I am a male and know nothing of menopause, my power comes in that I have awoken to the dastardly machinations of medicine.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Medicine Girl
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Medicine Girl · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture