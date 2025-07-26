Programming Girls to Destroy the Divine Feminine

When I was a little girl, I was obsessed with long haul semi-trucks. Not dolls, not stuffed animals—semi trucks. I could identify a Peterbilt from an International or Mac by the grill. I memorized the shapes of the headlights, shifting a 18 gear manual, the sound of the engine in my imagination. I was completely mesmerized by the world of long-haul truckers, CB radios, and life on the open road.

One Christmas, I received 3 perfect die-cast replicas of a Peterbilt, an International, and a Mack truck. Each one had opening doors, hitchable trailers, and tiny details like chrome smokestacks and rubber wheels. I can still remember the weight of those trucks in my hands. They weren’t just toys, to me they were a tiny talisman of my near future.

I learned all the CB radio lingo from cassette tapes and practiced it like a second language. I’d sing along to old trucker songs while pretending I was on the last leg of a cross-country haul. Songs like “Watchin’ the world through a windshield, watchin’ it fly by me out the right…” became my soundtrack. I wasn’t pretending to be a boy. I was pretending to be free, in control, on a mission.

Later, when I went to kindergarten, the girls in my class would play house. It was always a version of Little House on the Prairie, and I was always chosen to play Pa. Not because I asked to be, but because I was the rough and tumble one. Strong. Loud. Protective. Cathy Green—the prettiest girl in the class—was my wife. I wore jeans, flannel, and started dressing like a boy at school to make the scene more believable. And I was in love with the idea of the family we were creating. We didn’t have four-hour ranch chores. No one yelled. We didn’t need a key to get out of the house. It was a version of life where people were kind, where the family stayed together, where no one was hurting anyone else. A fantasy of safety.

If you looked at that little kid through today’s lens, you’d probably assume I was gay or “born in the wrong body.” I mean, I grew up to drive not one, but two Subaru Foresters. I even wore a puffer vest. On paper, it sounds like the makings of a classic Portland lesbian stereotype. But here’s the thing, I am completely, unequivocally 100% heterosexual. I have never had even the faintest pull toward a woman in my life.

And still, I know, deep in my bones, that had I grown up under the woke ideology of today’s school system, I would have been a prime target for gender confusion. If a kind, attentive adult had offered me a new identity, a new tribe, a new chance to belong…? I would have taken it. Not because I questioned my gender. But because I was starving for love. For safety. For someone to see me, nurture me, and pay attention to me.

I would have paid the price. I would have given my breasts away. I would have taken the hormones. Not out of self-hatred or wanting to be a boy, but out of longing to be seen. And that is what they’re preying on now. As we learned in Article 2 The Burning of Innocence they are after our children. Growing up on screens is the perfect way to transform the innocence of a child into their programmable game.

Not confusion. Not identity. But longing. The same longing I carried in my heart while playing house, while pretending to be Pa. The longing to protect and to be protected. To feel love that doesn’t come with pain, confusion and manipulation. To be seen and loved without needing to shapeshift. Yet that is exactly the bait and switch. And the price is your mutilated body, exactly what the new wave of gender propaganda is engineered to do. It hijacks that longing and redirects it toward mutilation, medication, and loss of self.

It doesn’t empower girls. It erases them.

Which brings us to Barbie.

My what BIG feet you Have “Ms.” Robbie

The opening scene of the Barbie movie is not a celebration of girlhood. It’s a subtle programming dressed in bright pastels and a million shades of pink.

We begin in a barren desert, where little girls are quietly playing with their baby dolls. They cradle them. Rock them. Iron clothes with a distraught look on their tiny faces. The symbolism is clear, nurturing, mothering, the instinctual feminine role that transcends culture and time. The girls are dressed in monochromatic colors, no one is smiling, they look like girls ready for a life filled with drudgery and endless meaningless chores.

Then suddenly, a towering, otherworldly figure appears. A woman, Ms Robbie, in a black and white striped bathing suit, towering like a goddess or alien obelisk. The girls look up in awe. She doesn’t smile. She doesn’t move. She simply stands there, staring back, until they catch her eye and she gives a knowing wink.

The image is a near frame for frame remake of the monolith scene from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey, where early apes encounter a mysterious black structure that changes the course of evolution. In Barbie, this same moment is reimagined as the turning point for little girls, but instead of giving them knowledge, it gives them rage.

The girls begin smashing their baby dolls. Violently. Shards of plastic baby parts into the air, skulls crushed on rocks and other dolls heads. They didn’t smash the iron or the highchair, its the babies that get decimated. It’s framed as funny, as triumphant, as some sort of liberation. But what we’re actually watching is a symbolic severing from the maternal instinct. A destruction of the nurturing feminine. The baby, a symbol of life, birth, motherhood, is violently obliterated. And Barbie, the lifeless, adult-shaped plastic figure, becomes their new deity.

She is not human. She cannot age. She cannot give birth. She has no origin story, no mother, no child. She is the future.

And what is she wearing? Black and white stripes. The same stripes used in MK Ultra programming. The same hypnotic contrast used to fracture the mind. The same duality used in occult rituals to represent merging opposites, male and female, dark and light, human and synthetic.

This isn’t just a visual homage to Kubrick. It’s a transmission. A declaration. We are being told, plain as day, that this is the new creation myth for girls. The divine feminine is dead. Barbie killed her. And little girls, experiencing wild freedom as they destroy their baby dolls, are activating the ritual.

Wonder Woman — The Superhero as Trojan Horse

elitegenderinversion A post shared by @elitegenderinversion

If Barbie was the goddess of plastic perfection, Wonder Woman became the warrior avatar of the “empowered” female. But beneath the shiny shield and gold lasso lies a quieter message: true femininity isn’t enough.

In the original 1970s TV series, Wonder Woman was portrayed by Lynda Carter—a tall, wide-shouldered, hyper-feminized symbol of American virtue. She twirled into power, never sweated, and rarely bled. She had no maternal instinct, no children, no emotional interiority. She was sexless and invincible. A feminine hero in a leotard.

Yet her body wasn’t quite right.

Carter’s narrow hips and broad shoulders match the classic male-to-female body ratio—a physique that has become the unattainable beauty standard in Hollywood. These aren’t natural female proportions. They’re anatomical distortions being sold as ideal. Long limbs, sharp jawline, deep-set eyes, and a shoulder-to-hip ratio that mirrors female impersonator perfection more than it reflects real women.

Today, this same blueprint is being recoded and sold to girls as empowerment.

Lynda Carter herself now openly proclaims that Wonder Woman is a “queer and trans icon.” When criticized online, she responded by doubling down:

“Trans women are Wonder Women. End of story.” “If you don't want to believe that Wonder Woman is queer or trans, you’re not paying attention.”

She’s right. We weren’t paying attention. But we should have been.

Wonder Woman is no longer the heroic symbol of natural womanhood. She’s now a proxy for the engineered feminine—the synthetic divine. A creature designed by Zeus, not birthed by a mother. A soldier who never ages, never menstruates, never nurtures. She lives on an island without men and doesn’t know what it means to be a daughter, a mother, or a wife.

And the symbolism doesn’t stop there.

Wonder Woman’s signature pose, arms crossed over the chest, is a direct reference to the ancient Osiris death pose. In Egyptian mythology, Osiris is the god of the underworld and resurrection, commonly shown with crossed arms holding a crook and flail. In occult and Masonic symbolism, this posture represents initiation, death of the old self, and rebirth into a new identity, usually one aligned with antichrist consciousness or Luciferian inversion.

When Wonder Woman strikes this pose, we’re not seeing “girl power.” We’re witnessing symbolic inversion and submission to a darker order. The crossed arms invoke death and rebirth, not into the feminine, but into the synthetic superhuman. She doesn’t represent the rising of womanhood, but the erasure of it.

Even the costume screams ritual. The tiara, the five-pointed star, the eagle breastplate, all classic occult and military sigils hidden in plain sight. She’s a high priestess of the inversion. The superhero costume just makes it palatable. And the most admired my little girls before Taylor Swift.

The modern retellings double down on this. Wonder Woman is strong, stoic, emotionless. She wins through brute force. Her wisdom is in battle, not birth. Her power is in domination, not creation.

And it works—because women have been taught to crave masculine power. They’ve been conditioned to believe that strength means becoming more like men. But no matter how hard you train, fight, or pose, this kind of masculinity will never make you safe. It will only isolate you. No alpha male wants to marry Wonder Woman. They may want to conquer her, but not create with her.

Thanks for reading Medicine’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

I look around at the women in my gym. I would say about 30% looks like they are taking some form of testosterone. Their muscles are not what I can do at the gym, nor want to as a women. And these are self proclaimed heterosexual women outdoing most men in the gym. They don’t even seem to mind that their voice gets deeper and their shoulders broader. The photo could be a woman I know at the gym. This is not possible without taking steroids and hormones. And we are back to another play in the playbook. This woman will be worth a fortune as she ages, inside the medical industrial complex. How quickly the birds shift and murmurate.

The war on women isn’t bloody. It’s packaged with pink satin ribbons, glossy and glittery. But the damage is real. Girls grow up idolizing a version of womanhood that isn’t even female. How much money does the medical industrial complex net from body dysmorphia, eating disorders, gender confusion, transition surgeries, weight loss pills, breast implants, liposuction, plastic surgery and so much more. They can’t have you look in the mirror and love what you see. Where is the profit in that.

Wonder Woman isn’t saving women. She’s replacing them. We had no problem voicing our complaints of that male swimmer winning competitions against female competitors. But

Captain Marvel — Emotionless, Masculinized, and Unapproachable

I changed to Future part to Male to Female

When Captain Marvel hit theaters in 2019, it was hailed as a revolutionary step for women in film. But what exactly were we being shown?

Carol Danvers, is powerful, cold, expressionless, and nearly invincible. Her face barely moves. Her voice stays in a low register. Her emotions are framed as her weakness, and her journey is about suppressing them completely to access her full strength.

This is the opposite of what it means to be female.

Femininity isn’t weakness. It’s emotional depth. Intuition. Adaptability. Inner resilience. But in Captain Marvel, the female hero must breast binder flatten those qualities in order to succeed. She must become harder, colder, more like a man—until she finally ascends into a glowing, godlike figure with no romantic relationships, no maternal instincts, no feminine softness at all. She doesn’t dream of starting a family.

It’s no accident that the character was rebranded this way. In the original Marvel comics, Captain Marvel was a male hero. When they passed the title to a woman, they didn’t elevate feminine power—they masculinized it. They gave her a short haircut, a stiff military posture, and a robotic sense of self-worth based on external validation.

What we’re really seeing is the synthetic masculine wrapped in female skin.

Like Barbie and Wonder Woman before her, Captain Marvel has no emotional home. No origin grounded in humanity. She is a weapon. A product. A prototype of the androgynous super soldier. And she’s being offered to girls as a role model.

But who benefits when women stop being women?

Not men. Not families. Not children.

The transhumanist agenda thrives when the lines blur. When the woman forgets how to nurture. When the man forgets how to protect. When both dissolve into sterile, programmable units in matching jumpsuits—ready for upload into the hive.

That’s why movies like Captain Marvel don’t just entertain. They instruct.

They teach girls that being invincible is better than being vulnerable. That self-expression is a liability. That real power means cutting ties with your emotions, your softness, and your soul.

Atomic Blonde — The Masculine Fantasy Disguised as Feminine Power

In this scene from Atomic Blonde, Char-lies dominates another woman in a red-lit hallway, a classic MK-visual cue for lust, danger, and programming. Behind her, a serpent-like dragon is graffitied onto the wall, curving in the same posture as her body, mirroring her movements. This is not accidental. In occult symbolism, the dragon represents Lucifer, deception, and the antichrist spirit, a force that puppeteers through seduction and dominance. Theron’s body, with broad shoulders and narrow hips, mimics male proportions, a common pattern in media designed to replace the organic feminine with synthetic, inverted archetypes. This isn’t celebrating the different aspects of women. It’s erasing them.

In the movie, this particular actor plays an MI6 assassin in Berlin who kills with the precision and cold detachment of a machine. The film was marketed as empowering. Finally, a woman who can fight like a man. But that’s the trick. She’s not portrayed as a woman at all. She’s a cold, emotionless killer in heels, whose femininity is reduced to lingerie and slow-motion seduction scenes. And if she was born male, then the confusion creates a harmful slip in the psyche of the masses.

This character drinks like a man, fights like a man, kills like a man, and f#$% like a man. The only thing separating her from James Bond is the shell of a female body—and even that is suspect. Broad shoulders. Narrow hips. Long, angular limbs, large feet and hands. The same body proportions often seen in male-to-female transitions. If Charlize is biologically male, and women are being told to idolize that, then what exactly are they chasing?

This is how women are erased.

Girls watch movies like this and internalize the lie. They try to imitate what they see: long legs without hips, thighs without curve, skin without cellulite, torsos without softness. But our bodies aren’t built that way. They’re not supposed to be. And the more women try to match the impossible standard of a man pretending to be a woman, the more they mutilate themselves in the process—cosmetic surgery, starvation, eating disorders, hormone manipulation, body dysmorphia.

It’s not just an attack on beauty. It’s a total inversion of what it means to be female. And gives our men the inversion of women to lust after.

elitegenderinversion A post shared by @elitegenderinversion

The deeper message is chilling. In order to be powerful, a woman must become a man trying to be a woman. Must become a man in spirit, strategy, and silhouette. But no matter how convincingly she fights or dresses, she will never fully replace the masculine. And she’s not meant to. She’s meant to neutralize the feminine.

This is the new feminine archetype: synthetic, surgically sculpted, emotionally hardened, and spiritually neutered.

How much more are women worth when they idolize men trying to look like women? How far will they go to erase themselves in the name of liberation?

Why Erasing Women Serves the New World Order

This isn’t just a trend. It’s a coordinated dismantling.

We’ve been trained to see it as progress, as equality, as freedom from domestic shackles. But behind the glossy film reels and streaming releases, something far more sinister is taking shape.

The erasure of women isn’t collateral damage—It’s the plan.

Because real women are powerful in ways that can’t be measured by bench presses or salary brackets. Real women bring life, channel intuition, protect through nurture, heal through presence, and threaten centralized control simply by existing in their full essence.

And that power—creative, relational, spiritual—is incompatible with the machine the elites are building.

A world run by artificial intelligence, global surveillance, digital currency, and biometric IDs doesn’t need emotional females and mothers. It needs drones. Consumers. Artificial wombs instead of real. Contracts instead of families.

The One World Government isn’t looking for wholeness. It’s looking for compliance.

Which is why the ideal citizen of the new regime is androgynous. Spiritually neutered. Unanchored. Medicated. Surgically altered. Willing to mutilate themselves for the promise of love. Willing to destroy the feminine for the illusion of liberation. Willing to accept that the future belongs to plastic people—smiling while hollow, beautiful and barren.

This is the final frontier of the mind war: get women to envy men pretending to be women, and men to desire those same illusions. Get both sexes chasing phantoms, while real human connection, real creation, and real family are obliterated behind the curtain. When a man meets a real woman, not the Hollywood inversion, they feel like something is off. The screen stars they had crushes on and fantasized about do not look like non surgically enhanced women. Then as we have seen, it is much easier to turn to porn, casual hookups, never fully committing to anything. A man without a family has nothing to lose, no skin in the game.

And it’s working.

The Body Knows

The deeper you go into this inversion agenda, the more you realize they’re not just editing women out of media. They’re editing the feminine out of reality.

But here’s the thing: the truth has a frequency. And your body hears it before your mind can process it.

In a now-famous psychological experiment, participants were asked to play a game with a rigged deck of cards. The colors and suits were subtly altered—black hearts, red spades—designed to confuse without detection. On average, it took people 10 to 15 hands before they consciously realized something was off. But the body knew almost instantly. Subjects showed elevated heart rates, subtle perspiration, and a rush of adrenaline. Their nervous system sensed the lie long before their mind could name it.

That’s what’s happening now.

We are watching something that doesn’t add up. We’re told that womanhood can be bought, worn, or simulated. That men with narrow hips and broad shoulders, with sculpted faces and hormone patches, are the same as women. But deep down, you know. Your body knows. Every cell in your being recognizes something is off, even if your mind has been trained to override the signal.

That internal friction—the disconnect between the image and the truth—isn’t just uncomfortable. It’s how inversion works. It distorts your perception, destabilizes your instincts, and weakens your ability to discern. It creates an ideal environment for social murmuration, where people mirror whatever is projected around them, regardless of how false it feels. A world of plastic androgens is far easier to manipulate than a world of rooted, sovereign women.

This isn’t about trans rights. It’s about erasing the truth so thoroughly that people stop trusting their own perception. So thoroughly that the last real woman is not only erased but replaced with an imitation that mocks what she once was.

And the scariest part? If we keep pretending we don’t see it, we may be complicit in writing ourselves out of existence.

We’ll end the series with the most important revelations I’ve uncovered. How this plan ties into transhumanism, fertility control, AI weaponization, and the death of the soul. Why the feminine had to be destroyed in order for the machine to rise.

You’ll understand why Hollywood pushed plastic dolls and perfect legs. Why Gisele caught that football. Why Nicole Kidman was cast as the eternal feminine. Why Charlize Theron kills without blinking. Why Linda Carter crosses her arms like Osiris.

It’s all part of the same inversion.

But knowing is power. And in the final installment, we’ll decode it all.

Get ready.