MellowKat
You make my day. :)

My mom was a custom cabinet maker. She designed and built kitchens. She had power saws and could weld like nobody’s business.

I remember her picking me up from school with her work goggles propped on her forehead, covered in sawdust.

She was a wonderful role model.

She remains happily married to my father for over 50 years. All woman.

This post was spot on. Thank you so much.

Tami Berman
Women should also not be doing ironmen. I know so many women who's hormones tanked after wards and they had to go on HRT. I just spoke to a woman at the pool who's Husband made little gold charms from all her triathalon medals. She had most recently done a 1/2 ironman in March and was currently complaining of low energy and hot flashes...she is in her 30's. These images we are being shown are not real and not healthy. Protect your hormones. They are the messengers that control everything going on in the body. Good article. Thanks.

