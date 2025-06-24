1× 0:00 -21:47

The History of Anemia: Ritual Diagnoses, Freemasons, and the Spell of Deficiency

If you haven’t read Part 1, Rusted Veins, make sure to read first to set you up and so you can better understand Part 2.

Anemia wasn’t always a household word. In fact, before the mid-1800s, it didn’t exist—not as a clinical category and certainly not as a justification to swallow

powdered metal scraped from industrial machines in your fortified cereal flakes and babies formula.

The word itself comes from the Greek an- (without) and haima (blood). But modern medicine has twisted it into something else: a lab number, a disease for a pharmaceutical script, and a branding.

What we call “anemia” today is not a disease. It’s a spell. A declaration that you are weak, depleted, broken—and that salvation comes in the form of industrial metals. But this spell has a source. And his name was Dr. Thomas Addison.

Addison, a 19th-century British physician, is credited with “discovering” two major conditions still diagnosed today: Addison’s disease (adrenal failure) and pernicious anemia (now linked to so-called vitamin B12 deficiency). To the textbooks, he’s a oft admired intellectual, medical genius and pioneer. But dig deeper, and something darker emerges.

Thomas Addison (1793–1860), namesake of Addison’s disease and so-called “pernicious” anemia, was more than a physician — he was a Master Mason, initiated into the third degree of Freemasonry. But in the 1800s, Freemasonry was no quaint gentleman’s club. It was a powerful occult order steeped in esoteric rites, blood oaths, and symbolic death and rebirth rituals. To ascend its ranks was to undergo psychological transformation — the kind that blurred the lines between science, sorcery, and spiritual control. Addison’s diagnostic legacy takes on new weight in this light. To name and define disease wasn’t just clinical — it was ceremonial. A spell, cloaked in medical terminology, that anchored energetic realities into flesh.

Disease and illness labels have always been tools of initiation — not for healing, but for possession.

So when a Freemason begins naming diseases of the blood, the spiritual implications are not coincidental. They are calculated. He took complex, systemic breakdowns of energy, vitality, and electrical coherence—and turned them into lifelong pharmaceutical contracts. One of the most powerful was the so-called “B12 deficiency” diagnosis or pernicious anemia.

But here’s the truth: Vitamin B12 deficiency is not real. There is no such thing. It was invented, just like “vitamin D deficiency,” or any vitamin deficiency, to sell a synthetic product. The entire concept of B12 as a vital nutrient is a pharmaceutical myth, born in an era of medical industrialization. There is no natural food that contains “B12” as an idea they push today—cyanocobalamin or methylcobalamin. These are synthetic lab creations, not nutrients. They are engineered toxins, usually cultured on sewage sludge or bacteria grown in human excrement. We don’t have synthetic chemical deficiencies. As an aside, Merck pharmaceuticals invented B1 with the same premise-white rice makes you sick because its missing the bran, so they pick one chemical in B1 and make a synthetic copy and there is your deficiency disease saviour. Vitamins are a myth, so therefor there deficiencies are also a myth.

So when Addison defined “pernicious anemia” as a fatal lack of B12, he was laying the groundwork for a fabricated deficiency—a story that would drive the public into compliance, dependency, and the grand finale funnel: heavy metal ingestion.

That was the final goal all along: to find ways to trick us into getting metals into our bodies. To ritualize deficiency and offer metal as medicine. From iron pills to B12 shots to aluminum-based antacids, the pattern is always the same: manufacture the problem, sell the poison, embed the metal. The transhuman agenda, hybrid humans connected to the smart grid. The bonus is to reinforce the idea that you can’t stay healthy without taking a product everyday.

But the agenda wasn’t purely physical. It was ritualistic.

In occult systems—especially those tied to Freemasonry—blood carries spiritual force. It holds memory, will, identity. To tamper with it is to interfere with the soul’s architecture. And one of the oldest forms of dark ritual is the blood contract of consent. The idea is simple: if you give your blood willingly—through tests, donations, or treatment—you’re participating in a ritual. You are offering your life force to the system.

They call it “screening for health.”

But in reality, you are handing over your consent and spiritual signature.

And they use that blood—ritually and technologically—to cast the very spell of deficiency, lack and eventual disease.

This is the real function of anemia diagnostics: to trick you into handing over your blood so they can declare it deficient, label your body broken, and begin the cycle of supplementation. It’s a ritual of inversion. They take what is whole and declare it lacking. They take your spiritual current and swap it for synthetic charge.

And when the blood doesn’t match their numbers?

They offer iron.

And of course you should

take it with B12. Injection is the method of choice.

Taking synthetic B12 with iron is one of the most deceptive health traps in the supplement world.

On the surface, it looks like “nutrient support” — but underneath, it creates a toxic storm. Cyanocobalamin (the common synthetic B12) contains cyanide, forcing your body to waste valuable methyl groups and antioxidants like glutathione to neutralize it. Pair that with inorganic iron (like ferrous sulfate), a known pro-oxidant, and you flood the bloodstream with free radicals that inflame tissues and damage cells. This combination mimics a short-term energy boost by artificially increasing circulation and stimulating the nervous system, like any stimulant from caffeine to nicotine and amphetamines — but over time, it wrecks bodily repair functions, disrupts mineral balance (especially by displacing copper), and fuels long-term oxidative stress. This isn’t nutrition — it’s a pharmaceutical-style attack disguised as a deficiency cure, engineered to keep you buying pills while your real vitality slips. Rusted veins and tissues and brain.

It’s a cycle.

For women, the most common spell is anemia. You're told your blood is weak. You need more iron. More supplements. More infusions.

For men, it’s the opposite. Iron overload. Hemochromatosis. You’re told to donate blood regularly to avoid toxicity.

In both cases, the blood is the target.

Women are induced to swallow metal.

Men are told to offer their blood and bleed it out.

A dual ritual.

And behind it all is the unspoken infrastructure: blood as currency, blood as code, and blood as data. Your lab numbers go into databases. Your blood type, metal content, and chemical profile are cataloged. Your compliance is measured. And your biological signal is mapped onto the smart grid.

They’ve known for centuries that blood carries the electric soul-print of a being. To alter it is to alter perception. And to declare it “anemic” is to pronounce it weak—setting the stage for ritual ingestion of metals that magnetize the soul to the synthetic field.

We need to fully question the copper narrative as I did in my Copper Con Substack, but I didn’t put the following pieces together for their clever sell of the entire deficiency scam.

The idea of widespread copper deficiency is just another pharmaceutical fairy tale, engineered to mirror the iron, B12, and vitamin scams.

True copper deficiency is nearly nonexistent in nature unless someone is being deliberately poisoned or manipulated — through synthetic iron, zinc overload, pharmaceuticals, or EMFs. Apes don't eat liver or bee pollen, yet they thrive, because they aren't living in a poisoned petri dish. Their food is real. Their soil is alive. Their bodies haven’t been stripped of function by wireless tech and synthetic “nutrients.” Unless of course we force them into captivity and low and behold, they get our diseases.

What’s sold to us as “deficiency” is actually dysregulation — man-made chemical combinations in the mineral system. Copper mismanagement, not scarcity, is the issue — and it’s driven by a system that floods the body with copper antagonists like zinc and iron to short-circuit your natural conductivity.

The same system then blames nature. Enter the “depleted soil” myth — a convenient lie told to convince you that food can no longer nourish you. But soil isn’t inherently broken. It’s being sprayed, tilled, poisoned, and stripped on purpose. Then they turn around and say you are broken — in need of a bottle, a powder, or a pill to compensate. It’s not a deficiency; it’s an attack on your terrain. Nature replenishes and balances herself — if left alone. You don’t need supplements to fix a fake shortfall. You need to unplug from the system that made you believe the Earth doesn’t work anymore. Because once you doubt the soil, you stop trusting life — and start buying their solutions.

But none of that is part of the mainstream conversation.

To them, “anemia” is a single number on a lab sheet. Usually hemoglobin. And if it's low — without asking why — they default to iron pills, iron infusions, iron-enriched foods. Metals that don’t belong in the body, pushed into the bloodstream without any understanding of what’s being disrupted.

Why Would They Add Iron Shards to Baby Formula — and Where Does It Go?

The food industry adds metallic iron (usually in the form of reduced iron or ferrous sulfate) to baby formula under the guise of “preventing anemia.” But this isn’t the kind of iron found in breastmilk or animal tissue. It’s an inorganic industrial byproduct — often ground from steel machinery — that would oxidize on a metal shelf if left alone. So why give it to infants?

Because the pharmaceutical-nutrition complex engineered a narrative that infants — especially formula-fed ones — are “iron deficient.” But that’s based on distorted lab values and ignores the fact that babies are born with high iron stores from the placenta. “Nature never intended newborns to ingest metal shards.” and other asinine things I never thought I would have to write or speak.

Once ingested, this metallic iron can accumulate in delicate tissues, especially the liver, brain, and gut — organs that aren’t fully developed yet. The infant’s detox systems (especially the liver) are immature, which means this excess iron isn’t efficiently excreted. Instead, it oxidizes in the tissue, disrupts mitochondrial function, damages blood-brain barrier integrity, and fosters inflammation.

And yes — neurological damage is a very real concern.

Multiple studies have linked iron overload in infancy to:

Increased risk of autism spectrum disorders

Oxidative stress in the developing brain

Tissue building and repair dysfunction

Lower IQ and behavioral dysregulation

Increased susceptibility to infections and gut dysbiosis

And yet, this iron fortification remains mandatory in many countries — despite mounting evidence of harm. If you want to take it a step further, I make a pretty solid connection in women who take prenatal vitamins and give birth to formula addicted babies in Food Fornification

What Happens When You Take Iron and B12 Near High-EMF Fields?

If you take synthetic iron (like ferrous sulfate or carbonyl iron or even food from cast iron pans) and synthetic B12 (usually cyanocobalamin), and then step into a high-frequency environment — think 5G tower, industrial microwave, airport scanner, or even just your WiFi-blasted home — you’ve set the stage for internal chaos.

Iron is ferromagnetic. That means it doesn’t just sit quietly in the bloodstream — it reacts to electromagnetic fields. When exposed to microwave frequencies, iron particles vibrate, heat up, and create localized oxidative stress inside your tissues. Add in synthetic B12 — which contains cyanide — and now your liver is under additional strain to detoxify, often without the resources it needs.

This combo amplifies blood conductivity, which turns your circulatory system into an antenna. The metals act like wiring, making your entire body more receptive to ambient frequencies.

The result? Disrupted cell signaling, damaged red blood cells, impaired oxygen delivery, and a surge in inflammatory markers — all of which mimic “anemia” but are actually signs of microwave-induced blood trauma.

So while you're told to take iron and B12 for your “energy,” what you may be doing is prepping your body for deeper electromagnetic manipulation.

From Supplements to Surveillance: Iron as a Conductor of Control

We live in an increasingly electrified, signal-saturated world. 5G towers. WiFi grids. Smart meters. LED lights. EMF-pulsing vehicles and appliances. All of it runs on frequency. The definition of a once on the horizon now here “smart city”.

And metal in the body is the perfect conductor.

And if you’re filled with iron, you are the antenna.

You don’t need a microchip.

You’ve already been embedded.

Your body isn’t meant to be a receiver for artificial signals — but fill it with heavy metals (iron, copper, aluminum, silver, gold, lithium, barium) and suddenly it becomes receptive.

Iron doesn’t just inflame tissues — it alters your electromagnetic field. And when those frequencies line up with broadcast technologies, you’re no longer just a person — you’re a tunable instrument.

This is already happening.

In smart cities, the infrastructure is being laid to monitor movement, heat signatures, heart rate, and even neurological patterns — all in real time. The metals in your body become like nodes in a digital grid, allowing everything from biometric tracking to dream disruption.

And iron is central to that plan.

Why? Because it’s the most common, the cheapest, and the easiest to normalize. You’ll never see a CDC campaign urging you to eat lithium. But iron? They’ve already convinced you it’s essential.

What is the best way to rule over a slave population? Never let them know they are slaves. What is the best way to get your slaves integrated into a smart city? Never let them know they are already integrated into a smart city.

Iron and Dream Manipulation

There’s another layer here, and it’s even darker then feeding babies metal shards.

Iron is associated in esoteric and occult traditions with war, blood, and control. It’s heavy. Contractive. Disruptive to subtle energies. In high enough concentrations, it interferes with melatonin production, pineal gland function, and natural dream states — especially when combined with artificial light and EMFs.

Your dream world is a sacred space — a place where the soul integrates, travels, remembers. But under the influence of iron accumulation and wireless frequency bombardment, dreams can be scrambled or infiltrated.

Reports of dream-hacking — where people receive instructions, emotional downloads, or manipulated visuals — are increasing. Many of these reports come from people in high-metal environments, living under 5G towers, or exposed to supplements like colloidal silver , copper , and iron .

Coincidence? I can attest to dream manipulation. And the advertising test. THINK of something you want to buy-not very common but has ads, don’t write it down, don’t tell anyone and see if you get pop up ads or ads at the bottom of amazon product suggestions.

Or is the plan to make the inner world just as controllable and monetizable as the outer?

Iron as Infrastructure: Metallizing the Human Body for Smart Cities and Energetic Control

The metals aren’t just making you sick. They’re making you compatible.

With what?

Smart cities. EMF systems. Behavioral control grids. Digital IDs. Predictive AI. Dream manipulation. Creating or bombarding your inner thoughts and ideas.

The real role of iron — just like copper, silver, and aluminum — isn’t to “build blood.” It’s to build conductivity inside your body. To turn you into an antenna. A receiver. A transmitter.

We were warned about the jabs. We were warned about graphene. But what most people didn’t realize is that there’s more than one way to metallize a population.

Many who refused the shot now take silver daily, drink from copper vessels, and pop iron supplements like candy — not realizing it’s the same playbook.

Different mode. Same result.

You don’t need graphene to be traceable — not if you’ve laced your tissues with enough metal ions. Iron is paramagnetic. Copper is conductive. Silver stores in organs and reflects frequency. Together, these metals can create bio-resonant fields, making your body more receptive and responsive to wireless signals, biometric surveillance, mood disruption, and subconscious dream programming.

This is what they mean by “smart health” and “human optimization.” It’s not about healing. It’s about connecting you on the smart grid.

It’s part of the Internet of Bodies — a system where your iron-enriched cells help sync you to wearable tech, satellite monitoring, 5G frequency patterns, and more. Every supplement, every shot, every metal-laced product is part of the same slow alchemy: turning organic, sovereign bodies into programmable, traceable, remotely influenceable meat suits.

And iron is one of the oldest tools in their book.

They’ve known for centuries that iron is a “grounding metal” — it roots energy. But when unnaturally concentrated in blood and tissue, it also anchors you into density, dulls your spiritual sensitivity, and lowers the frequency bandwidth your nervous system can access.

In this way, iron doesn’t just weigh down your body. It weighs down your soul.

It makes you heavy. Programmable. Predictable.

And in a smart city system — that’s the goal.

The Playbook Revealed – Why They Want You on Iron

Anemia tests aren't neutral diagnostics—they’re gatekeepers. When your CBC shows low hemoglobin and hematocrit, you’re handed the iron supplement script. These aren’t suggestions—they’re the next step in a blueprint designed to grab control of your body.

But consider this: smart cities and surveillance networks depend on biomarker compliance. Getting enough metal in you—whether iron, silver, or copper—isn’t about health; it’s about tracking. RFID stamps, EMF scanners, DNA-linked health profiles—they all hum quietly in the background of the iron campaign. Your boosted iron levels make you more “visible”—and more controlled.

To truly heal anemia, you must address root causes—especially EMF exposure. Studies in smart-city planning show health surveillance often pairs with EMF monitoring in the same networks. EMF can fragment red blood cells, destabilize cell membranes, and interfere with production. And making you go to the white coat for more iron. See how the playbook works? Pumping iron without mitigating EMF is like adding more logs to a fire without removing the flame.

Don’t hand over compliance to a health system disguised as salvation.

There is a way out: reduce exposures, restore mineral balance through food and holistic care, fortify your environment—and your sovereignty. In a Bonus Metal Head edition, I will go over my best ways to help get the metals out of your body once and for all. Until then…

Let them play the numbers game with labs. You already know the real cause.

