Introduction

At this point, some people are probably wondering why I am spending so much time digging into the B vitamins when they have been infused into almost every “energy,” “wellness,” and supplement product on the market and are generally presented as harmless and universally beneficial. The answer is simple: the body can tolerate almost anything occasionally. Drinking an energy drink her, remembering your synthetic chemicals B vitamins every week or so.

If you didn’t catch the start of the series, start here

Or read Part 2 here

This one is for the paid subscribers because I’m done pretending the backlash means nothing. The louder this series gets, the uglier the attacks become. Smear pieces, threats, character assassination, endless attempts to bury the research instead of confronting it directly. But history has always followed the same pattern: when someone starts pulling back the curtain in an industry built on illusion, the machine does not debate them honestly. It isolates them, mocks them, demonizes them, and tries to make the person exposing the system look crazier than the system itself. In a world flooded with profitable lies, the person telling uncomfortable truths is almost always the one marked as dangerous.