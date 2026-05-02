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yantra's avatar
yantra
3d

thank you! about time someone did a reality check on the huge vitamin/supplement scam. i've been prey, esp long in the past. tho must admit am still taking magnesium - not sure how to get "enough" thru "just food" but am working on that, since i don't trust any chemical supplements plus they're mostly made in china. i have a friend who has been taking tons of supplements for 40+ yrs - and has had pretty bad neurological symptoms for decades (can't sleep, agitated, irritable, depression, etc). she completely avoids AMA docs and typical pharma meds but doesn't realize she is drowning in big pharma's wares in another form . . .

i think a big part of her problem is the dense neighborhood she lives in, with nearby wifi systems, cellphones, etc, even tho she doesn't use them herself. but the emf (esp wireless/RF) issue is another whole topic - which almost no one on SS will broach except in a cursory, dismissive fashion (no surprise, considering whose $$ are behind it). afaic it is the biggest elephant in the room, and probably even worse than big pharma's typical drugs and vaccines - plus as you are probably aware (as a nurse), radiofrequency (RF) radiation is used for drug delivery with certain medications, since it opens up the BBB blood-brain barrier to let the drugs in.

gee, what could go wrong? big pharma combined with big telecom??

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ShieldMaiden's avatar
ShieldMaiden
3d

Much gratitude to you.

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