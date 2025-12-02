Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
8h

Another great article MG!!! Thank you. I keep seeing this sentence over and over again in my head: "They believed they were correcting something the body could not fix on its own." EXACTLY! We have been conditioned to believe that God's design is defective and that these monsters in labcoats can somehow correct or improve upon God's design. NOT. (Circumcision is another good example of this nonsense with the monsters claiming they are improving on God's design. NOT. It's a total luciferian reversal -- a complete satanic lie).

I want to add that several of the symptoms you mention in your article... i.e., muscle cramps, bad sleep, etc. -- these are symptoms caused by exposure to pulsed microwave radiation. Smart meters are the worst in terms of inducing muscle cramps. The reason magnesium helps is because the pulsed microwaves activate what are called "voltage-gated calcium channels" (see here: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jcmm.12088/pdf*). This causes way too much calcium to flood the body and since magnesium is a calcium channel blocker, it can be used to offset this activation, which will improve symptoms. What it will not do is address the root of the problem, which is exposure to wireless radiation/pulsed microwaves. The key to true healing lies in getting out of the radiation, especially during sleep, which means unplugging and turning off all wireless devices at night - no exceptions. They all have to be unplugged or turned off. Turning off circuits in the house can help. Better yet is to get rid of every single wireless device (this is my choice) and get your technology wired.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
9h

I'm so interested in alternative medicine that I love this site for its alternative view of alternative medicine. And if anyone has an alternative view of that alternative view of alter...you know the rest. I like bloody alternatives!

I have magnesium salts and the like about the house and I won't be throwing them out, no more than I'll throw out the DMSO or the emu oil. But I won't be reaching for them any time soon, unless it's to fiddle a bit with a new experiment on my own body.

I love hearing from MG about her doubts and reservations on these substances. I'm not going to shriek "how dare you!" because someone has taken the trouble to describe, in solid detail, the possible downsides. Moreover, I'm more than a touch suspicious of the alternative industry and its internet stars.

Ever notice how they praise a food for having a tiny percentage of daily requirement of some essential mineral or vitamin? To get the full requirement of magnesium, for example, I'd have to do some pretty bizarre eating. So what are they up to? Is it part of the supplement selling game?

Anyway, I just ate a bowl of steaming brown rice with parsley pesto for breakfast. Doctor Tummy and Doctor Palate didn't explain why. They simply told me to just do it. (Sometimes they sound like a Nike commercial, but they're nearly always right.)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Medicine Girl and others
58 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Medicine Girl
Substack
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture