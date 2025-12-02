Red Flag’s a Flyin’

I used to take magnesium every night. It became part of my routine without ever questioning it. I took it because influencers like Eric Berg and Lee Merritt repeated the same script in their calm, authoritative tones. Use it to prevent leg cramps, they said. Use it to keep your body from falling apart. I listened. Most people did.

It made me feel drowsy enough to fall asleep, or at least I told myself it did. I still woke up at 3 a.m. I still couldn’t get back to sleep. But I kept taking it anyway. I even gave it to my son because it promised to soften the ligament contractures in his legs from toe walking. Maybe it helped for a few hours. Maybe it didn’t. I can’t say with certainty because we never had a control. What I do know is this: skipping days never made things worse, and the only thing that reliably eased his tightness was massage — not magnesium.

What I could never understand was why we needed it every single day. I believed the soil depletion story. I believed modern life had stripped minerals out of our food. I believed supplementation was necessary to replace what the earth could no longer provide. Epsom salts held a place of nostalgia for me. They felt old-fashioned and reliable, the kind of remedy my grandmother would trust for aches and pains. It felt safe because it felt familiar.

Follow us on WhatsApp

Check out Shadow Banned Library

But something was not adding up. I never actually researched what magnesium is. I assumed since it was on the Periodic Table it was a natural occurring mineral that was essential to our health. Everyone I knew was taking magnesium in one form or another. Everyone needed it daily. Everyone had rebound symptoms when they stopped. The pattern looked less like nourishment and more like dependence. At some point it stopped behaving like a remedy and started behaving like a (p) harmaceutical.

The shill Berg is at it again, he will do ANYTHING for money. He clearly know less about the topic than a 3rd grader but has no problem with the fear based narratives lying to your face to sell his poison.

That was the moment the pattern matched the (p) harmaceutical model. A substance that provides temporary relief without correcting the cause. A cycle where symptoms return the moment the dose wears off. A progression where short-term relief eventually gives way to long-term consequences. The playbook remains the same. Keep people using a substance that never resolves the underlying problem. Keep the cycle going until the body begins to show secondary effects that can be labeled as new conditions. The profit margins and lies run deep on this one.

When I realized magnesium was not solving anything but simply masking symptoms, the entire story of deficiency and supplementation began to collapse. This exposed a different question. If magnesium is not fixing the problem, then what is the problem? And how did a reactive metal from the periodic table become a daily essential for nearly everyone?

That is where this investigation begins.

The Periodic Table and the Reality of Magnesium

The periodic table is the place to start because it strips away every wellness claim and every deficiency story. It shows magnesium for what it is before anyone polishes it up, spins a new narrative, packages it, promotes it, or sells it. If you missed my three-part series on the fallacy of the periodic table, I recommend starting there for more context.

Magnesium is listed as an element. Elements are described as base substances that cannot be broken down any further. You know, the building blocks of life. They need this narrative to make the Big Bang theory work, the Carbon Dating haox a framework and of course the absolutely asinine fairy tale of buying carbon credits to offset our carbon footprint. WTF????? And I have crowds on here who attack me for pointing out the facts. I’m not basing my research on corporate tied peer reviewed articles as you can see where that will get me. Just like Lee shilling 10,000iu of Vitamin D3 on her website. By the way keep the emails coming for the class action lawsuit we are building.

Alkaline Earth Metals

Magnesium sits in the group known as alkaline earth metals. These metals react quickly, corrode, burn intensely, and never exist in nature as free, loose elements. They bond instantly to whatever surrounds them. That alone tells you everything: magnesium is never found lying in soil, never found as a piece you can pick up, and never found in any form the supplement industry implies.

You cannot walk outside, find magnesium metal, scrape it loose, and bring it home. It would react before you could store it. Pure magnesium cannot sit on a shelf, cannot survive exposure to moisture or air, and cannot be consumed. Nature does not present magnesium as a safe, available material. It is always locked inside geological structures.

The best known are magnesite and dolomite—ordinary-looking rocks where magnesium is trapped in a rigid matrix. Extracting it requires extreme heat or chemical force. That means one simple thing: the “magnesium” used in supplements is not discovered in nature, it is manufactured. Companies alchemize rock to create something that does not exist in a free, consumable form.

Before magnesium could be swallowed, it had to be broken out of stone, separated, dissolved, heated, and transformed into brand-new compounds. This is where people get confused. They still think they’re talking about a mineral from soil. They’re not. They’re talking about a reactive metal that only becomes a “nutrient” after industrial processing.

A Reactive Metal Inside Stone

Elemental magnesium exists only in labs or factories. It is never found in food and never found in nature as a loose metal. What companies call magnesium is not something the human body ever encountered historically.

To produce supplement forms, manufacturers begin with metallic magnesium or magnesium-bearing rock and force it through reactions with acids or industrial chemicals. The result becomes magnesium oxide, citrate, glycinate, gluconate, malate, chloride—none of which exist naturally. Every one of these forms is a created compound.

This is nothing like the magnesium that has passed through a plant. When a plant absorbs magnesium, microbes and enzymes restructure it into living compounds such as chlorophyll. At that point it is no longer a metal, no longer reactive, and nothing like the powder people swallow.

Sharing a chemical symbol does not make two substances identical. Plant-transformed magnesium and industrial magnesium compounds simply share a name. Their realities are different.

Magnesium and Water: The Reaction That Changes Everything

Before going any further, there is one property of magnesium that changes the entire conversation.

When metallic magnesium meets water, it reacts instantly. It breaks apart, forms magnesium hydroxide, releases hydrogen gas, and gives off heat — sometimes a surprising amount. It destroys itself on contact.

This reaction is not subtle. It is the reason pure magnesium metal does not exist in nature. It cannot survive in moisture. It cannot sit in soil. It cannot sit in the air. It cannot sit inside the human body.

This is why you cannot ingest elemental magnesium. It will not stay in its original form. The moment it touches moisture or stomach acid, it converts into byproducts that were never part of the human diet.

This is also why all magnesium supplements must be manufactured. Companies have to force the metal into a different form — oxide, citrate, glycinate, malate — because the metal itself is too reactive to use directly.

Supplements are the opposite. They begin as a reactive metal that must be tamed through processing. The body cannot treat that the same way it treats magnesium that has moved through a living system. You have a problem drinking from an aluminum can but not guzzling your nightly magnesium metal?

Plants Are Not Converting Metallic Magnesium

Plants are not converting metallic magnesium. Metallic magnesium never reaches them. It cannot survive in soil long enough to interact with a root. The moment exposed magnesium meets moisture or oxygen, it destroys itself. Soil contains both. So the metal never exists there.

What plants actually encounter are geological minerals like dolomite and magnesite — solid rock structures. Roots are not dissolving metal. They etch the surface of rock slowly with weak organic acids, and most of the work is done by microbes and fungi breaking material down over time. By the time a plant absorbs anything, it is no longer a metal. It is a biological compound connected to the food matrix, created through life, not chemistry.

This is the part the supplement industry avoids. If plants cannot access metallic magnesium because it does not exist in soil, then humans cannot be deficient in a form of magnesium nature never provided because the soils cannot be depleted in something that never existed in the first place and a called necessary nutrient. What people swallow today has no biological precedent. It is not replacing anything the body was designed to need.

Alchemy and the Culture of Inversion

The first people who tried to break magnesium out of rock were alchemists. They heated stones, dissolved them in acids, burned them, crushed them, and forced reactions to see what appeared. Their work was based on the idea that raw materials must be transformed.

The alchemical worldview rests on one principle: the original form is not the final form. Matter must be altered. Substances must be broken apart. Natural states are the starting point. Everything must be pushed into a different version if forced through the right steps.

That worldview shows up anywhere the natural body or natural identity is treated as incomplete. If the original state is declared flawed, whoever claims the power to correct it becomes the authority. Just like that trans agenda.

Some belief systems adopt this position directly. They present the natural human state as insufficient and emphasize transformation through ritual, symbolism, or ideological restructuring. Inversion becomes the method. Up becomes down. Inner becomes outer. Original nature is wrong. Altered becomes right.

The inversion framework replaces an intact natural order with the idea that nature is defective until processed, corrected, or alchemized. The body becomes a project. Identity becomes material to reshape. Nature becomes something that needs intervention before it can be trusted.

This exposé is about what can be observed. Water is water. Air is air. Life exists without being built in a lab. The body cannot be replicated into true form. These belong to a category that cannot be engineered or manufactured. Their origins do not need explanation to be real. That unbroken category is what I call God — a word pointing toward the reality that some things exist beyond human creation.

When something cannot be created or destroyed, it does not need improvement. It does not need inversion. It does not need alchemy. It exists as it is. Anything that requires modification to be “corrected” replaces nature with interference.

The conflict is clear. One worldview recognizes what exists on its own. The other insists on changing it. Alchemy sits on one side. The living body on the other. If I take my arm off, burn it into ashes, add different acids and chemicals what does that tell you about the human body besides nothing? It tells you about ashes and chemical soup.

How Magnesium Forms Are Manufactured

Once magnesium was broken out of rock, the next problem appeared immediately. It could not be consumed in its elemental state. It was too reactive and too unstable. It had to be controlled. Every form of magnesium sold today exists because of that problem. None of them exist in nature.

The starting materials are magnesium oxide and magnesium carbonate. These powders are byproducts of extraction. They are industrial materials, not nutrients. Companies take these powders and bind them to acids. That binding step produces compounds that will not burn, corrode, or react as aggressively. Each acid creates a different version of magnesium. Each version becomes a product.

Gluconate is created by reacting magnesium with gluconic acid. Gluconic acid is produced by fermenting glucose with microbes. The cheap to make mixture is combined, heated, filtered, and dried. The result is magnesium gluconate.

Citrate is created by reacting magnesium with citric acid. Industrial citric acid is produced by growing black mold in vats. When bound to magnesium oxide, it forms magnesium citrate. Yummy.

Glycinate is made by binding magnesium to glycine, a synthetic amino acid made in factories. The effect people describe as calming comes from the glycine itself.

Malate is created by binding magnesium to malic acid. Malic acid is manufactured for food additives. It does not exist in nature attached to magnesium.

Chloride is created by reacting magnesium with hydrochloric acid or by processing brine. The liquid version is sold as magnesium oil. It is not oil. It is a chemical salt solution.

Oxide, the base form, is created by heating magnesium carbonate or hydroxide until it breaks down. It is the cheapest to make and the least biologically active, but it often becomes the base for the other forms.

Every form follows the same pattern. A reactive metal from stone is reduced to powder. It is combined with industrial acids. It is heated, dissolved, filtered, crystallized, or dried. The final compound is packaged and presented as a nutrient.

The more forms created, the more products sold. One metal becomes an entire category. Gluconate for sensitivity. Glycinate for calm. Citrate for digestion. Malate for energy. Chloride for the skin. Oxide for everything else. None of this variety comes from nature. It comes from manufacturing. Oh the tangled web they weave when they practice to deceive.

This is the turning point where chemistry became a market. The next part is how that market was expanded into a health narrative. The shift from industrial chemistry to wellness culture is what created the modern magnesium boom.

Industries grow when people are trained to match their symptoms to a product. Magnesium followed the same pattern as any pharmaceutical marketing. First identify the most common discomforts. Then attach them to a single explanation. Then present the product as the solution. Muscle tension. Cramps. Stress. Poor sleep. They are universal. That is the strategy. A market with no limits.

Instead of slowing down long enough to question their own lives, people were conditioned to let an interpreter define the cause for them. Someone else names the problem. Someone else sells the fix. That is the oldest sales pattern on record. It is snake oil. Present a problem, even subtly, and then offer the one product that claims to close the gap.

Meanwhile the real triggers are right in front of people. Cramps from overuse. From stress hormones. From alcohol. From caffeine. Both alcohol and caffeine destabilize tissues by disrupting collagen, elastin, and fibrin. Anyone living on stimulants and nightly drugs is already running an unstable system. Instead of addressing that, the industry hands out deficiency charts and bottles.

How Magnesium Crossed Into the Health Industry

Once manufacturers realized they could create multiple versions of magnesium from the same metal, the next step was to create demand. Industrial compounds only become profitable when people believe they need them. This is the moment magnesium stopped being a material and started being a product.

None of the early forms of magnesium were created for human health. They were used in agriculture, textiles, metalwork, and chemical processing. Magnesium compounds softened water, cleaned machinery, stabilized dyes, and supported industrial reactions. They were used because they were cheap, reactive, and easy to produce in bulk.

The shift into the health market began when companies recognized a problem they could exploit. Rockefeller didn’t eliminate herbs and vitamins; he understood that controlling both sides of the system—pharmaceuticals and “natural remedies”—would capture every customer. Muscle tension affects almost everyone. Leg cramps are common. Sleep problems are widespread. Stress is universal. These conditions create a market without limits. All that was needed was a simple storyline linking magnesium to relief.

This is where the deficiency narrative appeared. The soil lacks minerals. The food lacks minerals. The body lacks magnesium. Once that lie idea is introduced, the solution becomes automatic. If the body lacks something, it must be supplied. If symptoms continue, the dose must increase.

Companies hired physicians, researchers, and wellness marketers to legitimize the narrative. Studies were funded to frame magnesium as essential. Influencers repeated the message. People began tracking their symptoms and matching them to deficiency charts. The product became the answer.

Magnesium was rebranded from an industrial compound into a wellness tool. Once the narrative took hold, each manufactured form was assigned a health purpose. Glycinate for calm. Citrate for digestion. Malate for energy. Chloride for the skin. Gluconate for sensitivity. The forms did not change. The story around them did.

This was the beginning of the modern magnesium boom. A metal that required heat, extraction, and chemical transformation to exist in consumable form became one of the most common supplements in households. People began taking it daily. They believed they needed it to function. They believed they were correcting something the body could not fix on its own.

This brings up the central question. If these compounds do not exist in nature, if they must be manufactured, and if the body is not designed to rely on them, then why does everyone feel temporary relief when they take them. Why does magnesium mute symptoms but never resolve them. Why do rebound symptoms appear when people stop.

This is where the story moves from chemistry and marketing into physiology. This is where we confront the real cause of muscle cramping and the consequences of suppressing signals the body sends for a reason.

How Magnesium Became an Industry and Why Everyone Was Told They Needed It

Magnesium did not become popular because human biology changed. It became popular because companies recognized they could turn a cheap industrial compound into a profitable consumer product. Once multiple forms were created, demand had to be manufactured.

Industries grow by teaching people to connect their discomforts to a product. Addition is where the profit lies, not in the truth of subtraction. Muscle tension, cramps, stress, and poor sleep became the anchor points. Instead of questioning their own lives, people were conditioned to accept an external explanation. Someone else named the problem. Someone else sold the fix. This created the appearance of a deficiency where none existed.

As the narrative spread, manufacturers funded studies to frame magnesium deficiency as common. Doctors repeated it. Health magazines echoed it. Retailers expanded their shelves. Wellness culture amplified it. Magnesium became part of a routine. People took it daily, gave it to their children, stocked multiple forms, and believed responsible health practices included a metal salt.

Temporary relief reinforced the cycle. When symptoms returned, people assumed they were “low” again instead of recognizing withdrawal from suppression.

By the time anyone questioned why they needed a manufactured compound every day to function, the identity was already in place. Healthy people take magnesium. That belief protected the industry.

The First Magnesium Deficiency Narrative

Soil cannot be deficient in something that does not exist in nature as a free, consumable substance. Magnesium appears in soil only inside solid geological structures like magnesite and dolomite. These are rocks, not nutrients. The magnesium inside them is locked in place and does not dissolve into a form plants can absorb the way supplement charts imply.

This is why the 1935 article matters. Farming publications were already telling readers that soils were “low in magnesium.” They were not describing nature. They were introducing a belief. The earth is failing. Food is failing. Your body is failing. Once people accept that belief, manufactured solutions become automatic. The deficiency narrative came first. The product came later. Folks, they do not alter their playbook.

This is the pattern. Frame nature as insufficient. Present a correction. Repeat it often enough that people forget the original reality. In agriculture, the story was used to justify chemical amendments. In human nutrition, it was used to justify supplementation. The logic is the same. Nature does not provide enough. Industry must fill the gap. And bonus, once you started using these industrial made in a lab chemical fertilizers, the soil was harmed to the point where you can’t grow food without the industrial chemical fertilizers. The profits just keep churning.

The 1935 clipping is important because it captures the moment the narrative was forming. It shows the shift from observing nature to diagnosing it. It shows how easily people were led to believe that something extracted from stone, processed through heat, dissolved in acids, and turned into powder was essential for health.

What happens inside the body when you take magnesium is the part no one ever explains. People think they’re feeding a nutrient, but the body treats these compounds very differently from the way the industry presents them. There are real, measurable reactions that follow every dose — not side effects, but direct consequences of swallowing something the body was never designed to depend on. Those reactions have been mislabeled for years, and the mislabeling is what created the entire deficiency story. Article 2 will walk straight into that gap and show the physiological chain of events that people mistake for “cramps,” “relief,” and “deficiency.” It is the part of the story the industry never puts on the label.

Thanks for reading Medicine Girl’s Substack! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The Shadow Banned Library

I have a favor to ask. In recent months, entire posts and pages have vanished without warning. Words disappear from search results in real time, articles get buried, and accounts are erased like they never existed. The system doesn’t argue anymore—it deletes, erases, and moves the focus. My old articles on here have missing links and sections erased from the original document. That is why we are building The Shadow Banned Library, a permanent archive for censored work. It will be a home for the written word, audio, and research that deserve to survive. No algorithms. No gatekeepers. Just a record of truth preserved in human hands. Agent131711 and I spend hours every day researching, cross-checking, and documenting what others would rather forget. There are no sponsors, no ads, and no corporate funding, only the cost of time, accuracy, and the will to protect what remains. Visit ShadowbannedLibrary.com Get Notified-Join My WhatsApp Group The Library is set to launch on January 1, 2026. It will not be a blogging platform or a competitor to anything else. It is a vault, a place where you can download, soon to print, and keep materials before they disappear for good. By preserving them, you become part of that protection. You can visit the temporary site now at shadowbannedlibrary.com. Every share, download, and contribution keeps this work alive and ensures that the truth outlives censorship. Thank you for standing with us and helping protect what still matters most: truth.

Disclaimer