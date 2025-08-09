Well, it looks like I’ve stirred up a hornet’s nest again. Article 1 brought a mix of responses, some supportive, some angry, and a few completely off the rails. I’m grateful for the thoughtful voices in the discussion, and especially to one mystery guest who quietly shared evidence I’ll include in Article 3. along with some other jaw dropping truth bombs and how we just be able to get back at the grifters. Legally.

Thank you to those who kept the conversation respectful.

Some have asked why I keep “attacking” others. Let’s be clear: calling out a dangerous grift, exposing false logic, or warning people about harmful schemes is not an attack. It’s not bullying. It’s discernment. Attacking is trying to get someone fired, threatening lawsuits, or attempting to silence them because they hold a different opinions, exactly the tactics these influencers are using against me.

And to be fair, I left my profession 6 months ago so I could truly go head to head with these grifters with one less hinderance of fear or collusion with my voice. I don’t have to worry about someone coming after me or doxing me. I am already out there, I tell everyone my name and you know what I look like. So in that respect, I am free along with my writing. I am not worried, I walk with God and what I say is the the truth as seen through evidenced based reality.

Influencers who run coaching courses should know the difference, but alas, they are here to make money at any cost to you. I’m here to speak the truth because it matters to my heart that I at least gave you a warning before you headed for the cliff. I breathed a deep sigh of relief when my article hit 5000 views, not for the notoriety, but I feel like the word is getting out and this may save some from financial ruin. Yes, this is why

and I collaborate. He has the same vision. We truly want to see you live your best life, in the peace and comfort of reality. And I truly believe the way out of their system which I cover in Part 3.

The freedom and truth communities have spent so much time in echo chambers, curated podcasts, YouTube panels, and live-streamed infomercials, aka weekend masterclass, that some people have forgotten what dissent looks like, or how to ask hard questions in public. We literally have become a nation of parrots. If you don’t believe me just brush through ANY social media channels and listen to influencers repeating what they heard from the last one. I can count the freethinkers on one hand.

Again: I haven’t attacked anyone. I’ve called out dangerous trends and the people profiting from them, whether they’re selling toxic “health” products or promoting fantasy paperwork as legal truth. That’s not just wrong; it’s harmful.

When I see someone steering others toward a cliff, I speak up. Yes you have free will but if I know something that could potentially save you from harm, I am going to do it regardless of the hate mail and backlash.

It would have been easier to blend in, get certificates from the same coaching programs, attach my name to a supplement, push overpriced gadgets, and sell fear alongside a “solution.” This is what the coaching programs teach you to do, follow trends and post what gets the most hits, follows and sales, not what is in your heart. But that’s not who I am.

I write because I care. If you’re still here, maybe you do too. We’ve all been misled at some point. I have fallen for grifts in the past, miracle cures and weight loss solutions. I am not above you or on a pedestal. The difference is, now we can choose to help each other through it. Because once you see the playbook, you wee it is the same for everything.

I have never asked anyone to treat me like an authority. To follow my detox protocols or beLIEve what I say. Because that is the problem first and foremost and what I keep repeating over and over. Stop allowing a translator, in this case Zeck, Winner, Witzeman, Vollmer, etc to tell you what to do with your life. THEY DON’T KNOW ANYTHING MORE THAN YOU ARE I DO, THEY DON’T HAVE THE KEYS TO THE SAFE WITH THE CLASSIFIED ANSWERS. Everything, including the solutions lie within you. The point is to wake up your own wisdom, trust your instincts, and listen to your body, not the person pointing to a miracle cure, a document, or someone else’s plan and profiting handsomely from it.

Ask yourself: Who benefits when you follow the expert instead of your own intuition?

Let’s move past the trap of feelings and into facts. If we’re going to have an honest conversation about “corrected status,” we need to know exactly what’s being claimed and what’s left out. Most people repeating these ideas online have never seen a courtroom. They’re reciting language they don’t fully understand, hoping it will unlock a kind of freedom they can sense but can’t define.

So here it is: what they believe, why it doesn’t hold up, and what you should know before filing a single piece of paper. And a quick reminder: I drop the smoking gun like a hot potato in Article 3. I have direct proof this will work temporarily and fail in the end, no question. I stand by the information 100%.

What They Say vs. Reality

The core premise of the corrected status movement is simple on the surface but full of legal distortions. They believe that when your parents signed your birth certificate, they unknowingly entered you into a contract with the state. That contract, they claim, created a fictional legal entity as a corporation with your name in all capital letters, which the government uses to control you and profit from on the stock market. It’s easy to see why people find this believable; it sounds like something the government would do.

This is why they insist you must “reclaim your sovereignty” by correcting your status and filing certain paperwork. Once you declare yourself a living man or woman under common law, they say, you are no longer under the jurisdiction of civil courts, taxes, licenses, or other government obligations. The government only has power over the corporate fiction, not the real you.

From there, the claims escalate, land patents to bypass property taxes and eventually mortgages, refuse: jury duty, vehicle registration, marriage license, building permits, and income tax. According to the pitch, you can live entirely outside statutory law, bound only by natural or common law.

The promises are sweeping: freedom from debt, no IRS, no child support, no government interference. All it takes, supposedly, is the right documents to correct the birth certificate status, say the right words in court, and a understanding of the system’s “secret language” that keeps you legally bound to the system.

After my last article, a retired attorney left a comment that cut right through one of these key claims, the “all caps name” theory. He acknowledged there is some historical precedent for naming conventions denoting status, particularly under centuries-old British Admiralty Law. Which reminds me, the best lies are always based in truth.

Back in the 1500s, every ship carried a manifest of cargo and crew. Naming conventions signaled a seaman’s status aboard. If your name appeared in all caps, it meant you had essentially no rights. You were under the control of the ship’s master, couldn’t leave at port without permission, and sat at the bottom rung, above only the slave laborers. Other forms of capitalization signified other levels of freedom. So yes, the “all caps” detail has roots in maritime history.

Here is where the disconnect comes in, that naming practice was about controlling sailors on long voyages, not binding every citizen into a secret corporate contract at birth. Today, your name in capital letters on a license or court document is simply a formatting choice, not a hidden legal status. The historical fact gives these grifters just enough plausibility to sound informed, while the rest is pure fiction. Notice they don’t have retired judges, attorney’s or court reporters on their live streams.

Most people in these circles also get “common law” wrong. They imagine it as a purer time when people governed themselves without government interference. In reality, common law is a legal system that is rooted in historical precedent and court rulings, developed in England and still forming the basis for modern courts in the U.S., Canada, and elsewhere. It doesn’t override federal or state law, it’s part of the system.

As Harvard Law professor Holger Spamann explains, the difference between civil and common law systems isn’t about one being freer. Both rely on precedent, both allow interpretation, both evolve. There is no hidden escape hatch. And it’s their court system, the only one that counts when you’re in it. That’s all I needed to know when I came back to my cowgirl logic. THEY DON’T HAVE TO DO ANYTHING THEY DON’T WANT TO DO, EVEN IF IT WAS TECHNICALLY CORRECT, WHICH IT ISN’T. The video I linked below tells you how the courts view you. Evidenced based reality. They stick to the law, prior interpretations, and precedent — not whatever your personal version of “spiritual law” happens to be that day.

The fantasy that you can simply opt out of the legal system because you filed the right form misunderstands how jurisdiction works. Courts have the power to hear cases involving anyone who lives in or interacts with the state, regardless of whether they believe they are a sovereign citizen or not. Declaring yourself immune to laws does not make you immune to enforcement. If you live on the land, you are a slave to the system. Period.

The court does not need your agreement to prosecute you. It does not matter if you consented to your birth certificate or if you believe the government is a corporation. These beliefs are not legal defenses. They are philosophical objections not legal arguments and they do not hold up in court.

What does happen in court? People lose their cases. They lose their homes. They are fined. Some go to jail. Others are simply ignored by the court system entirely and find out the hard way that the judge does not see them as special. Because they’re not. This attorney has a entire channel dedicated to common law sovereign citizen fails. There are over 220 videos. That is a lot of “didn’t do it rights, they made a mistake” and this is just one channel. There are dozens more.

What they are being sold is not freedom. It is a performance — one that requires constant reinforcement from podcasts, telegram chats, and online echo chambers. Most importantly, it requires the belief that there is a secret the government is terrified you will uncover that is the key to your true freedom. Doesn’t this sound like a classic psychological operation to you?

When we try to find proof, as in real court cases, real legal precedent, not just videos of someone saying it worked, the evidence falls apart. It’s always someone’s friend’s cousin on YouTube. It’s always hearsay. It’s never someone you can actually talk to or cross-reference in a real jurisdiction. Meaning I can see they live in their house, it is documented in their name, they had a mortgage and no longer do after serving a form that states mortgages are illegal.

You are told this is the path to freedom. But the results speak for themselves. Show me court cases and court documents of how this works, not stories of those with temporary success. And I have 2 close real world examples.

The American Samoa “Non-Citizen Do Not Detain” Myth

One of the more baffling sovereignty narratives centers on passports. Some influencers claim you can obtain a “non‑citizen, do not detain” status to avoid laws and oversight, but that’s only rooted in one narrow exception.

Under U.S. law, this status applies only to those born in American Samoa or Swains Island, specific territories where citizens are considered permanent U.S. nationals, but not citizens at birth. They can travel freely to and from the mainland without being detained for noncitizen passport issues, but that doesn’t mean they’re above the law. They can still be detained and jailed for crimes.

For anyone not born in these specific places, filing paperwork to claim this status is illegal. There’s at least one video showing people doing just that, going so far as to use PO boxes to conceal their real address. It’s not a workaround it’s a federal offense.

A Legal Fantasy

You see this in notices like the one addressed “to Donald Trump” on PaulStramer.net. It’s styled like a formal filing with commands, declarations, demands, surrounded with legal language, but nothing tangible. These are merely theatrics meant for a tug or two at the heartstrings. The goal isn’t law. It’s performance.

This mirrors what corrected-status influencers teach: that declarations and forms, issued with enough confidence, can override laws. It’s not a legal process. It’s a magic show and just a legal notification away. Or like the bus I was driving behind, literally this week. There will always be the next shiny new object to chase after. Another new way out the goats are leading the sheep through. You will never find the solutions here.

The False Messiah of Equity



Groups like Sacred Honor Educational Fellowship frame “Equity Jurisprudence” as a higher law and as a way to step outside the system’s reach by recognizing your private standing and filing certain forms.

They promise the power to discharge debt, claim privacy, and avoid public law entirely. It’s framed as spiritual liberation, but in practice it’s just legal maneuvering dressed up in new language.

Equity is a branch of civil law. It doesn’t erase statutory obligations, free you from licensing, exempt you from taxes, or protect you from criminal charges. The promises may sound elevated, but they collapse under scrutiny — another illusion, just wrapped in legal terminology and sold to those desperate for a way out. Even the word exchange tells the story: you hand over your energy and consent in return for another layer of the trap. I mean where else can I pay $3500 in cash to be able to lose even more money? This is where Winner send people. I wonder how much of a cut these guys are taking? Another reason they seem to have endless amounts of time to do Live Events and Festivals all over the world, have a staff and 1000’s of followers.

The Mirage of Legal Liberation via the Playbook

Psychological operations always start the same way. The playbook never changes, the plays run almost identical patterns. The truth is, those that profit from your ignorance know you better than you know yourself. You have been staring at and engaging with a screen for the past couple of decades and they have learned a lot from you my friend. They know you’re disillusioned with the government, because they built it and engineered it that way. There’s outrage built in for every group and personality type. They keep you furious at a system designed to exploit you, and they profit every time you trip over one of their traps.

If you may have noticed, they don’t just blow your door open, hold you down, force an injection on you, steal your money and kick you in the face. They EASILY could but they don’t. Why? They must have your consent first. For every swindle, they achieve your full consent, usually in writing.

After they obtain consent, someone appears with the golden key. The secret the “controllers” are terrified you might discover: that you were never under their control in the first place.

When I first heard about “corrected status” from my beautiful friend, it had all the shine of a secret club. The pitch was tangled in contradictions and built on imagined contracts my parents supposedly signed at birth, but it stirred something in me. A part of me wanted it to be true. The meeting was at a local winery and the woman traveled from location to location, 7 days a week, getting people to sign up. Gave them all the paperwork, all of the documents, and you only had to pay for the court recording fees. Who has that kind of time and devotion?

I pictured my new life with a “five-star passport” granting me do not detain status. I could finally have enough money to travel first-class travel with my son, kitesurfing in the afternoons, writing exposés in the early hours, and having enough time to actually stop and smell the roses.

That’s the hook: a small seed of truth wrapped in just enough fantasy to get you emotionally invested. But in reality, there is no shortcut. You don’t emerge free; you emerge with more forms, more rules, and a legal position you can’t defend in the real world. And you risk losing literally everything.

The success stories? Always distant, never documented. If you ask for proof, you get a link to a video, not a docket number. In law, belief isn’t evidence. Hearsay isn’t a defense. And wishful thinking doesn’t cancel statutes.

And finally…

The danger isn’t just in the empty promises it’s in the legal footprint you leave behind. Every form you file, every oath you sign, every notarized claim you record becomes solid, irrefutable evidence with your name on it. These systems don’t move according to your understanding of the law; they move according to precedent, jurisdiction, and enforcement. Once you step into a role they’ve have defined, you lose control over how it’s interpreted.

In Article 3, we’ll strip away the last illusion and look at what actually happens when these paper identities collide with reality. You’ll see the actual documents, from police departments to the FBI, that show exactly how “sovereign citizens” are classified, tracked, and treated. If you think you’re stepping out of the system you may want to read Article 3 first.