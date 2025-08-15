Medicine’s Substack

denise ward
5h

I'm always miffed when I hear that women believe in god. I understand that many say the word "god" as meaning source or nature or life or whathaveyou. But the word god really is a word that means "a" creator and I don't think that's the way things are. I think it makes more sense to think that there are infinite numbers of creators, it's not a singular thing. The ones who wrote about god were only men, from what I know of. There may have been books written by women but why don't we know them? It reminds me of what happened to Nettie Stevens, the geneticist who discovered chromosomes. Her contemporaries were asked to speak but she never was. What's with this? Only men wrote bibles, only men wrote constitutions. What about women and that side of our collective human thinking?

Cristiii
1h

I love this article. My relationship with God since I was a child is also a direct and personal communication. There are no threats or punishments, no frills or frightening prophecies, no need to tell sins to a translator to be forgiven, no need to go to churches. Nor does it demand alms or sacrifices to make me feel worthy of love or a good daughter. I loved your Easter bunny on the cross, I've always thought that showing children a bleeding and battered body nailed to a cross is not the prettiest way to represent love. It's traumatic, it's macabre, it's violence and threat. Faith cannot be imposed or protocolised, it is an inner power that makes you be in a harmonious connection with everything and gives you peace. In religious school we were always kept in fear: God punishes, God sees everything, you will go to hell if you do that. I always asked myself ‘what father would want to send his children to hell?’ My relationship with God already existed before I started school, why should I pray like they tell me to if I already talk to Him all the time? It's nice to know that more people feel this way.❤️

