Cracking the Cult Code

I was 4 1/2 years old the morning I wandered away from our makeshift campground. My parents had taken our family deep into the Nevada wilderness, over 50 miles from the nearest paved road. It took us most of the day and lots of stops with shovels to make it through some of the areas on the washed out ‘roads” I slipped away without a thought, following something I felt drawn to. I remember the clearing to this day. A small meadow, a little out of place with short grasses and wildflowers, lots of sun shining through the surrounding pine trees and aspen groves. It was beautiful.

When I came back, our camp was in a panic. My mother’s face told me I’d been gone far longer than I thought, three hours, she said. I told her I’d been talking to God. I remember the golden light wrapping around me, not in a vision but as something so real and ordinary that I thought it happened to everyone. I understood things that day that are more true today than I could have imagined.

That moment shaped me, but not in the way people expect. I never went looking for someone to interpret that experience for me. I never handed it to a preacher, a guru, or a book. It was an inner knowing.

I’ve carried a direct connection to God for as long as I can remember. No translator necessary, the understanding is pure and connected to the Source.

That’s the difference between what I live and what I’m going to describe in this series. I’m not attacking faith. I’m not attacking God. I’m exposing the man-made systems that insert themselves between you and the Divine, the systems our turn our innate and pure connection into a tithe, a product, a subscription, a fear based dependency. Whether it’s organized religion, a multi-level marketing scheme, a “transformational” seminar, or a high-ticket spiritual coaching program, the pattern is identical.

Over the years I’ve learned something uncomfortable: when I listen to God directly, what I hear is rarely what I want to hear. During two of the hardest years of my life, all I heard was one simple instruction: stop drinking alcohol. No comfort, no complex prophecy — just that. When I finally listened, I realized alcohol had been muting that inner voice. So had caffeine. So had nicotine. So had cannabis. Every one of them was feeding something in me that didn’t belong there. When I cleared them out, I could hear again, not with my ears, but with the divine channel within that’s older than language.

Your divine channel is the one thing systems of control can’t stand. Because once you can hear God for yourself, you have no use for their translators and they can’t collude the channel once established. . And without translators, the whole commerce structure of control falls apart.

The False Translator

The world false and translator should always go together. A translator will never be accurate, not even with language or math. There are always going to be different versions and interpretations of the same event.

When I started Sunday school at the Methodist church in our tiny town, there were maybe a handful of kids and a tired teacher who looked like she’d rather be anywhere else. I liked it because it meant leaving church during the sermon , which was usually a mix of fire-and-brimstone warnings with a few lines of scripture to keep it as long and boring as possible.

I tried to explain to the Sunday school teacher what I had learned from my own experiences with God didn’t match what she was teaching. I’m sure I didn’t say it in such a diplomatic way, as I was the same personality I am now, but even more concentrated and direct. The final straw was the day she told us about the “blood of the lamb” story in the bible; how God swept through and killed everyone who wasn’t a believer. I told her that wasn’t true, and that God would never do that. I asked what would happen if you were a sleepwalker or were adopted into the wrong family or swapped at birth? She wasn’t having it. She told my parents I was lying and causing problems in class. Of course my parents would always side with any adult, no matter the circumstance. I wasn’t even allowed to tell them my version. Case closed.

The next Sunday was Easter, and she asked us to draw our depiction of the holiday. I drew the Easter Bunny on a cross. That was the last time I was allowed to leave the main service. I had to sit through an hour-long sermons and out-of-tune hymns, but honestly, it was worth it.

That early clash with the translator model, where someone places themselves between you and God, insists only they can explain the truth, and punishes you if you disagree, was my first real glimpse of the cult code.

This series is about cracking that code. Because whether we’re talking about organized religion, a multi-level marketing scheme, a transformational seminar, or a high-ticket spiritual coaching program, the pattern is identical. And before you tell me that I am trying to pull away from organized religion, I am not. I fully honor anyone who has deep faith and lives their life with purpose and fulfillment. What I am here to offer is simply the origins and why it matters to know the truth.

Someone asked me a few years ago how I could be so sure that the Bible had been colluded and usperped if I had never read it cover to cover. What? I didn’t even think that was possible to sit down and read the Bible. So I did, twice. And I am very glad I did, because I notice patterns. There is a pattern in there as I will spell out in the next 3 articles on Religion and the Bible. For those that are happy where they are and love their religion and faith, this series may not be for you. I don’t want to be the one to cast doubt and challenge something that is working well and gives you joy and peace. Sincerely. My older brother is deeply religious, has a strong wonderful family and it plays out amazingly well for them. And my brother just so happens to be one of the nicest, kindest and most helpful person I have ever met. I am not here to knock religion, just offer a different understanding.

The Universal Playbook of Control

Every high-control system, whether it wears the robes of a church, the branding of an MLM, or the glow of a spiritual influencer, follows the same sequence. The names and symbols change, but the mechanics are identical.

It works because it’s been tried and is true. And it’s not complicated. It speaks directly to the parts of the human mind that feel fear of the unknown, crave certainty, want the assurance, safety, meaning, and belonging, and then quietly rearranges those instincts into a well appointed and comfortable cage.

Here’s how the play runs:

1. Create the Deficit through Fear and Lack

The first move is to convince you that you are already broken, unsafe, or unworthy and that this is your default state without them. It’s like the corporate food industry puts in chemicals into packaged food that increases your hunger, shuts off satiety, and causes excess weight gain. Then they blame you for gaining weight and offer the pharmaceuticals to help you lose weight which also help to destroy your kidneys. So the Dialysis company gives you the solution to you damaged kidneys. There is always a multifaceted net awaiting the initial grift.

Christianity: You were born into sin. Your very existence is flawed and evil until you seek their translated version of a remedy.

Judaism: You are one of the chosen people or you are outside of God’s covenant. Belonging and divine favor depend on obedience to the laws as interpreted by the tradition’s authorities. Those outside or in defiance are spiritually lost.

Mormonism and Jehovah’s Witnesses: The world is dangerous, deceptive, and doomed. Only the chosen faithful will survive. Everyone else faces eternal damnation or annihilation unless they follow the exact path as defined by the translators of the organization.

MLMs like doTerra and Young Living: Working for someone else is a dead end. Your dreams will die unless you own your business through them.

Modern spiritual brands such as Oracle Girl, April Elizabeth, Joe Dispenza, Tony Robbins: You are stuck in low vibration, a limited identity, or a self-sabotaging mind that blocks your potential. You will loop endlessly unless you follow their for profit protocols.

Industries like tobacco and sugar: First, create fear or insecurity to make the first use seem like the solution. Smoking is sold as confidence, maturity, and social belonging. Sugar is sold as comfort, reward, or a treat you “deserve.” Once you try it, the chemical hook takes over. When the drug leaves your body, unease and discomfort set in, which you mistake for needing more of the product.

The goal is to create enough discomfort unease and doubt that you begin to seek rescue.

2. Present Selective Evidence

Once the fear, lack, worry deficit is planted, they begin to systematically reveal evidence to support their claims. It’s that movie trailer that makes a crap film look like a a must see, every funny joke, every emotional scene, carefully cut together to sell you on buying the ticket. They’re not lying outright, they’re just showing you the actual 2% that supports the story they want you to beLIEeve.

Scripture. Testimonials. Carefully curated success stories. Highlighting a handful of verses to prove the translator’s version of God’s will while ignoring dozens that contradict it.

Charts, studies, and “science” funded or framed to lead to a predetermined conclusion. In MLMs, it means putting the rare six-figure earner on stage while hiding the thousands who quietly quit.

Global events and personal misfortunes spun as evidence the teaching is correct.

Only show the facts that support the narrative, even if they are meaningless or manufactured. It’s ad slogans like “85% of doctors prefer Camels to Winstons” or “Every child deserves a sweet treat” that create an illusion of authority or moral goodness while sidestepping the harm entirely.

This stage isn’t about proving the truth, it’s about giving your fear a story so it feels rational to cling to. Everyone feels fear. It is just an emotion. The issue comes when you or a translator starts to build a story around the emotion, explaining why you feel this deep sense of unease and worry. That is the first part of the capture or your authentic eternal self. They are now running the stories and hijacking the thoughts inside you mind. You are hearing the translators voice.

3. Offer the Only Solution

Now that you’re convinced there’s a problem and they’ve shown you the “proof,” the escape route appears behind a gate. It’s locked of course and the gatekeepers are there with their money counters contracts.

Christianity: Accept Jesus through their interpretation, follow church authority, tithe.

MLMs: Buy the starter kit, stay “plugged in,” follow the motivational calls and seminars, always recruit others, for the upper pyramids financial gain.

Spiritual influencers: Subscribe, attend their retreats, pay for the next level of the gatekeepers paradise.

Tobacco/Sugar: Position their own product as relief from the discomfort they’ve created.

The exclusivity is the branded hook, no one else can save you.

4. Maintain the Dependency

Even after you’ve “joined,” the relief is temporary. The same system that rescued you now becomes the one reminding you that you’re never quite enough.

You can lose salvation.

You haven’t hit the next rank.

You’re still “out of alignment.”

You need the next program, the next meeting, the next fix.

Rewards are given just enough to keep you chasing.

5. Weaponize the Exit Costs

Finally, they seal the door behind you — not physically, but emotionally and socially.

Leave, and you risk hell, ostracism, and the loss of your community.

Quit, and you’re a failure who “didn’t work hard enough.”

Walk away, and you’ll slide back into “low vibration” and bad luck.

Their goal isn’t just to earn loyalty, it’s to keep you dependent.

6. Control the Language

Once you’re in, they begin changing how you speak by surrounding you with only members of your tribe in an echo chamber. Then, taking over your inner voice and how you think through this type of group speak. Familiar words take on new meanings and ordinary phrases are replaced with coded language, acronyms, and group slogans. It is a new vocabulary and a deliberate shift in how you process ideas, always directing the end result, which is to follow the leader and listen to their translation.

Christianity: “Faith over fear,” “Walk by faith, not by sight,” “God is in control” “Pray more, worry less” and finally “In God's timing, not ours”. These phrases sound like encouragement, but they train believers to ignore their inner voice, discernment, doubt, avoid questioning, critical thinking, and attribute all events to divine will.

MLMs: “Residual income,” “rank advancing,” “success mindset,” “upline-downline”Yes it’s great to have business goals, but they’re really obedience lingo, proof you’re following their system they way they want and making sure you are recruiting others to do the same.

Spiritual influencers: “Setting an intention,” “energetic alignment,” “frequency shift,” “shadow work,” “manifestation,” ‘conscious creation, These terms promise personal transformation, but also make any disagreement sound like you’re “in fear or lack” or “not vibrating high enough.”

It’s like learning a dialect that no one outside the village speaks. The more you use it, the less you can easily communicate with the rest of the world, which makes leaving feel like moving to a foreign country. They always want to find their “tribe” those that validate their echo chamber. The MLM recruit the beautiful charismatic sellers, the spiritual goes after those that are confused and making life up as they go and the religions appeal to those that are lost and afraid.

7. Create the In-Group / Out-Group Divide

A healthy life allows for multiple perspectives. A controlled system insists that only insiders get it, with a curated list of attendees that speak your language and outsiders are blind, asleep, or direct enemies. This sharp divide keeps you loyal because to leave means joining the ranks of the unworthy and they can’t understand what you are talking about anyway.

Christianity : “We’re in the world but not of it.”

MLMs : Anyone who quits, questions or has concerns is “negative”, “lazy” “a dream stealer.”

Spiritual cults: Non-believers are “low vibration” or “stuck in 3D.”

8. Isolate and Idolize

Those at the top are placed on pedestals, not just as examples, but as living proof that the system works. At the same time, those outside are portrayed as failures or threats.

The celebrity pastor who lives in a mansion and has 5 private jets God approved.

The MLM “Diamond” who vacations every month in tropical locations, at the all day work conferences.

The Instagram guru parrotting perfect advice.

Think of a casino with flashing lights around the one jackpot machine. The other 499 slot machines are silent, but the constant show of lights and sounds around the one or two winners convinces you the system is fair, just stay in the game and keep playing.

9. Make the Cost of Leaving Greater Than the Cost of Staying

By now, it’s not just about beliefs, it’s your job, your friends, your identity. Walking away means tearing out deep roots. Your past, your history, your support team.

Christianity : Leaving risks eternal damnation in a fiery hell and lifelong stigma. Most that were indoctrinated with fire and brimstone as children rarely make it out to live carefree, healthy lives. Just ask ex mormons how easy it is.

MLMs : Walking means losing potential income, friendships, and the dream you’ve invested in.

Spiritual circles: Exit is framed as “falling from grace” or “inviting karma.”

This five-step cycle is also the grifter’s blueprint. It’s scalable, adaptable, and it works whether the product is eternal salvation, essential oils, enlightenment, or a nicotine buzz.

It is important to know why this works so reliably and why smart, educated, and well-intentioned people keep falling for it. I am comparing religion to the other structures so you can see it is a universal way to keep the masses in line and reap a handsome profit at the same time.

The Translator Problem

I know in my heart, the crux of the problem is the translator. The ruling class gets in early and diggs away until you no longer hear your divine intuition, your wisdom and look to the authority to tell you what to eat, what to drink, what to wear, what reality is, not what you observe, not what you know. They essentially kill your spirit. Or, more to the point, beat it up so badly it hides and becomes dormant. The most insidious and dangerous part of any control system is the translator. This is the figure or structure that claims to speak for God, for truth, for science, your business, your body, or for your future self. It is the middle layer between you and your own direct understanding.

Once a translator is in place, your channel to the Divine or to your ability to reason and think is filtered, hijacked and directed. The message is bent just enough to create dependency. You are told what the words in the bible mean, what the spiritual signs mean, what your experiences mean. The translator defines reality on your behalf. You are told what to believe and of course belief is the antithesis of knowing. Because

I can control your belief, not your knowing.

In organized religion, the translator might be a priest, pastor, mentor, teacher, guru, sage, influencer, psychic, intuitive, or parent who tells you the correct interpretation of what your are observing. In religion they explain the meaning of scripture. In MLMs, it is the upline who interprets your results, your struggles, even your personal worth through the lens of the business. In modern spiritual movements, it is the coach, channeler, or shaman who positions themselves as your access point to higher consciousness.

The translator is the mechanism through which the playbook can then run on autopilot. When you accept the translator, you hand over your right to direct contact with God, with truth, with reality itself.

It does not matter how pure and innocent the original message might have been. The moment it is routed through another human, with their unique set of programming and brainwashing, through an organization, or through a system with its own incentives, it becomes a vehicle of distortion. And when the distortion is profitable you will never have a clear voice to guide you. It is impossible. The road to hell is always paved with good intentions.

Where Corruption Begins

The real trick of these systems isn’t just that they get you in. It’s that they train you to do the work for them. Once you’ve absorbed their language and logic, you’ll defend the very thing that’s draining you. You’ll explain away the cracks, dismiss the warning signs, and protect the leader or the brand like it’s your own skin. That’s not loyalty, it’s mind control.

What they never say out loud is that the same techniques used in pulpits, boardrooms, and shamanic retreats have been perfected by some of the most profitable industries in history. Tobacco. Sugar. Pharma. Every one of them built its empire by creating a need that didn’t exist, then supplying the fix.

In Article 2, we’ll walk into that machinery. We’ll look at how these tactics moved from corporate America to the alternative health space, and why people who think they’ve “left the system” are often just feeding a different one. Once you see the scaffolding, it stops being invisible. And once it stops being invisible, you can finally choose whether you want to keep it propping up the foundatin.

