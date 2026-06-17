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B12 is a Myth's avatar
B12 is a Myth
2dEdited

Outstanding article, Robin! The worst are those selling the supplements, who are still spreading the lie these drug lab creations are essential healthy alternatives to pharma drugs.

I would just add a couple things – even before Holick and Deluca in the early 1970s, there was a biochemist by the name of Elmer McCollum. In 1922, he claimed that feeding cod liver oil to rats he’d starved in his vivisection lab cured rickets. After heating and aerating the oil, he then gave it the name of “Vitamin D.”

He was actually the one who originated the concept of the “vitamin system” by assigning alphabetical letters to “growth factors.” He was also responsible for starting the first rat vivisection colony in the United States to be used for research on human nutrition.

The part of the story where it was later claimed that he took the rats outside in the sunshine, and this improved their health even more, is obviously an added-on fictional retelling. It was deliberately inserted for that all-important connection to the sun necessary for Vitamin D.

After all, if the cod liver oil had worked so well as a cure, what did the rats also need the sunlight for?

But the one who actually concocted the supplement’s final ingredients was Adolf Otto Reinhold Windaus, a scientist located in Gottingen, Germany. He would receive a Nobel Prize for creating what would become known as Vitamin D3, and more specifically, “the discovery of the transformation of cholesterol through several steps to Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol).”

Windaus came upon this formula by “isolating and identifying 7-dehydrocholesterol in hog skin, whole milk, and animal liver” and then irradiating the disgusting concoction. He declared that it prevented and cured rickets. Of course, it had absolutely nothing to do with one single benefit of sunshine; that, too, was added into the story later on.

Windaus then gave his patents to Merck and Bayer, who put out a product called Vigantol in 1927, which was the brand name of the drug containing Vitamin D3/cholecalciferol.

My book, “The Enigma of Vitamin B12: Nature’s Only Mistake?” devotes an entire chapter to all the lies and deceptions of Vitamin D called "Vitamin D: Rat Poison vs. The Sun" if you’d like to check it out.

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
2d

Shocking. A big warm thank you, medicine girl.

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