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John Min's avatar
John Min
4h

This is original chiropractic philosophy, 100%. When I was in chiro school 30 years ago, I poo-pooed this and thought it more religious than science and didn't take it serious. Over the years I have been coming back to this original philosophy as I saw how medicine was a horror story on almost every level but it wasn't until I read a magnesium post by you that brought me back to the start - Innate Intelligence. I was angry and argued with your article, thought you were wrong, yet I couldn't get you out of my head. Subsequent articles trashed my health paradigms and upended my doctorly thoughts. I owe you a huge thank you for that! So many of my "alt health heroes' touted industry lines and promoted all these supplements as the keys to health and I believed in them. Now I apologize to my clients for years of bad advice and share what you have shown me, reminded me of how to be healthy, and ironically it's almost all free. Sunshine, fresh air, clean water, good food (dollars can go to nutritious food or poison food - we have to eat), exercise, manage stress, get enough sleep in dark quiet and love the ones your with. I am grateful didn't go into allopathic medicine and I am grateful to your for getting my mind right. The downstream effects of your thoughts and words will be so much improved quality of life for all lucky enough to see and learn. If there is such a thing as end of life review, yours will be wonderful.

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Pamela A Everett Goodman's avatar
Pamela A Everett Goodman
5h

I read this right after I ate, and I feel sick to my stomach realizing my kids injuries after this K shot. Our son’s entire left arm shoulder to fingers has a Lacey strawberry birth mark. I know it’s the shot

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