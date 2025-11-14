The Oil That Should Have Stayed Forgotten

I always consider it a red flag when everyone in the health world starts promoting the same thing. When the same influencers, wellness coaches, and self-proclaimed healers all repeat the same claims, I pay attention to find out what is being pushed, and more importantly, why.

Right now, that thing is castor oil. People are rubbing it on their bellies, soaking cloths in it, taking a tablespoon with turpentine to purge, and even putting it on their eyelids and calling it a miracle. It’s being sold as a way to heal organs, stimulate lymph flow, and draw out poison.

But I keep asking the same question. How could an oil sitting on top of the skin possibly heal an organ inside the body? What biological process allows that to happen? The answers are always vague, filled with mystical language that dissolves under scrutiny. Barbara O’Neill promotes it for almost everything under the sun, including fibroids depression and kidney damage.

Whenever I hear claims that a thick industrial oil can pull toxins through the skin or awaken the liver, I know I’m looking at another recycled trend. Every time I have taken the time to dig deeper, the pattern has been the same. The more popular the remedy, the more likely it is to harm the body.

So far, I am zero for fifty. Every single “miracle” detox fad I have investigated has turned out to be toxic, misleading, or inverted. Is castor oil the exception? Let’s find out together.

What we are told is that an ancient healing oil has a history that runs through industrial waste, chemical warfare, and even political torture. The fact that the same substance is now being sold as a wellness ritual says everything about how easily poison can be disguised as purity.

Go on TikTok and type in “castor oil.” Scroll through the thousands of videos promoting it as a cure-all for everything from kidney dysfunction to fibroids to hair growth. The scale of belief is breathtaking. But belief is not truth. And history tells a very different story.

The Origins — Ancient Use or Industrial Experiment

The story of castor oil always begins with the same myth. Wellness blogs call it ancient Egyptian medicine, claiming Cleopatra used it for beauty or that priests used it for healing. That story has circulated for decades because it makes a harsh industrial oil sound ancient and wise, as though you have uncovered a deep hidden secret to health and vitality “they” don’t want you to know about. A classic appeal to nature is a logical fallacy. Except Castor oil is anything but natural.

In reality, castor oil’s earliest uses were entirely practical. Archaeologists have found castor beans in Egyptian tombs, but they were stored in jars used for lamp oil. It burned cleanly and slowly, which made it perfect for lighting, not for fibroids. No one in ancient Egypt was drizzling it on their salad or rubbing it on their belly. It’s hard to imagine someone standing by a flickering lamp thinking, “I wonder what this stuff tastes like,” and then a few minutes later realizing, “I really wish I hadn’t wondered that.”

The real record tells a different story. Ancient Greek physicians described castor oil as a violent purge, something taken only when the body needed to be completely emptied. Ayurvedic texts from India said the same, warning that it caused intense cramping, dehydration, and collapse/death if overused. It was always known as a last resort for an ill body, not a healer of it.

So why did it survive? The answer lies in the plant itself. The castor plant, Ricinus communis, is nearly indestructible. It grows in poor soil, thrives in drought, and produces pods heavy with glossy, marble-like seeds. The yield per acre is high, and the growth is fast. Cha-ching cha-ching goes the sound in the minds of Planet Corporation. By the late 1800s, colonial agriculture saw it as a dream crop—cheap, hardy, and highly profitable. And as we know with any corporate structure, the profits must increase every quarter. What could possible go wrong?

The oil inside those seeds had properties industry couldn’t resist. It stayed stable under high heat, didn’t freeze easily, and formed a slick, durable coating ideal for machinery. By the early 1900s, castor oil was a staple for engines, aircraft, and factories. Then came the familiar marketing trick—take an industrial lubricant and sell it as food or medicine. Canola did it with frying pans. Castor followed with the pharmacy shelf.

There was just one problem: castor oil makes people violently ill. The body recognizes it as poison and works hard to get rid of it. So the corporate solution was simple. Rebrand it. If it empties you out, call it a detox. The DMSO playbook had already proven how to turn a solvent into a cure-all. Castor oil just needed better lighting and a new story.

Better lighting because the plant carried a dark secret. Once the oil was extracted, the leftover mash contained ricin, one of the most potent biological poisons ever discovered. Industrial chemists quickly realized that this “waste” had potential military value. By the First World War, ricin was being studied as a chemical weapon. The same plant that powered engines also produced one of the most efficient neurotoxins ever known. And is now being studied in phama-labs to be used in chemotherapy and bone marrow suppression drugs.

Extracting the oil was never simple. Crushing or boiling the beans without proper containment released deadly vapors and dust. Factory workers often became ill. Even today, the process requires high heat and chemical filtration to remove traces of ricin. That is why it is absurd to imagine this oil, born of hazard and industrial refinement, belonging anywhere near the human eye or reproductive organs.

After World War II, the story took another turn. With global demand for weapons down, there was a surplus of castor beans. The same factories that once made lubricants and chemical agents began repackaging their products. Castor oil was reborn as a household item, promoted as a gentle laxative, a beauty enhancer, and a cure-all. This rebranding is as bad as watching any Hollywood movie for the same story line, chase scenes and family singing show tunes in the car. Corporate marketing? Ya basic.

The truth is simpler. Castor oil was never a miracle of nature. It was an industrial commodity with a public relations problem. And like so many toxic byproducts before it, it was rebranded as medicine to protect profit.

The Purge Ritual and the Cult of the Colon

In the wellness world, people have been taught to measure health by what they can expel. The idea is simple: the more you flush out, the cleaner you are. Coffee enemas, castor oil purges, turpentine tonics, saline flushes, and herbal laxatives all push the same promise and emptiness equals purity.

Castor oil and turpentine belong to this same lineage. Both originate from industrial processes. Both irritate tissue. When promoted as colon cleanses, they do not heal; they inflame. Andy Kaufman promotes it like it’s the best thing under the new medical sun. I’m not comparing Kaufman to Mussolini, but curious how they are both obsessed with clearing the colon. Although Kaufman kicks the spice up a notch with the addition of turpentine. I’m sure Mussolini is kicking himself in the grave for not thinking of it.

The language gives it away. Detox. Cleanse. Release. The body is framed as dirty until it submits to a protocol that produces dramatic symptoms. The purge becomes the evidence of healing, even when it leaves behind dehydration, irritation, and a stripped microbiome. The message is clear: your body isn’t intelligent enough to detox on its own. You were born flawed.

Your colon isn’t a playground. It’s designed as a one-way street—exit only. Think of it like an old-growth forest, alive with balance and interconnection. The trees feed the soil, the soil feeds the roots, and the whole system thrives because nothing is disturbed. Now imagine clearing it out, pouring toxic extracts and isolates all over the place. It might look clean and clear for a moment, but the ecosystem and synergy is gone. The forest begins to die, and in that emptiness, disease takes hold.

There is also a moral script at work. Discomfort is reframed as progress. Cramping means toxins leaving. Diarrhea means success. What the body signals as harm is recoded as purification. That inversion allows almost any substance, even solvents and industrial oils, to be rebranded as medicine if they force evacuation.

The fixation has deep roots. Western alternative health borrowed from older traditions that equated purity with emptiness. Alchemy spoke of refining matter through separation. Religious ascetics fasted, bled, and purged as signs of virtue. In Greek texts, pharmakeia referred not to clinical healing but to manipulation through potions and enchantments. Modern cleanses repeat these same spells under new names.

Coffee enemas show the pattern clearly. Coffee is condemned as a toxic insecticide when consumed but exalted as medicinal when blasted into the rectum? The contradiction serves the black magik ritual. Followers bond through shared discomfort and cult language about “releasing” “purging” and “letting go.”

The colon is private and shame-bound. Few will question what happens there. In that silence, extreme protocols thrive. Communities form around secrecy and obedience. The harsher the purge, the more beneficial it feels. Just ask Keith.

There is also power in this design. Purge culture breeds dependence. People who continually flush their intestines stop trusting their native hunger, rest, and elimination. They seek instruction from leaders who prescribe the next cleanse and detox. This is the same pattern that once made castor oil a tool of punishment and now sells it as a path to salvation. The colon, now dependant of hydrotherapy to cleanse, won’t function without the invasive measure. Stop using muscles and the stop working.

Healthy systems are rhythmic, not dramatic. The gut needs minerals, hydration, and calm repetition. The liver cleans quietly with amino acids and time. None of this requires $$$, potions, packs, or protocols.

Mussolini’s Weapon: The Enema for Discerning Fascists

If the story of castor oil ended with its role as an industrial lubricant, it would already be unsettling. But in the early twentieth century, it became something far worse. In Mussolini’s Italy, castor oil turned into a symbol of power, humiliation, and control. It was not used to heal the population. It was used to subdue them.

The fascist regime needed tools of obedience. Castor oil was perfect because it inflicted suffering without leaving visible wounds. Mussolini’s paramilitary force, the Blackshirts, made dissidents drink it as punishment for speaking out or refusing to comply. Victims were often forced to consume large amounts under threat of violence, leading to severe diarrhea, dehydration, and sometimes death.

Newspapers of the time recorded these punishments as if they were jokes. Fascists spoke of “oiling the opposition.” The act became ritualized, a performance of domination that stripped victims of dignity and reduced their agony to spectacle. Castor oil, already associated with cleansing, became a weapon of political purification. Similar to the humiliation act of enema’s.

Historians estimate that thousands of Italians were subjected to this form of torture. It was cheap, public, and psychologically shattering. The oil’s purgative effect mirrored the fascist obsession with purity, order, and control. For the regime, forcing the body to purge symbolized the expulsion of dissent from society.

This is where the myth of cleansing merges with ideology. The belief that castor oil could purge evil from the body evolved into a metaphor for purging disobedience from the nation. It is the same psychological mechanism still at work in wellness culture, the belief that suffering means purification. Still think Rockefeller took over the medical system? Or did he just build both sides and let them fight it out? The same pattern plays everywhere. Donkey and elephant. Woke sheep and awake conspiracists. Straight and gay. Jewish and Christian. On and on it goes—endless opposites keeping people busy arguing while the same hand pulls the strings. Divided we fall, every time. And yet we continually fall for it.

Even after Mussolini’s fall, the association endured. Castor oil remained both a household product and a symbol of fascism. The government tried to rebrand it, but the memory persisted. Many Italians who lived through that era never forgot its use as an instrument of punishment.

When the wellness industry later revived castor oil, this history was quietly erased. Few realize that today’s “detox ritual” descends from a tool once used for political humiliation and torture. The same oil that influencers now market as restorative once made people collapse “purge” and bleed in public squares.

The Chemistry of Death: Ricin, the Twin Within

Behind every bottle of castor oil lies one of the deadliest molecules known to science. Ricin and castor oil share the same seed. One fills wellness shelves; the other is a biological weapon. Their connection is chemical not personal.

The castor bean contains two main components: oil and ricin. When the beans are pressed, the oil is extracted, and the leftover mash called seed cake holds the ricin protein. Ricin stops cells from producing proteins, leading to rapid cell death and organ failure. There is no antidote. During the twentieth century, laboratories studied it as a bioweapon because it was cheap, stable, and easy to produce from oil waste. Sound great for a cancer treatment?

Modern refining removes most ricin from castor oil, but the process remains hazardous. Workers must wear protective gear to avoid inhaling dust or touching the mash. Exposure can cause respiratory distress and severe allergic reactions. The World Health Organization classifies ricin as a biological toxin in the same category as anthrax and botulinum. Yet the oil from that same source is marketed as a daily beauty or wellness product.

The connection between ricin and castor oil should have been enough to raise caution. But chemistry rarely competes with marketing. People assume that if something is plant-based, it must be harmless. The term “natural” shields scrutiny. In truth, the oil’s production requires high heat and chemical filtration, industrial steps that remove rather than preserve anything organic.

Castor oil is loaded with ricinoleic acid, a fatty acid that acts as a stimulant laxative. It irritates the intestinal lining, triggers spasms, and forces evacuation. The body’s violent reaction isn’t cleansing; it’s defense. Taken internally, it disrupts digestion and drains electrolytes for days. And that’s exactly when they say it’s working. “See? You’re sick. You must have a lot of toxins to release.”

Ricinoleic acid is also highly viscous, designed to coat and protect metal surfaces under heat and friction. The human body cannot metabolize such material. What makes it effective as an engine lubricant is precisely what makes it unsuitable for living tissue.

The story of the castor plant links industry, warfare, and wellness. Its uses, whether in engines, laboratories, or bathrooms, are bound by one principle: force. It forces the bowels to move, the skin to react, the body to submit. It does not harmonize with nature; it interferes and provokes it.

The chemistry has not changed. Only the story has. A plant that produces ricin cannot be made gentle through marketing. Castor oil remains what it has always been: a powerful irritant extracted from one of the most toxic plants on earth.

The market is not an “aha” gotcha moment, but look at the last line. Castor oil is non-edible. That is why it is a purgative, and why a precursor to biodiesel does not belong on your skin or in your rump.

The Modern Revival: How “Natural” Got Hijacked

Every few years, the wellness industry crowns a new savior. When the last miracle powder or detox tea fades, another rises with the same script: ancient, natural, forgotten by science, now rediscovered for the modern age. Castor oil’s return followed this pattern perfectly.

Its resurgence didn’t happen by chance. As wellness trends moved online, castor oil was reintroduced under a softer image. Influencers turned it into a ritual—smooth visuals, slow music, and claims of ancient wisdom. The marketing was emotional, designed to feel pure and personal. But behind the calm presentation lies an industrial product processed under high heat and pressure to remove one of the most toxic substances on earth.

Humans living in harmony with nature would never go to such lengths to hunt down the seeds of a scrubby, toxic bush, crush them, and extract their oil just to poison themselves. Can you imagine spending hours trying to pull liquid from a seed so caustic it can blister skin, just to induce diarrhea so violent it can kill? No one would do that for food or medicine. You would do it for fuel.

And that is what castor oil truly is: a non-edible industrial oil, a precursor to biodiesel,.

The rebranding succeeded because it solved a problem for the industry. Castor oil is cheap, shelf-stable, and abundant. Beauty and alternative health culture provided the perfect disguise. Within a few years, an industrial lubricant was reborn as a spiritual detox tool.

No one wanted to buy a punishment oil or a fascist relic. So the story was rewritten. Ancient Egypt was invoked, the “third eye” promised, the liver purified. Beneath the revival lies the same psychology that drives every health cult: purity through purge.

The same corporations that supply industrial castor oil for machine lubricants also produce the cosmetic and so-called therapeutic versions. The raw material is identical. It simply passes through different filtration stages before being poured into bottles labeled “organic” or “cold-pressed.” What consumers see as ancient wisdom is often an efficient supply chain dressed in spiritual language. If it says hexane free it must be good. I fell for it and even put it into my cream recipes.

The modern revival of castor oil is not about healing. It is about marketing fatigue turned into faith, an industry that knows when people lose trust in medicine, they will seek magik.

What Castor Oil Really Does Inside the Body

Castor oil’s history explains how it became a product. What it does inside the body explains why it should have remained one.

The next part will trace the physiological truth that marketing never mentions. It will examine what happens when ricin’s chemical cousin enters the bloodstream, why the bowels react with such violence, and how this oil interacts with the nervous system, liver, and skin. It will separate the sensory illusion of detox from the biological reality of irritation, dehydration, and cellular stress.

The story so far showed how castor oil was made profitable. The next will show how it was made believable, and what it costs the body to believe it. And I will finish with a simply way to allow the body to flush toxins naturally and synergistically.

