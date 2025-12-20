If you haven’t read Articles 1 through 3 on carbon, start there. This series ends with the fifth and final installment, where I lay out the final blow to the carbon narrative and the cult of science behind it. I’ll also explain why this con is being run in the first place. Spoiler: it isn’t just money and power.

Follow us on WhatsApp

Check out Shadow Banned Library

Scientific authority treats carbon as central, replacing observation with models and abstractions. This structure allows carbon to dominate environmental narratives and policy. Carbon accounting often distracts from real pollution and enables destructive practices to be relabeled as compliant.

This article focuses on the mechanism that enables that substitution.

Carbon dioxide acts as a distraction, absorbing attention and regulatory focus while real sources of environmental harm are protected.

To see how this works, carbon dioxide must be examined not as a theoretical threat but as a physical commodity. CO₂ is deliberately produced, purified, transported, sold, and consumed on an industrial scale. That reality does not align with how it is presented in climate policy. The contradiction is not accidental. It is functional.

Once that contradiction is made visible, the rest of the system begins to unravel.

The CO₂ Split: Threat on Paper, Product in Practice

Carbon dioxide occupies two completely different roles at the same time, and the system depends on keeping those roles separate.

CO₂ and the carbon footprint is seen as a global threat in climate models but as a neutral or useful input in industry, where it is routinely produced and used.

CO₂ is manufactured and sold as a commodity. It is compressed, liquefied, piped, stored, and injected. It is used in food and beverage production, medical procedures, metal fabrication, chemical processing, greenhouse agriculture, and enhanced oil recovery. Entire industries exist to create, capture, and distribute it at scale.

None of these activities is framed as planetary crimes.

If carbon dioxide were inherently destructive, its deliberate production would be indefensible. If it were uniquely dangerous to life or the environment, it could not be routinely injected into crops, beverages, medical settings, underground reservoirs, or consumer goods. The system resolves this contradiction not through evidence, but through categorization.

Carbon dioxide is not regulated according to what it physically does. It is regulated according to where it appears within an accounting framework. CO₂ is labeled a product within approved channels and pollution outside them, though the molecule is unchanged; only its classification shifts.

That distinction allows industrial actors to continue cutting forests, burning fuel, stripping land, and emitting waste while presenting themselves as compliant and responsible. The damage does not have to stop. It only has to be translated into the correct category.

Carbon accounting does not ask where harm originates or whether it is necessary. It asks whether totals align. It measures what can be counted, not what is destroyed.

Once carbon dioxide is reduced to an abstract unit to be tracked and balanced, the physical world disappears from view. What remains is a ledger that clears, while the underlying damage continues uninterrupted.

When Carbon Is the Excuse, Not the Target

If carbon dioxide were genuinely the problem, policies would consistently protect anything said to reduce it. That is not what happens in practice.

In the Bay Area, governments remove ground cover and trees and spray herbicides, citing carbon reduction. Lawns are replaced with plastic turf, and wild plants are eradicated, even when it harms wildlife.

Each of these actions directly contradicts the stated logic of carbon mitigation.

Trees are publicly described as carbon sinks. Plants are said to absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen. Living soil is framed as a stabilizing environmental force. If carbon were the true target, these systems would be protected. Instead, they are systematically removed.

Plastic turf and chemical spraying eliminate living systems and do not reduce atmospheric carbon, contradicting the stated strategy.

The justification is always procedural. Fire risk. Water management. Maintenance efficiency. Liability reduction. Carbon remains in the language, but disappears from the actual decision-making. This reveals the function of carbon in policy. It is not an environmental guide but an obvious narrative shield.

The actions taken make sense only if carbon is not the real concern. They make sense if the objective is land control, surface standardization, compliance visibility, and long-term infrastructural convenience. Living systems are unpredictable. Plastic is uniform. Chemicals are scalable. Removal is permanent.

Which raises a question that is rarely allowed to surface.

How was it determined that plants produce oxygen and remove carbon dioxide in the first place? As a physical process that is.

If a plant is placed in a sealed environment, does it generate air, or does it require air to function? Does it increase oxygen levels beyond what already exists, or does it merely exchange within a closed system? How is that measured outside of models and assumptions? Where does the oxygen come from, exactly, and how is that confirmed without circular reference to the same framework?

The answers are determined through direct physical experiments, not climate models. When green plants are placed in sealed containers that already contain air and exposed to light, oxygen levels can be measured rising while carbon dioxide falls, using simple gas sensors. When the light is removed, the process reverses. The plant does not generate air or create an atmosphere. It requires an existing one to function. What it does is exchange gases within a closed system. The oxygen released during photosynthesis does not come from carbon dioxide but from water, which has been confirmed through isotope tracing experiments where the oxygen released carries the same isotopic signature as the water supplied to the plant. These measurements rely on physical containment, sensors, and chemical tracing, not abstract climate frameworks. They demonstrate exchange within an existing environment, not the creation of air itself.

Yet policy behaves as if the answers are settled while acting in ways that contradict them. That contradiction is tolerated because carbon is not being used as a material truth. It is being used as a justification layer.

This is why forests are cut while carbon is blamed.

Why does green plastic turf replace living ground while carbon is cited?

Why do chemicals erase plants, while carbon is named as the enemy?

CO₂ as a Manufactured Input

Carbon dioxide does not appear incidentally in modern industry. It is produced on purpose.

Large volumes of CO₂ are generated as a byproduct of ammonia production, hydrogen refining, ethanol fermentation, and natural gas processing. That gas is captured, purified, compressed, liquefied, and sold into regulated markets. This process is routine and tightly managed. CO₂ is tracked as inventory, contracted in advance, and delivered through established distribution networks.

One of the largest commercial uses of carbon dioxide is beverage carbonation. CO₂ is injected into water and soft drinks under pressure to create fizz. It is also used to preserve packaged foods, regulate pH in processing, and maintain shelf stability. These applications require controlled purity standards and a predictable supply. If carbon dioxide were treated as inherently dangerous, these uses would not exist.

Another major consumer of CO₂ is the oil and gas industry. Carbon dioxide is injected underground to increase extraction efficiency in depleted wells. This practice, known as enhanced oil recovery, depends on reliable access to large volumes of compressed CO₂. Governments actively support this use through infrastructure investment and regulatory approval.

Medical systems also rely on carbon dioxide. It is used as an insufflation gas during laparoscopic and endoscopic procedures to expand body cavities and improve visibility. It is introduced directly into the human body in controlled settings without being classified as toxic exposure.

These uses are not marginal. They represent a multi-billion-dollar global market that continues to grow. CO₂ is treated as a necessary industrial input, not a pollutant to be eliminated. This creates a material inconsistency.

The same gas, described as a destabilizing atmospheric threat, is simultaneously manufactured, transported, and injected into food systems, medical settings, and extraction industries. CO₂ is considered harmful only when it occurs outside approved monetized industrial pathways.

That framing depends on separation. Industrial production of carbon dioxide is discussed in terms of utilization. Atmospheric carbon dioxide is discussed as an excess. The gas itself does not change. The category does.

This distinction allows environmental narratives to focus on atmospheric totals while leaving deliberate CO₂ production untouched. It also avoids examining whether reducing actual sources of industrial pollution would disrupt existing markets, supply chains, or extraction practices.

Where Commercial Carbon Dioxide Actually Comes From

The carbon dioxide sold into food, beverage, medical, and industrial markets is not captured from ambient air. It is produced intentionally as a byproduct of specific industrial processes, then refined and sold as a commercial gas.

The largest source of market CO₂ is ammonia and hydrogen production. It only makes sense if you don’t think about it.

Natural gas is processed to extract hydrogen for fertilizer and chemical manufacturing. During this process, “carbon” in the gas combines with oxygen, producing carbon dioxide in high concentration. Because the gas is already separated and concentrated, it is economically efficient to capture. Rather than venting it, producers scrub, “purify” lol, compress, and sell it.

Another major source is alcohol and ethanol fermentation. When yeast converts sugars into alcohol, carbon dioxide is released. Large-scale breweries and ethanol plants capture this gas, dry it, purify it, and sell it as food- or beverage-grade CO₂. This is the primary source for soda fountains, bottled drinks, and consumer carbonation systems.

Natural gas processing is also a key supplier. Some gas fields contain significant amounts of carbon dioxide that must be removed before the gas can be sold as fuel. The extracted CO₂ is captured, liquefied, and routed into commercial markets or oil extraction operations.

Once captured, carbon dioxide follows a standardized industrial path. It is purified to remove water and contaminants, compressed into liquid form, stored in bulk tanks or cylinders, and distributed by truck, rail, or pipeline. The same industrial gas may end up carbonating beverages, preserving packaged foods, inflating surgical cavities, or being injected underground for oil extraction.

Medical systems rely on carbon dioxide as a routine operating input. Hospitals use CO₂ during laparoscopic and endoscopic procedures to expand body cavities and improve visibility. It is introduced directly into the human body under controlled conditions and regulated as a medical gas, not as a toxic exposure.

Beverage and food industries depend on uninterrupted access to CO₂ for carbonation, preservation, and pH control. These applications require predictable purity, pressure, and supply stability, which is why CO₂ production is planned, contracted, and scaled in advance.

This is not incidental use. Carbon dioxide is deliberately manufactured, traded, transported, and embedded in critical infrastructure. The same molecule described as a destabilizing atmospheric threat is simultaneously treated as a necessary industrial input. Sure it is.

Natural Fizz Is Not a Single Thing

Natural underground effervescence is not produced by a single, universal gas acting the same everywhere. That idea collapses the moment you pay attention to real springs.

Water moves through different rock layers, mineral deposits, pressure zones, temperatures, and biological environments. What it carries reflects that journey. Some springs are sharp and bright. Others are soft. Some taste metallic. Others taste sulfurous. Some barely fizz at all. These differences are not cosmetic. They are evidence.

What creates fizz is not a label. It is behavior.

Fizz occurs when water holds dissolved gas under pressure and releases it when that pressure drops. Only certain gases behave this way. Many gases occur underground, but most do not dissolve in water to produce effervescence. Methane can bubble through water without dissolving. Nitrogen passes through. Oxygen appears later at the surface. These gases do not create carbonation.

The gas most often associated with natural fizz dissolves readily under pressure and escapes visibly when pressure is released. Hydrogen sulfide can also dissolve and strongly influence taste and odor, which is why sulfur springs smell and taste the way they do. In practice, natural spring water carries mixtures, not single identities. The fizz reflects gas behavior. The character reflects minerals, pressure history, and environment.

This is why Lithia tastes sulfurous while other springs do not. The difference is not a universal carbon explanation. It is a local reality. Carbonation demonstrates something simple. Water under pressure can hold certain gases. Release the pressure, and the gas escapes.

That is all.

What Carbon Is Really Standing In For

Carbon dioxide has become a placeholder, absorbing blame while allowing other environmental harms to persist. Its role is structural: it enables life and nature to be reduced to countable, interchangeable parts that can be modeled, owned, and replaced. This shift supports the substitution of living systems with synthetic ones—justified through carbon accounting, but undermining the very foundations it claims to protect.

Article 5 does not argue policy. It does not debate climate models. It does not critique markets.

It examines the assumption beneath them.

What happens when water is no longer water, air is no longer air, and life is no longer life, but combinations of elements listed in a table? What happens when nature is reduced to parts that humans claim they can manufacture, improve, or replace?

When that assumption is examined directly, the structure fails. Not metaphorically. Logically.

What emerges is not only a system of profit or control, but a displacement of something science cannot reduce, cannot replicate, and cannot tolerate. That recognition surprised me as well.

The final article examines what carbon has been standing in for, and why it has been protected from scrutiny.

The Shadow Banned Library

I have a favor to ask. In recent months, entire posts and pages have vanished without warning. Words disappear from search results in real time, articles get buried, and accounts are erased like they never existed. The system doesn’t argue anymore—it deletes, erases, and moves the focus. My old articles on here have missing links and sections erased from the original document.

That is why we are building The Shadow Banned Library, a permanent archive for censored work. It will be a home for the written word, audio, and research that deserve to survive. No algorithms. No gatekeepers. Just a record of truth preserved in human hands. Agent131711 and I spend hours every day researching, cross-checking, and documenting what others would rather forget. There are no sponsors, no ads, and no corporate funding, only the cost of time, accuracy, and the will to protect what remains.

Follow us on WhatsApp

Check out Shadow Banned Library

The Library is set to launch on January 1, 2026. It will not be a blogging platform or a competitor to anything else. It is a vault, a place where you can download, soon to print, and keep materials before they disappear for good. By preserving them, you become part of that protection.

You can visit the temporary site now at shadowbannedlibrary.com. Every share, download, and contribution keeps this work alive and ensures that the truth outlives censorship.

Thank you for standing with us and helping protect what still matters most: truth.

Disclaimer

The information shared here reflects my personal research, study, and lived experience. Sources include historical archives, scientific literature, and public records wherever possible. It is intended for educational and discussion purposes, not as medical or legal advice.

I am a Registered Nurse, no longer practicing, and am not acting as a healthcare professional while writing for Substack. Every reader should use their own discernment and consult qualified professionals for personal decisions. My goal is to help people think critically, question openly, and restore their relationship with truth and nature.

References

Ruben, S., Randall, M., Kamen, M. D., & Hyde, J. L. (1941). Heavy oxygen (O¹⁸) as a tracer in the study of photosynthesis. Journal of the American Chemical Society, 63(4). American Chemical Society Publications

Stirbet, A., Govindjee, Strasser, B. J., Strasser, R. J., & others. (2019). Photosynthesis: Basics, history, and modelling. Annals of Botany, 124(4), 511–537. PMC

Schwarzländer, M., Logan, D. C., Fricker, M. D., & Sweetlove, L. J. (2013). Mitochondrial energy and redox signaling in plants. Journal of Experimental Botany, 64(8), 2533–2548. PMC

O’Leary, B. M., Asao, S., Millar, A. H., & Atkin, O. K. (2023). An expanding repertoire of plant respiration measurements. Plant Physiology, 191(4), 2070–2088. OUP Academic