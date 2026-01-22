Medicine Girl’s Substack

Neural Foundry
17h

Solid cataloging of how normalized this imagery has become. The point about transforming taboo into branding gets overlooked alot, but once you see the pattern its hard to unsee. I dunno, feels like the cultural saturation is doing exactly what it's designed to do which is desensitize us to darker themes. The way the article frames this as about control rather than shock value alone really tracks with how media programs behavior over time.

denise ward
18h

Here's my interpretation of it.

Cannibalism is a symptom of our consciousness - the consciousness that we intentionally kill our own species. This goes against nature's "biological imperative" which is to further the species. Our essence is dependent on microbes, which are dependent on our thoughts and the narratives we speak. The intentional, premeditated and systematic killing of one's own species renders itself mad. There are three types of essential energies - entropic which feeds on death, (disease, despair, dignity-destruction); synergistic which feeds on light, knowledge, faithfulness, reciprocation, regeneration) and inertial which is the status quo, the portion of souls that get flung wherever because they refuse to think for themselves.

Pedophilia is likely a symptom of this breach of nature's (synergistic) formula)

All it will take to stop it in its tracks is to hold in our frontal consciousness the rejection of any intentional killing of our own kind. That would put so much to a halt.

The medium the entropic energies rely on in the material world is the money issued by banks, money via usury. All who use it are tainted - in various degrees. We now need to wake up to the spell we are all in - in various degrees.

Even using the language is generating the spell but we don't need to strive for perfection.

The important thing is to be facing the right direction - are you walking on the path of synergy, regeneration, open information, free speech, consent and all those goodies that are founded in truth?

The biggest portion of souls are in the mode of inertia - they will let others determine their path. They are as much an essential of this realm as evil is.

We always have the choice to say no, and our society ought to mirror that.

That's why evil must always be allowed to exist, only on terms that advocates life.

A question we must ask ourselves is: are we facing the direction of entropy, death and despair and offering your attention (the voltage of reality) to the dark energies?

Every time we speak of the dark energies, we feed them. We need to be speaking in the narratives of synergy, imagining the world we would love to live in, the world that gives everyone choice, if we want to see it happen.

It doesn't mean we cannot talk about "bad" things but we must notice the ratio with which we talk about them and give them our energy.

"The Universe" is directed by what we speak. That is the code to manifestation.

"They" know this and get us to manifest what they desire, (which is fueled by what we allow)

I love the stimulation of the ideas you raise Medicine Girl. Thank you so much for your work.

