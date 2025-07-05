Welcome to Part 2, The Burning of Innocence in my Hollywood Series

The Child as Prey, the Innocence as Currency

They told us Lolita was artistic expression of the human condition.

Controversial, yes, but brilliant. Iconic. Timeless. A classic tale of obsession, they said. A tragic romance wrapped in nuance and depth. The high-IQ crowd lined up to praise its genius, dissecting its layers in university lectures and museum retrospectives like it was Shakespeare’s lost sonnet.

But the analysis always sounded familiar — eerily familiar.

Like the same reverent voices at the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art, standing before a giant canvas smeared in scribbles, solemnly nodding: “It’s a commentary on the tension between chaos and control…”

To those in the know, modern art galleries are less about culture, and more about capital, simply elite tax havens and money laundering machines disguised as taste. You get an “artist” (likely convinced their chalk scrawls are prophetic), pay them to create your “masterpiece,” have it appraised at a few million, donate it to the MOMA, and voilà: you’re off the hook for taxes and praised as a patron of the arts.

Lolita was no different.

A softcore script dressed in prestige. A story of predation, repackaged as poignance.

A pedophile’s fantasy, made palatable by lighting, music, and Kubrick’s cinematic flair.

Sue Lyon was 13 when she starred in the film. The producer slept with her anyway

The film is deliberately vague over Lolita's age. Kubrick commented, "I think that some people had the mental picture of a nine-year-old, but Lolita was twelve and a half in the book; Sue Lyon was thirteen

They didn’t just normalize the predator. They made you feel for him.

And just like those chalk scribbles on a white canvas, they told us to admire, or risk sounding uncultured. Unintelligent. Unsophisticated. But the truth is clear once you stop pretending along with the crowd and say it for what it is, the spell is broken.

This wasn’t brilliance.

It was the beginning of mass pedo grooming.

Lolita (1962) didn’t just depict child sexual abuse — it romanticized it.

It reframed the predator as tortured, the child as at fault, seductive, and the crime as tragic love. But the most disturbing shift wasn’t on screen — it was in the seat.

The viewer wasn’t just watching.

They were being subconsciously groomed into acceptance and celebration of the crime. Their eyes staring 45º at the backlit screen, paying to watch and silently accept the entrainment.

Told the story through the predator’s eyes, the audience was forced into identification and made to empathize with the abuser, to view the child through his lens. And just when the revulsion should have peaked, it was softened: by clever narration, lush cinematography, and a wink of irony. The grotesque became glamorous. The forbidden, poetic. And the spell worked. The audience didn’t just accept it. They applauded it.

Because that is the final trick of Hollywood’s oldest magic — when evil becomes “art,” and the viewer becomes the most complicit and manipulated character of all. Which is obviously, the point.

Most people never noticed that it was the child who bore the name of the film. Not the man. Because that’s how inversion works: it doesn’t just shift the frame — it replaces the victim with the villain, the abuser with the wounded soul. The story gets rewritten at the level of archetype so the devastation of stolen innocence is laundered and folded into something nice and clean. They brush off the countless tales of Hollywood child actors spinning into decay as the effects of their chosen fast life. The kids chose to self destruct, not the adults who allowed it, or the ones who sexualized and tortured them. WE give them gold statues for their performance.

And have you ever wondered why we they remake so many of the tired movies like Alice in Wonderland, The Wizard or Oz and Vampire Movies? Is almost as prevalent and movies about the Holocaust. Why do they want this fresh in the collective minds? I will answer that, or at least point out the zeitgeist, so stay tuned for the mind blowing conclusion in Part 12. We have a long way to go until then.

By the time Interview with the Vampire hit theaters in 1994, the pattern was already codified. An 11-year-old girl — Kirsten Dunst — is kissed on the mouth by 30 year old Brad Pitt. And it’s framed as beautiful. Romantic. Inevitable. The masses were already lathered up over the gramma porn books, ready for the visuals.

Centuries-old predators. The romanticization of childhood innocence, blood, death, and domination, all woven into the emotional ache of adolescence. The vampire genre became the perfect metaphor for predation. But instead of warning, it seduced.

At its core, Interview with the Vampire is a tale of predation disguised as love, eternal trauma, and identity arrested in time — all wrapped in gothic romance. Who in their right mind is OK with characters turning a 5 year old into their wife? Why is Ann Rice celebrated and P. Diddy locked up?

Kirsten Dunst’s character (Claudia) is “turned” at age 5 in the book, portrayed as 11 in the film. She becomes the "daughter" of two adult male vampires, Lestat (Tom Cruise) and Louis (Brad Pitt).

1. The Coffin as a Womb — and a Prison

When Claudia sleeps in Louis’s coffin, it becomes a womb in reverse — not a space of gestation and rebirth, but a container of spiritual stillbirth.

She isn’t growing. She’s trapped in a child’s body, immortal but arrested.

It echoes the twisted idea of eternal innocence — the ultimate fantasy of the predator. Why do we watch a grown man sleep with a child that is not his own? Because they chose Brad Pitt, the most loved and admired actor, so they gave it a free pass.

2. The “Daughter” as Sexualized Possession

Though she is presented as Louis and Lestat’s “daughter,” their relationship is loaded with emotional and visual cues of romantic intimacy — from sensual grooming scenes to jealous outbursts, even physical closeness framed in romantic lighting.

Claudia kisses Louis on the lips. She curls into his side like a lover. The music seduces, the lighting lingers too long, too lovingly.

3. Arrested Development as Tragedy Porn

Her inability to grow — emotionally, hormonally, physically — becomes the central tragedy.

But the audience is invited to weep for her captors as much as for her.

We’re meant to feel sorry for Louis — the “gentle” predator. The tortured immortal.

This framing is textbook inversion: the abuser as the heartbroken soul, the child as the complicated participant. EXACTLY what changing the term pedophile to minor attracted person is meant to do. You feel sorry for the pedo, not the carnage in his wake.

Claudia represents the child stripped of agency, bound to a relationship she cannot leave, in a body that cannot change, trapped in an emotional dynamic with predators framed as protectors. And who better to portray the good pedofiles, than America’s most loved and famous icons, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise.

And that’s the deeper magic of Hollywood: to invert horror into heartache. To make abuse look like love. To train the viewer to sympathize with the predator — and forget the cost to the prey.

Inversion is Hollywood’s favorite tool. And nowhere is it more evident than in its obsession with youth, gender, and transformation. From Peter Pan to Stranger Things, Euphoria to Cuties, the child is no longer protected — they’re offered. Their image becomes currency. Their identity becomes plastic. Their body becomes battleground.

The goal isn’t just to sexualize children. It’s to dismantle their psyche and destroy innocence, slowly publically, piece by piece, until what once symbolized purity now signals confusion, pain, and fractured identity. This isn’t accidental. It’s not “progressive.” It’s mind control 101.

Sesame Street — Programming the Pre-Verbal Mind

Sesame Street isn’t just a kids’ show. It’s intro-level behavioral conditioning, using repetition, chaos, and puppets to fracture early emotional development under the guise of “education.” Every child I knew at the time was “forced” to watch Sesame Street because of the “educational” value or more to the point, parents could tune out while the kids tuned in.

Each character is more than a personality—they’re a psychological imprint, teaching children how to feel, behave, and fragment before they can think critically. I made the chart a watered down version of what I really thought, as each search on the web led to more and more censorship. It is getting more difficult to find the truth.

Sesame Street Characters as Mind Control Archetypes

Sesame Street didn’t educate. It conditioned. And its most powerful lesson was this: don’t question those who tells you they care. Give them respect and obey, then you and your parents will receive praise. They have effectively set up a nation of children ripe for abuse and ready to be split further into the government indoctrination camps known as public schools. Right on schedule.

Disney as the Delivery System — Childhood Programming in Plain Sight

Disney doesn’t just tell stories. It codes children, one frame at a time. These films aren’t about teaching morals—they’re about installing beliefs, triggers, and fractures while the conscious mind is distracted by the story. When I was young I hated the classic Disney movies and especially hated the cartoons with Micky Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy or any of the disney characters. Micky Mouse always seemed vaguely sexual but I could never figure out why. I just knew I hated it, almost as much as Sesame Street. The mind knows and tries to protect us. I was taught that I was wrong for disliking kids shows that something was wrong with me. See how clever the playbook is?

Pinocchio — Programming Obedience and Dissociation Through Fear

Pleasure Island isn’t just creepy. It’s a trauma training ground.

The young boys are lured away from their families with temptation—sugar, smoking, chaos, rule-breaking—only to be transformed into voiceless animals, sold into slavery. It mirrors how trauma-based mind control first offers “freedom” then punishes it with identity death.

Pinocchio, the puppet, is a perfect metaphor: a boy with no autonomy, no real self, and strings pulled by everyone but him. He isn’t born. He’s made—like every dissociated alter.

A child watching this learns: if you disobey, you are disposable. If you trust your instincts, you’ll become a beast. And if you want to be loved, you must become what they want. You are not lovable as you are, split your identity and receive warmth, safety, and finally love.

And then there’s Geppetto—the old man who carves a boy from wood with a phallic wooden nose that grows, and calls him son. And he sleeps in the same bed with this kindly old father the audience is meant to love and admire. His name, taken from Giuseppe, echoes another father, Joseph, from another story. Geppetto creates and controls. Sends the boy into the world naive, vulnerable, and alone, then watches his innocence evaporate as he’s lured, trafficked, caged, and broken. And somehow, still, Geppetto is framed as the hero. Spoken aloud, his name slips strangely close to Ge-pedo. A linguistic spell hiding in plain sight. This isn’t fatherhood. It’s grooming. wrapped in fairy tale glow.

A puppet with no will. A boy shaped by the hands that made him.

Frozen — The Dissociative Ice Queen Template

“Conceal, don’t feel, don’t let it show.” This isn’t a catchy lyric. It’s Monarch programming.

Elsa is a textbook trauma subject. She’s taught to repress her emotions, hide her power, and isolate herself from love. Her “ice powers” only surface under stress, mirroring how dissociative alter identities are triggered by trauma. Her castle—cold, rigid, isolated—is the internal world of the fractured psyche.

And the audience? Trained to sing along. To internalize emotional suppression as strength. To fear their own power unless it’s controlled.

A child watching this learns that emotion is dangerous, isolation is safety, and authenticity is a threat to others.

Inside Out — The Normalization of Fragmented Identity

This movie is the training film for internal fragmentation.

Children are taught that their mind is not unified—but split into “parts” that compete for control. Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger—they’re not integrated. They’re personified alter states, battling for dominance. The girl in the film becomes unbalanced when one part is suppressed, and stable again only when each part gets equal control—a direct inversion of healing. This tells children: “You are your emotions. You are your triggers. Let them drive.”

A child watching this learns that identity is chaos, stability is found in confusion, and emotional reaction is more valid than inner peace.

Disney isn’t just teaching morals. It’s teaching how to fragment. How to obey. How to split. And if they get the child young enough—the child won’t even realize they’ve been programmed. Disney doesn’t teach children to dream. It teaches them how to split . How to obey , perform , dissociate , and submit to forces beyond their control—while smiling.

And once you see it, you can’t ever go back.

The most potent rituals don’t announce themselves. They slip in under the skin, disguised as progress, empathy, or personal freedom. That’s what makes the gender inversion agenda so effective. It cloaks itself in compassion while performing one of the oldest rites of domination: genital mutilation right before puberty.

In every ancient empire, the removal of sexual polarity was used to weaken spiritual sovereignty. Eunuchs served courts, not kingdoms. Androgynous figures were offered to the gods — not honored for wholeness, but sacrificed for power. What once marked obedience now parades as identity. And Hollywood leads the way.

Hollywood knows this. That’s why androgyny has become its prized aesthetic. Why every high-fashion campaign now features bodies suspended between forms. Why beloved characters “come out” mid-season, not because the story demands it, but because the ritual does. Their children are given the puberty blockers or “tea” as its called, top and bottom surgeries, money and privilege. And adoring fans that mirror and copy everything they do.

Taylor is moaning that everyone is a sexy baby and “she” is a monster on the hill, but at “tea” time everyone agrees. Hollywood is not subtle. They have to reveal their method in order to obtain consent.

The image of Baphomet, the goat-headed deity revered in satanic and occult circles, tells the whole story. With breasts and a phallus, male and female fused into one body, Baphomet is the high priest of inversion. He points up and down, “as above, so below,” signaling duality twisted into unity — not harmony, but distortion. The message, you were born imperfect, but we can make you perfect with some tea and cookies. Just like Pinocchio and The Little Mermaid.

This is the template of the new human evolution, Elon Musk inspired: sterilized, androgynous, merged, programmable.

Children are not taught to love their body. They’re taught to feel shame and question it. Then dissect it. Then offer it up for approval — not from a vengful god, but from a surgeon, a teacher, a screen. And behind it all is inversion:

The divine masculine is labeled toxic.

The divine feminine is mocked or erased.

What remains is the fractured self — confused, unstable, and easily ruled.

This is not about individual choices. It’s about mass ritual disguised as liberation.

A psychic war on the blueprint of creation. And the real world follows suit, just as planned and predicted, right on schedule.

The Baphomet spell is alive and well, not on a black altar, but in school assemblies, Netflix shows, makeup tutorials, and prescription pads.



And the target, always, is the child. The top show at the time and my favorite, Little House on the Prairie, the writer trying to figure out how to get the main character, Laura, 15. in the throw’s of puberty to marry a 28 year old without Lolita jokes. Hollywood was meant for our entrainment from the beginning and obviously run by pedos. Once you know that, it all starts to make more sense. Yes, all of the shows. Every single one.

And the effect is devastating.

Not because kids are merely “confused,” but because they’re being programmed to forget who they are. To doubt their body, feel shame about puberty, reject their blueprint, and surrender their sovereignty to the machine. Ripe for a parent or teacher to slip in a gender confusion idea or wrong body narrative.

I have always said that you don’t get to be an influencer at any level without selling your soul and signing the contract in blood. These actors get their script from the top, and they are always acting. They don’t have a “real” personality to slip back into. This is MK Ultra all the way. Creating alters (alternative personalities) from trauma based mind control. Knowing what we know about ALL childhood actors, what parent in their right mind would subject their child to such obvious horrors?

What parent in their right mind would allow convicted felons, obsessed with profit and control make a product they inject into their new babies. Show me an baby in the wild that you can take from their parents, inject with poison, mutilate their genitals, ruin their childhood with government indoctrination, and hypnotize in front of mini screens? The mama will destroy you, from a squirrel to a racoon or even a bird…yet the masses are so programmed they line up and pay to destroy and poison their own child.

The children are the offering. And Hollywood is the wizard in the shadows no one talks about.

How many times do we have to see the stars everyone admires, either support pedofiles or are clebrated and respected pedofiles themselves.

Even though Kim Cattrall is not a well respected or even basic b level actress, she epitomizes the spiritual retardation that infects the soul and we get the verbal diarrhea of a mindless Hollywood puppet simply doing what it’s told.

The Woody Allen Web — Celebrity Complicity and Hollywood’s Real Code of Silence

Woody Allen, the celebrated filmmaker, lauded for decades as a genius of cinema, has long been surrounded by a fog of abuse allegations, the most damning of which comes from his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, who has publicly accused him of molesting her at the age of seven. Her story is detailed, consistent, and chilling—and yet it continues to be dismissed by much of Hollywood as mere noise for the sleazy snails seeking a part in his movie.

Despite these accusations and the overwhelming public documentation surrounding his relationship with his former stepdaughter turned wife!! Soon-Yi Previn, Allen continues to be defended, funded, and even revered by many of the industry’s most powerful figures.

Actors like Scarlett Johansson, Diane Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Javier Bardem, and Penélope Cruz have all publicly supported Woody Allen. Johansson went so far as to say she “loved him and believed him.” Keaton once posted a video of Allen receiving an award, calling him “irreplaceable.” Baldwin has repeatedly called the accusations a “false narrative.” Gaslighting at its finest. Again, the washed up talentless movie stars are not the problem. It is the worshiping audience, seal clapping for their atrocities that is. They want your attention, positive or negative, it doesn’t matter, just as long as you are watching and talking about them.

These are not naive nobodies. These are A-listers, cultural icons, the respected faces of modern cinema. And their continued public support of a man accused of sexual abuse sends a crystal-clear message: protecting the club matters more than protecting children. Hollywood didn’t just look the other way. It applauded. It gave standing ovations. It gave him funding, film deals, global distribution, and young actresses for his next script.

The same system that blacklists those who speak out—like Rose McGowan or Corey Feldman—rolls out the red carpet for those who stay silent or side with predators. This is not accidental. It’s a public loyalty test.

Woody Allen is not an outlier. He’s a case study. A mirror. A warning. And those who continue to stand beside him are signaling exactly what they value—and what they’re willing to sacrifice to stay in the light.

The Pizza Code

Click on the picture of Meryl and we get to see all the celebs obsessed with pizza. I’m not going to answer the why do they do this just yet. I will bring this all together at the end of my 12 part series. Today, we are just lifting the veil a little more so you don’t put your currency and energy where it doesn’t belong.

The word “pizza” triggers something else entirely—especially for those who’ve dug even slightly beneath the surface of Hollywood’s depraved underworld.

When the Podesta emails were “leaked” (really there is not such thing as leaked, sorry Snowden and Wiki Leaks-we are meant to see it) in 2016, what caught the attention of independent researchers wasn’t just political corruption. It was the bizarre, coded language used in reference to food. Repeated references to “pizza,” “hot dogs,” “cheese,” and “sauce” in contexts that made no logical sense. Mentions of “pizza-related maps,” children “entertaining” adults in hot tubs, and requests for “a handkerchief with a map that seems pizza-related.” This wasn’t gibberish. It was a system.

And the entertainment industry is neck-deep in it.

Once the veil lifted, people began to notice how obsessed Hollywood is with pizza. Not just in passing, but ritualistically. As if under some spell of disclosure or mockery, celebrities began showcasing their pizza fixation publicly and performatively. The revelation of the method so we know who participates.

James Franco posted an image of himself eating pizza on Instagram with the caption “My new obsession.” Chrissy Teigen, who has since deleted thousands of tweets, once wrote about dreaming of being covered in pizza and eaten by a child. And let’s not forget Jimmy Kimmel’s baby bachelor and publically sexualizing children.

The question that goes deeper, if Teigen was MTF, would that change the public perception? A man making these pedophillic statements. That is all I am going to say about the Hollywood gender inversion, as it seeks to destroy credibility, but if Hollywood is what it seems, then the inversion would be continual. And what a prefect way to get straight men sexually obsessing over actresses who are male.

Katy Perry dressed up in a pizza costume on tour and has repeatedly referred to pizza as her “true love.” Ellen DeGeneres famously ordered and served pizza at the Oscars—one of the most globally televised rituals of the year—laughing as the camera panned across A-list celebrities devouring it in their gowns and tuxedos.

These aren’t random quirks. They’re behavioral markers—intentional public displays, cloaked as humor, that align with a hidden language. A language known only to those on the inside. Like all cults, this one marks its territory. The difference is, the altar is the world stage. And can you imagine what would happen if we all turned away. No one was watching these shrieking demons? They would cease to exist.

When the Spell Leapt Off the Screen

Hollywood didn’t just show us depravity. It made us feel it. Cheer for it. Cry with it. Normalize it.

Every scene, every script, every twisted portrayal of childhood lost became a ritual rehearsal for the real world—a spell cast in plain sight, repeated in homes, schools, and headlines.

And it worked.

The crowds watched Lolita romanticize pedophilia.

Then watched the news as Mary Kay Letourneau was painted as a tragic lover instead of a predator.



We watched Woody Allen marry his daughter and

get awards.

Then watched drag queens dressed in sexually revealing costumes with giant fake breasts read to toddlers in libraries.

The lines between fiction and reality didn’t blur—they were deliberately erased.

What began as subversive storytelling became cultural instruction.

Every performance of abuse dressed as art trained the public not only to accept, but to imitate.

From the teacher's desk to the therapist’s office to the TikTok algorithm, the new curriculum is clear:

Question your identity. Separate from your body. Destroy innocence. Call it liberation.

The monsters we used to fear now wear pastel, speak gently, and teach preschool.

And every classroom is one film away from rehearsal.

Hollywood was the script.

Culture was the echo.

And the children became the cast. And my heart breaks for them.

Stay tuned for Part 3 where we get into the deeper meaning of some specific films and exactly how it is programming you.