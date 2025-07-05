Medicine’s Substack

Medicine’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
For Him's avatar
For Him
2d

Girl, you knocked it outta the park again!

I told my parents as a young kid if they ever won a trip to Disney, I would never go so don't ask me. Back in the day, you didn't say stuff like that against child mecca.

In 1984 or 85, I was sitting in a mall resting. A lady with 2 children sat next to me and we began small talk. I learned long ago that my views on Disney were off limits to everyone, so I put on a mask when it was brought up and veered away quickly.

She announced they just got home from Disney FL. I put on my mask and said "How nice, I bet you loved it" covering my inner cringe.

What she said nearly blew me to the ground. She went on a rant about the disgusting place Disney was that they paid for 2 weeks there. Their first day there was a flash gay tranny parade the likes of what we see now in pride parades.

She said they were horrified and the trannies got up in the kids faces and scared the crap out of them. Furious they reported this to the management. They were told that there were 2 parades a week never listed and if they didn't like it too bad. This was a "tradition". We are talking MID 1980S

I know many put down Benny Hinn, but his church used to be in Orlando. His church was out protesting every week trying to warn people about this. Suddenly Hinns church moved to TX.

Movies everyone loved were infuriating and I walked out of the theater so much,I refused to go anymore.

Grease- virginity is backward, uninhibited sex is cool

Back to the Future-incest

Big -pedo

In fact I was pointing at the screen and shouting that Hanks was a pedo. After 2nd movie I was dragged to with him in it, i refused to watch him again. Not even Forrest Gump. I don't care. He screams pedo.

Little rascals- child SA

The list goes on and on. I was ostracized and mocked for my assessments, but look who's right after all of these years..🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Medicine Girl and others
Anne England's avatar
Anne England
2d

This is excellent.

My daughter was telling me about it.

Now we know that celebrities recycle themselves. Another story. They play many roles throughout their careers. And always tell us.

The entertainment industry was created by the CIA to program the masses.

And everyone involved signs NDAs, selling their souls to the global Mafia. Only God can deliver them. No way out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Medicine Girl and others
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Medicine Girl
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture