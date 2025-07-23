Medicine’s Substack

Russell A. Paielli
43m

This article leaves me perplexed. It may be true for some comedy, but certainly not all or even most.

Most political comedy is part of the ongoing culture war. Saul Alinsky advised his fellow leftists to ridicule the opposition relentlessly. For the past several years, late-night network comedy has been dominated by anti-Trumpers ridiculing him nonstop.

Now we have Gutfeld as a reaction, ridiculing woke leftists and anti-Trumpers nonstop. That shifts the culture in ways that eventually lead to electoral shifts. As Breitbart said, politics is downstream of culture. Gutfeld's late-night success finally puts the pro-Trump conservatives on offense after being on defense for years.

Political comedy also serves as a relief valve when one side is frustrated and unable to effect the desired political change. The notion that the purpose is to disarm that side may be true in a few isolated cases but is certainly not typical.

Annemarie
12mEdited

Steve Hughes the Australian comedian is the only genuine, brilliant comedian that I enjoy. He had a small bit of fame early on but then was completely shut down because he really speaks the truth. I know this because I got to see him recently in a tiny place called Totton in the UK where the audience was around 100 people. He certainly doesn't have fame and fortune..and I don't think he even wants that. If you can find his last big live show Conspiracy Realist anywhere I highly recommend it. It used to be on youtube but I think it's been taken down. You can still find his early stuff which is well worth watching...check out While it's Still Legal on youtube.

