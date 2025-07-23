The Court Jester

Long before Hollywood, the original media empire was the monarchy. And every monarchy had a jester. Why? What purpose does a fool serve in a court of kings?

The jester wasn’t just comic relief. He was a pressure valve — a sanctioned outlet for rebellion, truth-telling, and taboo. He could mock the king, hint at corruption, even expose hypocrisy, but only through laughter. His costume gave him license. His job was to subvert — carefully — within the bounds of spectacle. Everyone laughed, but no one rebelled.

That’s the same role comedians play now.

Modern jesters wear sneakers instead of bells, but their function hasn’t changed: tell the truth in a way that doesn’t threaten the system. Say what people are thinking, then twist it into a joke so they don’t act on it. The last thing they want to start is a stampede. What lazy person with a trillion dollars want to clean up a mess?

This is the magic of the Joker archetype, non threatening, ever present and of course a touch of the taboo profane. In films, he's the truth-speaker and the destroyer. He holds the mirror, yes, but he also turns that mirror into a weapon. Society turns to the Joker not to change, but to relieve pressure. We laugh, we nod, we clap… we talk about it and parrot and meme the jokes….and then we go back to doing nothing.

The Joker neutralizes revolt. The jester domesticates the rebel. Both exist to prevent real revolution.

In the so-called “country of media” we live in now , where Netflix is king and comedians are prophets, laughter has become a ritual anesthetic. The more pain the system inflicts, the more it offers laughter as balm. Don’t protest. Don’t scream. Just laugh.

The Joke’s on Us: How Laughter Became a Weapon

When something makes us laugh, we let our guard down. That’s the first rule of psychological warfare: if you want someone to accept something awful, make it funny.

Hollywood knows this. That’s why the most subversive ideas don’t enter through the horror genre or political thrillers — they slide in through sitcoms, stand-up, animated shows, and late-night monologues.

They come wrapped in punchlines. Come on, George Carlin for heaven’s sake. He was on our side. He tells it like it is, calling out the Big Club., that he was obviously in but we obviously ain't.

Whether it's cartoons mocking God, comedians glamorizing degeneracy, or jokes about suicide, addiction, and gender confusion, it's all part of the same pipeline. A direct route into the subconscious, disarmed by laughter.

We tend to think of comedy as separate from the industry, independent, rogue and usually rebellious. But in reality, it’s a tool of mass conditioning. The comedian becomes the vent, allowing us to see someone else sees it too. We have a comrade in arms that knows our pain. Or we have the opposite, wannabe influencers discussing it as though it was real. They are taking something that is a complete delusion attempting to put a reality foundation around it weighing in to intellectually discuss, debate and eventually, write jokes. If we didn’t do that and ignored with delusion, they would have a much more difficult time getting the masses to believe the gaslighting. During the 2020 lockdowns, I saw more memes, actually funny ones, about being locked up. When we laugh about it, mass imprisonment doesn’t seem so bad afterall.

They’ve normalized the abnormal by making us laugh at it first. We watch the world fall apart, track laughing all the way. The woke agenda was something that was too insane to swallow without most comedians writing jokes about how ludicrous things were becoming. Which gives the movement more reality based edges, gives a foundation to 31 genders. Because you can’t debate or make fun of something that truly doesn’t exist in reality. They make the delusion real.

Comedy Royalty — Born Into the Club

The world doesn’t laugh with just anyone. It laughs with those who are given the microphone.

Comedy has always been gatekept, nicely polished on the surface, but heavily curated behind the curtain. In every era, the so-called rebels and truth-tellers of comedy were still chosen. They weren’t plucked from obscurity because they were brilliant or raw. They were born into the club. Handed the baton. Coached in the craft of inversion. Otherwise we someone like Bill Cosby, Jerry Seinfeld or Carrot Top would never have seen the light of day. Cleary it’s not about merritt. Entrainers are simply the McDonald’s of the Industry, they have mass appeal. That doesn’t mean they have talent, but appeal to a wide audience. So the masses watch and clap for pedophiles and rapists.

We pretend people like Dave Chappelle or George Carlin earned their thrones by speaking truth to power. But that’s the myth we’re sold. If you look closer, you'll see these men didn’t destroy the system, they redirected attention just enough to keep the spell going. They were allowed to say certain things because it gave the illusion of rebellion, while distracting the audience from deeper programming. Why does the Church of Satan have an entire webpage directed to George and his career. That is where I pulled the above pictures and quotes from.

Chappelle famously joked about being called into a mysterious meeting to discuss what was allowed in his show. He was told exactly what could and couldn’t be aired. The audience laughs at the punchline, but miss the confession. You are not free to say anything, even when you’re the face of “uncensored” comedy. Chappelle allegedly walked away from $50 million not because he was a revolutionary, but because he hit a wall. The real line you’re not allowed to cross. And when he came back, the new version of him didn’t cross it again. Of course he “walked away”. The tail is wagging the dog. He had to in order to build the next level of audience needed for his next phase of the script.

Then there’s George Carlin, hailed as the grandfather of counterculture comedy. His rants on war, media, and consumerism made people feel like someone finally “got it.” But did anything change? Or did we just go home feeling clever? That’s the trick. Release the pressure valve. Let the people laugh at their oppression instead of revolting against it. The last think they want to do is start anything more than an armchair revolution.

The women in comedy follow the same pattern. Amy Schumer. Chelsea Handler. Sarah Silverman. Raised inside the same elite circles. Promoted on every platform. Given specials, book deals, and podcasts not because they’re uniquely funny, but because they serve the same purpose: to disarm women through mockery, to glorify dysfunction, to normalize vulgarity and sexual inversion. Her movies are almost as bad as a trip to the DMV, at least you can turn her shows off. Most of the female comedians use raunchy humor, always disgusting and overtly sexual, praising abortion and being a slut.

Handler in particular embodies the role of controlled chaos. Her very name, Handler is a revelation of their methods. She brags about abortions, the clip below has to be a reaction video as I had trouble finding the original. She parades around with sex toys and vodka bottles. She reinforces the myth that female empowerment means being loud, broken, and detached from anything sacred. And people laugh, not realizing the joke is on them.

Comedy is the only space where you can openly say the most shocking things and get away with it. It’s the Trojan horse for ideology. You’re not being taught; you’re being entranced and entrained. And that’s why comedians are so heavily protected, promoted, and polished. They’re the jesters of the modern court, still serving the empire. Because if you can make someone laugh while programming them, they’ll never know it happened.

Daniel Tosh: When “Edgy” Becomes an Endorsement

Daniel Tosh is another example, silver tongued slick, fast-talking, and cruelly precise. His show Tosh.0 was marketed as “edgy,” but it functioned like a psychic hammer. Clip after clip of humiliation, perversion, and emotional violence, under the guise of comedy. Viewers were trained to laugh at trauma, to crave shock, and to blur the line between suffering and entertainment.

In 2012, Daniel Tosh crossed a line that revealed the true role of certain comedians in the cultural machine. During a stand-up performance at The Laugh Factory in L.A., Tosh was riffing on rape jokes, until a woman in the audience stood up and said, “Actually, rape jokes are never funny.” Tosh paused, and responded with this:

“Wouldn’t it be funny if that girl got raped by, like, five guys right now?”

The crowd laughed. The woman allegedly ran out fearing for her safety. Tosh continued the set.

This wasn’t a misstep. It was a broadcast. A test. A signal. Because the role of comedy in these dark rituals is not to heal and take the edge off, it’s to desensitize. To erode the line between trauma and entertainment until people can laugh at the unthinkable. Which is why we have the court jester in the first place. When we laugh at the absurdity, it becomes more grounded in reality.

His comment didn’t just belittle her voice, it conjured an image of her being gang raped as a punchline. He turned real violence into a weapon to shame a woman who dared interrupt the “program.”

What followed was “public outcry”. Remember, they only televise a public outcry that has been created. A viral blog post by the woman’s friend. A Change.org petition that amassed tens of thousands of signatures calling for Comedy Central to pull him off the air. But nothing changed. Tosh issued a tepid apology. His show continued. And the industry protected him.

This is how “edgy” comedy works in the hierarchy. It’s never truly rebellious—it’s sanctioned. Encouraged. Protected.

Because men like Tosh serve a purpose: To normalize inversion. He made jokes about how he wanted to see Brad Pitt and David Beckham have sex. To plant horrific images of rape, pedophilia, heterosexual attraction to gay sex, abuse, and humiliation in the collective mind, then call it a joke. Trauma based mind control. The woman who stood up was seen as the enemy in the comedy show, she was in the role of a heckler. And I maintain, a plant. Part of the show. It received a massive amount of attention, which should always be a red flag. They usually only televise their curated and practiced events, when their puppet has a large audience. Tosh is worth over 20 million and his viewers per episode1–3.6 million and demographic appeal, especially men 18–34. With that level of influence, he has a Handler. His shows are checked and scripted.

This wasn’t Tosh’s first dive into taboo. His routines regularly featured racism, pedophilia, and mockery of disabilities. But the rape incident exposed the core tactic: humiliate dissenters, reward compliance. The video below shows his pedophiles paradise with actual young boys without their shirts on.

What does it say about a society where glorifying pedophilia and threatening gang rape is brushed off as part of the act? What does it reveal when the people who speak out are silenced while the man with the mic climbs higher? Or more importantly, what does it say about the masses laughing? People used to go to the town square and watch public hangings and still do in places like Iran.

That’s why every major comic, from Saturday Night Live to Netflix specials. ends up participating in the same visual language: the covering of one eye, the mocking of sacred values, the degrading of the feminine. Apparently you can’t live in Babylon without a laugh track. Because it’s not about getting laughs. It’s about pushing the same inversion agenda. The fool, the clown, the jester, they’ve always been allowed to say what no one else could. But in this modern court, their job isn’t to reveal truth. It’s to confuse it. To turn suffering into spectacle. To make people laugh at what should break their hearts.

In the end, comedy isn’t harmless. It’s one of the sharpest tools in the arsenal of control. A comedian with a microphone is still a weapon, especially when no one sees it coming.

Love, Lies, and Lard: How Rom-Coms Sell Dysfunction as Destiny

Romantic comedies have long been Hollywood’s velvet-gloved weapon of mass conditioning. They don’t sell love, they sell how to love, who to love, and what love should overlook. The knight in shining armor coming to rescue the princess. Laughter lowers defenses. Emotion locks in the programming. And behind the warm fuzzies, a darker agenda creeps in: to invert beauty, normalize dysfunction, and train the masses to celebrate delusion as virtue.

In Shallow Hal, we’re told that beauty is only skin deep. But the film flips natural attraction on its head. Jack Black’s character is hypnotized into seeing morbidly obese women as physically stunning, an “enlightenment” that teaches him (and us) that desiring health, symmetry, or vitality is superficial and cruel. That true attraction is arbitrary and wrong. Look inside, fall in love with the soul. Ignore that someone has an out of control eating addiction.

That biology is bias. That seeing with clarity is judgmental.

Rebel Wilson’s rise as “Fat Amy” in Pitch Perfect and her star turn in Isn’t It Romantic builds on this same inversion. Her rom-com mocks genre clichés while quietly reinforcing them. She’s awkward, loud, overweight, and still gets the guy. Still gets the praise. Still gets the fairy tale ending. Viewers laugh along, absorbing the deeper lesson: self-neglect is empowerment. Boundaries are oppression. Fat is fabulous.

Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty pushes it further into parody. Her character, plagued by insecurity, suffers a head injury and wakes up thinking she’s beautiful. The audience is meant to cheer her newfound “confidence,” but the entire plot hinges on delusion. It’s not self-love—it’s psychosis rebranded. The punchline? Delusion works. Confidence is sexier than reality. Truth is optional. Identity is subjective. This is the exact logic that fuels not just body dysmorphia, but the entire transgender psyop and the pharmaceutical-fueled mental health crisis.

And to fully sell the spell, rom-coms now require a man to validate it all. The love interest must fall head over heels, not in spite of dysfunction, but because of it. He must praise her emotional instability, her self-neglect, her food addiction and lies. He must be grateful just to be chosen. Meanwhile, men who prefer healthy women are demonized as misogynists, and women who honor their bodies are shamed as vain.

The result? A war between the sexes. A slow eradication of polarity. A society where beauty is inversion, love is confusion, and dysfunction is crowned queen, all beneath a laugh track and a happy ending. Of course, it goes without mentioning that the more a person weighs over their ideal, the more medical issues they will have and the more they are worth inside the medical industrial complex. So go ahead at eat the box of chocolates after you break of with your boyfriend because he gave you a gym membership and personal training sessions instead of flowers.

The Final Punchline —Manufactured Rebellion

From George Carlin to Dave Chappelle, we’ve been sold the idea that comedy can be revolutionary. That it speaks truth to power. But how many of these so-called rebels were born into the club?

Dave Chappelle famously told a story of being called into a mysterious room after one of his shows—where ratings, censorship, and content were dictated to him. He ‘walked away’, but even he returned with a Netflix contract and a new seat at the table.

Amy Schumer. Kevin Hart. Chelsea Handler. Daniel Tosh. All pushed to stardom. All rewarded for pushing sexual degeneracy, gender inversion, racial tension, and spiritual degradation.

Their loyalty isn’t to truth. It’s to the script and their contract handlers.

The more we laugh at it, the tighter the trap becomes. Because the brain opens during laughter. Suggestibility increases. And spiritual clarity decreases.

We are being programmed to laugh at our own destruction.

Reclaiming the Self Through Discernment

It’s not that humor is evil. It’s that it’s as necessary as sunshine and spring water. But if its on a screen with a large audience it serves their agenda. In ancient courts, the jester existed not just to entertain but to speak what others could not. He was the only one allowed to speak the truth to kings.

Modern comedy doesn’t speak truth to power. It is the power.

If your laughter leaves you spiritually bankrupt, emotionally numb, or sexually degraded, then it wasn’t comedy, it was a spell. And the first step in breaking it is noticing what you’ve been laughing at. Listen to the underlying message. George Carlin was to stand down, do nothing, the system is rigged against you so if your smart you won’t even try to escape. Learned helplessness. Discernment is the antidote.

We’ll explore how Hollywood glamorizes surgically created women, presenting impossibly sculpted bodies as the new feminine ideal. From Nicole Kidman to Gisele Bündchen, we’ll show how real women have been programmed to worship men in drag, and how it’s all part of a larger war on our true power and divine wisdom.