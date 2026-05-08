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B12 is a Myth's avatar
B12 is a Myth
4h

Great article, Robin! In the case of good old Vitamin B12, the original formula was almost identical to Merck's antibiotic drug STREPTOMYCIN. In fact, the "discovery" and naming of Vitamin B12 was announced the exact same year that the patent for Streptomycin was granted in 1948. Both were described as containing a "meat extract" using pathological bacteria from raw cow's liver, corn steep liquor, various solvents, and activated charcoal.

This toxic antibiotic drug is still used today in many vaccines with some very alarming side effects. Like this article mentioned, these "health supplements/vitamins" aren't meant to kill you immediately (like some of the shots and drugs), but they do their dirty work over time, accumulating in the bloodstream and organs.

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Stella's avatar
Stella
4h

Wow amazing research as usual! I am learning so much from you, thanks is not nearly enough to tell you how you change our lives with finally understanding about all the poisons called healthful.

I have a couple of questions my mind has been wrestling with and wanting to ask you, as you have given me the best insights of anyone. Thanks to you and Agent I don’t take vitamins or supplements. I am a pretty healthy elder woman with no health issues or meds, had no shots, never had Convid, eat well, understand now about deleting things for the body to do it’s job, including alcohol, caffeine, etc.

But no matter how well we treat the body, there are fears put into us these days about such things as the C-Vx shedding onto us. My daughter and beautiful young grandchildren have had those shots, a while back with them in my car I could smell the very distinctive odor of it, it’s unmistakeable from anything else.

So that relates to my first question. (I am NOT advocating taking anything btw!).

About Dr. McCollough’s so called “Ultimate Spike Detox”….what do you think about the ingredients, are these ingredients natural enough not to be afraid of? Or are they manufactured poisons to the body like other stuff they sell? Ingredients shown here: https://shop.app/products/8718908653784/ultimate-spike-detox

My second question, my husband and I are booked on a cruise along the Maine coast, small ship 100 guests plus staff. Now in the news about this recent “Hantavirus” on a small cruise ship, wondering what if anything might help if anyone should come down with it? (Claim is 40% die).

Sorry about these hard questions, will understand if some of it is not answerable now especially about so-called “Hantavirus”.

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