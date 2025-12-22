My research did not begin with carbon. It began with something far more basic. The assumption that the periodic table is an immutable map of reality rather than a human-constructed framework. The more closely I examined it, the less it resembled a description of nature and the more it read like an alchemist’s catalog. A story of substances removed from nature and destroyed with fire or chemicals, presented as foundational building blocks of life, and quietly implied to be things humans should ingest, manipulate, or supplement.

That realization led me to magnesium. I expected a narrow response. Instead, the article reached almost 50,000 reads, and the comment section became its own study. Not agreement, not consensus, but sustained debate. Magnesium was no longer a manufactured mineral but a line in the sand. People were not arguing about chemistry. They were arguing about authority, trust, and whether reduction truly preserves function. The volume and intensity of engagement made something clear. These questions were not seeking answers but attempting to plug the holes in the damn to keep their collapsing paradigm intact.

From there, the next step was unavoidable. Carbon. I assumed, at a minimum, that carbon existed as it is commonly presented. A base element. A measurable substance. A thing that could reasonably be described as accumulating, polluting, or destabilizing. What I found instead was far more troubling. Carbon, outside of living systems, burns into ash. Carbon Dioxide or CO2, as a standalone villain, collapses under even basic physical scrutiny. Not because gas exchange does not exist, but because the narrative surrounding it depends on collapsing categories that do not belong together.

At that point, the obvious explanation presents itself. Money. Control. New forms of taxation are framed as a moral necessity and life sustaining. Behavioral tracking justified by environmental virtue. Restrictions on movement reintroduced under a cleaner banner. A world where travel and freedom quietly return to being luxuries reserved for the compliant and the wealthy. That explanation fits, and it is not wrong. But it is incomplete.

Because the deeper I went, the clearer it became that something else was being defended. Something that has little to do with science at all. What is being protected is not a model or a metric, but a rounded globe view. One that cannot tolerate irreducibility. One that cannot allow life to be intelligent, self-organizing, or sufficient without intervention. This article is not just about the carbon con. It is about why that recognition must be ridiculed, denied, or buried.

What is the Point? Time to Answer the Actual Why