When Life Hands you Black Tar…

I first saw a bag of black powder on a wooden shelf at some overpriced health food store with an accidentally natural name. You know the type, a granola-crunching, salt lamp-lit temple to trends disguised as wellness. The pouch had one of those fonts that makes you feel like the product was blessed by a Himalayan monk and stirred with a piece of driftwood under a full moon. It said Shilajit.

I had to try it.

It looked irresistible in that mysterious, has to be healthy way; dark as night, rare, and an epic backstory. It’s ancient; tribes traversed miles to gather it to keep themselves healthy, and therefore must be the missing piece to my health woes. Never mind that I was drinking 2 glasses of wine every night, smoking weed to get to sleep, and eating as little as possible to stay movie star slim. I had a DEFICIENCY DISORDER DAMN IT! That was the problem, and the solution was just a ball of black goo away.

Sourced from the cracks of remote mountain rocks, slowly oozing over centuries like the blood of the Earth. Grounded. Earthy. Sacred. All that good, yummy marketing.

I brought it home and stirred a tiny scoop into hot water, as if I were performing a magic ritual. The taste? Not exactly a spiritual experience. Think: dirt mixed with the smell of a wet lamb in a rainstorm. Not as pleasant as it sounds.

Buy Me A Coffee?

Feeling Generous?

I gave it a fair shot. A few days in, I began to notice my heart racing. Nothing crazy, but enough to pause. There’s no caffeine in this is there? So why was my nervous system acting like I’d shotgunned a double espresso? Unless I was having a mild fight-or-flight adrenaline based response to a toxin, something my body was desperately trying to mitigate and push out. It didn’t do anything for me. I wasn’t energized. I wasn’t glowing. It sat in my cabinet next to the other grifter “essentials” from my experimental phase. Another lesson learned. Or so I thought…

Fast forward to my second podcast with Dave Weiss. Somehow every brand of conspiracy truth comes with its own health tonic or elixir. After the show he pitched me a tax shelter. Five thousand dollars and I wouldn’t have to pay income tax. Then he asked if I wanted Titan’s Blood, the purest shilajit in the world according to him. He had already sent me a jar of hot sauce and was acting like we were friends, so I said yes. I assumed it was a gift. Then he told me to send $140. I sent it and a plastic container of black tar arrived.

I tried a small piece. My heart started racing. The rest went down the drain along with the $140. That was the last time I bought anything to stay well when I am already well.

This is the paradigm. Sell daily products to “maintain” health. We do not need something every day to stay well. We do not need something when we are sick either. We just need to stop poisoning ourselves, but that proves to be more difficult than it sounds.

Now, the mild-mannered black goo took the world by firestorm. It seemed like everyone who had enough sense to refuse the jab was suddenly losing that same sense, spooning this miracle tar into their mushroom coffee with butter, coconut oil, and a straight face.

Really? Just replace the word 'lemons' with 'shilajit' and watch the way the machine churns out the next miracle cure or magic elixir. I know I post this video a lot, but it truly could save your life. Replace lemons with the next thing you want to take, follow the playbook and think about it first. You are being told why it great, not researching or understanding why it might not be.

It’s the perfect snapshot of how a black, tar like substance goes from obscure, questionable folk remedy to mainstream superfood. Not because the body wanted or craved it, but because the grifters’ market did. It is easy to sell truthers a magic elixir if you speak the conspiracy rabbit hole language. Agree with our conspiracies, mirror the outrage, attach your for profit elixir to the story, and boom. You have a side hustle.

Which brings us back to the real question.

What is shilajit really, and why is everyone suddenly swallowing it like it’s salvation?

Let’s dive into the black goo and see what we can find…

The Tar Delicious Enough to Swallow

Shilajit’s story didn’t start on TikTok or in Treadmill superstar Ben Greenfield’s basement biohacking lab. It dates back thousands of years to Ayurvedic texts, where it was mentioned as a rare tonic, sometimes referred to as “the conqueror of mountains.” In that world, it wasn’t advertised as a universal cure-all. It was a regional substance found in the cracks of high Himalayan rocks, used sparingly by practitioners when someone was weak, depleted, or recovering from an insult.

What’s rarely explained today is just how uncommon it really was. Shilajit wasn’t something you could scoop up every day. It forms over centuries as plant matter, resin, and minerals break down in unique geological conditions. Local tribes might trek to a mountainside and collect small amounts that had seeped out in the summer heat. It was treated like a rare find.

Even in Ayurvedic tradition, it was never meant for everyone. Classical texts mention it as one of many mineral-based remedies, often mixed with herbs, and prescribed for very specific conditions. In fact, the warning was built in: shilajit in its raw form could be toxic. It had to be treated by ancient practitioners before it was even considered safe. In its original use, shilajit was used occasionally, in limited quantities, and in localized areas. It was not something the average villager consumed daily for “wellness.”

Which makes the modern transformation all the more striking. The same tar that was once handled cautiously and given to the few in need is now bottled, branded, and promoted as a global “superfood” for everyone on the daily, using the ancient Ayurvedic wisdom as the original testimonial for use. And I have to wonder if the use of the medicinal was actually helping or just another passed down rememdy to do when someone looks scary sick.

The Other Side of Ancient Medicine

What gets brushed aside in today’s polished “ancient wisdom” marketing: Ayurveda didn’t only use herbs and gentle teas. The classical texts also recommended preparations made from mercury, arsenic, lead, and sulfur. These weren’t accidents of contamination, they were prescribed remedies, processed through elaborate rituals of “purification” that supposedly made them safe. Hmmmm, just like today…

Of course, we now know the truth. No amount of ancient health lore removes the toxicity of heavy metals. These substances build up in the body and destroy health over time. The very same medical system that gave us shilajit also gave people metal-laced tonics, horse pastes, and pills that could poison you back to the stone age. And I will say it again and again until we can all figure this out in unison. You can’t poison the body back to health.

This matters because it puts shilajit back in its original context. It was never meant to be a daily dietary supplement. It was part of a broader “medical” framework that freely experimented with toxic minerals, strong purgatives, and substances we now recognize as dangerous and downright harmful. Ayurveda was not a perfected science; it was a trial-and-error system developed in a time that relied on the dark arts and sacrifices as

So when the wellness industry holds up Ayurveda as proof that shilajit is safe and universally beneficial, they’re skipping the fine print. History shows the opposite: ancient use doesn’t equal universal safety. Because it’s ancient, it must be good.” That’s the logical fallacy, an appeal to tradition. It must be good if they used it 2000 years ago! As if we would actually know the truth about it anyway.

And that’s how we move from context to commerce, where the black tar leapt out of the mountains and into the modern supplement aisle at Target.

Just a Little Black Tar Can’t Hurt Can It?

The wellness industry was ready for another exotic “upgrade.” Maca, ashwagandha, and lionsmane had already cycled through, and people were primed for something rarer and more mysterious. Shilajit fit perfectly: foreign, difficult to source, and wrapped in just enough history to make it sound indispensable.

Functional medicine practitioners and influencers positioned it as the next essential benefits for overall health by boosting energy and stamina, supporting cognitive function, strengthening bones, and alleviating anemia and inflammation, boost testosterone, spark fertility, improve mitochondrial function (that stupid BS again), and slow aging. The scarcity itself became part of the sales pitch. If something oozes from Himalayan cliffs over centuries, it must be precious. And if it’s precious, it must be powerful.

From there it moved quickly into podcasts, affiliate codes, TikTok tutorials, and Amazon jars of “authentic Himalayan shilajit” for $29.99 with free Prime shipping. The taste, unpleasant as it is, even worked in its favor. In wellness culture, if something is bitter or tar-like, it is assumed to be medicine of the highest standing.

The Supply vs. Demand Problem

Here’s the part no one selling it wants to discuss. Authentic shilajit is extremely rare. It takes centuries to form under very specific conditions, seeping from high-altitude rock faces in the summer heat. Collectors have always gathered it in small amounts. It has never been a substance that could be mass-produced. Impossible.

Now compare that with the market today. In 2023, the global shilajit industry was valued at $175.6 million and is projected to nearly double to $320 million by 2030. In North America alone, sales already account for nearly one-fifth of the global market. The fastest-growing product line? Liquid shilajit, making up over 60% of sales, heavily marketed for sexual vitality and energy.

The numbers don’t add up. There isn’t enough genuine shilajit on the planet to supply millions of consumers every day. Yet the jars, droppers, and pouches keep appearing on Scamazon and in wellness stores as if the mountains are oozing it out like rivers of crude oil.

And whenever global demand explodes but natural supply is fixed, the gap is filled the same way it always is: with good old fashioned counterfeits.

How We Know Most of It Isn’t Authentic

Independent testing and consumer guides have repeatedly flagged the counterfeit problem. As one review put it, cheap shilajit is often unpurified, adulterated, or outright fake, with fillers like coal, fertilizers, or synthetic fulvic acid added to mimic the look and chemical profile of the real thing (Mitolife Academy). Experts even advise home “burn tests” and solubility checks, because authentic shilajit dissolves fully in warm water, while adulterated versions smoke, burn, or leave residue (Cymbiotika).

So yes, much of the global market is fake. But here’s the part few people stop to consider: even if it’s “pure,” that doesn’t make it safe. Genuine shilajit still contains heavy metals like arsenic, lead, and mercury. Humans were not designed to scrape minerals directly from rock and eat them raw. Our biology depends on plants to do the filtering. Plants pull minerals up from the soil, transform them into bioavailable forms, and deliver them safely in food. That’s the natural system.

Eating tar from Himalayan cliffs skips that process entirely. At best, you’re swallowing raw earth matter that your body doesn’t know how to handle. At worst, you’re adding toxic metals into your bloodstream and potentially embedding in your tissues with every dose. Great to add your body to the smart tract, trace and manipulate grid.

If you want the real mineral fix that people imagine shilajit provides, there’s a safer, free, and time-tested source: soil itself. Wild animals consume trace amounts of old-growth soil naturally on their food, and until modern washing and sanitizing, humans did too. Tiny amounts of living soil microbes and minerals are beneficial. You don’t need jars of black resin for that, you just need un-sanitized your contact with nature. As you know I love a bit of soil here and there when it calls to me. I have always done it. The important point is that is calls me, I find certain parts of the forest where the soil smells irresistible. Then I take a little bit in my hand and down the hatch. Tastes like delicious earth, meant for my body. Don’t harvest it near ANYTHING touched by the modern world such as buildings, commercial development, roadways, hiking paths or parks. That soil is toxic. Raw undisturbed nature and use your nose to guide you.

The Hidden Dangers of Shilajit

Natural shilajit contains heavy metals — arsenic, mercury, cadmium, and lead — in concentrations that would be alarming if they showed up in your drinking water or energy bar. The World Health Organization has gone so far as to warn against consuming raw shilajit because of these contaminants.

Beyond the metals, there’s the problem of long-term safety. Despite being sold today as a daily wellness staple, there are no robust long-term human studies proving it safe. Most of the research that exists is either short-term, done in animals, or directly sponsored by supplement companies. The science has not caught up with the sales pitch.

And then there’s the immediate fallout people actually report. Allergic reactions, skin rashes, nausea, diarrhea, even racing heart rates, the same thing I noticed when I tried it years ago. It can also worsen gout because of its effect on uric acid, and its iron content is so high that it risks pushing people into iron overload. More iron is not more vitality; it’s more oxidative stress.

For vulnerable groups, the risk is even clearer. Pregnant women, children, people with kidney or liver disease — these are exactly the populations that should never be taking a heavy metal tar scraped from rocks. Yet it’s sold openly to anyone with a credit card, no warning label required.

Your body doesn’t need poison

The story of shilajit is not about health, it’s about marketing. It’s the same playbook every time. When life hands you lemons, sell a lemonpire. When life hands you tar, sell it as the secret to vitality to the freedom truthers still trapped in the matrix-take a pill to avoid every ill.

It’s a grifter’s manual as old as time: take what is rare, wrap it in mystique, exaggerate the danger of being without it, and sell the cure. And because the people most likely to fall for it are also the kindest, the ones who care about their health, their families, and resisting the mainstream, the scam works. The pockets get lined, and the very people trying to opt out of one system are trapped in another.

This is just one piece of a larger picture. Next week, we’ll pull back the curtain on how the wellness industry perfected this model with the biggest deficiency narrative of all — the one that turned a single letter into a billion-dollar machine. The story of the “Big C” isn’t about care, it’s about control. And once you see how it works, you can’t unsee it. The biggest grift of all.

Library of Truth-Advertisement Free

I have a huge favor to ask.

Buy Me A Coffee?

Support the Pursuit of Truth