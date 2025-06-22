1× 0:00 -20:59

The Great Iron Lie-What Anemia Really is

They call it anemia — a word that sounds definitive, scientific, even urgent. It evokes images of thinning hair, weakness, pale skin, oxygen starvation. But what does it actually mean? And is it even real — or just another pharmaceutical spell designed to sell metals disguised as medicine?

Here’s how the system works:

You go in for a check-up. You say you’re tired. Your skin looks dull, maybe pale. You’re out of breath climbing stairs. They run a blood panel — CBC (complete blood count), ferritin, hemoglobin, hematocrit, MCV, MCH, transferrin saturation. And based on those numbers — numbers pulled from averages, not truths — they pronounce you anemic.What These Labs Actually Measure — And Why That Doesn’t Mean What You Think

Let’s break down what these labs are really measuring — because they’re not actually telling you how well your blood is functioning, only how it compares to statistical norms.

Hemoglobin (Hb or Hgb): Measures the concentration of hemoglobin in your blood. Hemoglobin is a protein in red blood cells that binds oxygen. Low hemoglobin doesn’t necessarily mean low oxygen delivery — it can also mean dilution (hydration status), a protective down-regulation by the body, or altered blood chemistry.

Hematocrit (Hct): The percentage of your blood volume that is made up of red blood cells. If this is low, it could mean you have fewer red cells, or it could mean your plasma volume has increased (from fluid retention, inflammation, or healing). Again — not always a “deficiency,” and not necessarily related to iron.

Ferritin: Supposedly a measure of iron storage in the body. But ferritin is also an acute phase reactant — it rises in response to infection, liver damage, or oxidative stress. High ferritin might mean you’re overloaded, toxic, or inflamed — not well-nourished. Low ferritin may reflect a liver that is offloading excess iron into tissues, not a true lack.

Transferrin Saturation (TSAT): Measures how much of your iron transport protein (transferrin) is “saturated” with iron. Low levels are interpreted as iron deficiency, but in reality, TSAT drops during infection, stress — part of a natural defense mechanism to withhold iron.

Serum Iron: The amount of circulating iron in the blood at a single moment in time. This number fluctuates wildly depending on time of day, stress level, hormones, recent meals, hydration, and more. It’s a snapshot, not a full picture — and often meaningless without context.

TIBC (Total Iron Binding Capacity): Measures how much transferrin is available to bind iron. It often increases in what’s called “iron deficiency,” but it also rises during stress, pregnancy, infection, or as a compensatory response to tissue iron overload.

MCV (Mean Corpuscular Volume): The average size of your red blood cells. Smaller cells (microcytic) often lead to an iron-deficiency diagnosis, but this can also result from chronic EMF exposure, dehydration, chronic internal stress, or lack of bioavailable copper. Larger cells (macrocytic) are usually blamed on B12 or folate “deficiency” — but again, these patterns are often adaptive or terrain-related.

MCH / MCHC (Mean Corpuscular Hemoglobin / Mean Corpuscular Hemoglobin Concentration): These measure the amount and concentration of hemoglobin in your red cells. But this assumes uniformity across all cells — and doesn’t account for charge, shape, flexibility, or structural health, all of which impact oxygen delivery far more than raw quantity.

None of these tests actually measure:

How well your tissues are absorbing and using air,

What is blocking the a transfer of air.

Whether your red blood cells are damaged by EMFs, metals, or pH imbalance

Whether iron is bioavailable or just stuck in tissue causing damage

So what they call a diagnosis is really a statistical deviation — not a full understanding of why your blood isn’t functioning optimally. It’s pattern recognition, not root cause analysis.

And when your numbers fall outside their preset range, the prescription is always the same: more iron.

But if the real issue is inflammation, metal overload, EMF damage, or poor liver function — adding more iron just feeds the problem.

But what they’re really saying is: your blood isn’t carrying enough oxygen or air..

And their only interpretation of that? Low iron.

That’s the root of the scam.

They’ve reduced a complex, intelligent terrain imbalance into a single story: iron is low, so you need more.

What they never question is why oxygen isn’t getting where it needs to go.

Because that’s what anemia is: a failure of oxygen delivery.

Not necessarily a shortage of iron.

What does this mean in reality? Oxygen delivery in the body depends on many factors:

The health of your red blood cells — their shape, flexibility, and ability to hold a charge. Damaged or inflamed cells can’t carry oxygen efficiently, no matter how much iron they contain. How and why they are damaged looks a lot like exposure to radiation. Chemotherapy does the same thing.

Electromagnetic charge of your blood — this is rarely spoken of, but your blood has a measurable electrical potential. It’s what allows the cells to repel each other (preventing clotting) and move freely through your vessels. If that charge is off due to magnetic interference, metals, or dehydration, circulation and oxygen flow suffer. Excess water can cause this also.

Capillary health — oxygen delivery isn’t about the big arteries; it’s about whether the tiniest blood vessels can deliver oxygen into tissues. These capillaries are fragile and easily damaged by vitamin D3, processed food, sugar, seed oils, pharmaceuticals, and heavy metals — especially iron overload.

Liver and spleen function — these organs are responsible for recycling red blood cells and storing iron. If they’re congested, sluggish, or overburdened with synthetic supplements and environmental toxins, the recycling system breaks down. You can have plenty of iron, but it won’t be bioavailable.

Copper imbalance — they tell us we need ‘bioavailable” copper (in foods like bee pollen, raw liver, or cacao) is essential for activating enzymes like ceruloplasmin, which help regulate iron metabolism. Without enough copper, iron goes rogue in the bloodstream and causes inflammation rather than oxygenation.

But copper in even small amounts can be toxic as I uncovered in my article below. How can we be unbalanced if we were not meant to consume copper? I go deeper into in PART 2 and you won’t believe what I uncovered when combining Copper, B12 and Iron!

What’s never discussed:

You can have normal iron levels and still be “anemic” because your body isn’t using the iron.

You can have too much stored iron (like in hemochromatosis or fatty liver) and still show symptoms of low energy or oxygen starvation.

You can have “low hemoglobin” not because your iron is low, but because your body is intelligently down-regulating oxygen delivery to protect you from a toxic overload. Oxygen is corrosive. If your body is inflamed, over-acidic, or filled with metals, slowing oxygen delivery is protective — not pathological.

This means what they call anemia may not be a problem to fix — it may be a body-saving adaptation, like most every symptom we try to get rid of. And why I say lab values are not meant to keep us healthy, but quite the opposite.

And their solution? Flood the body with metallic shards.

This is why so many people take iron supplements and get worse — headaches, fatigue, constipation, dark stools, inflamed joints, cloudy thoughts, brittle skin. Because the iron doesn’t “fix” anything, since the root of the problem wasn’t correct — it accumulates, oxidizes, and inflames.

But because it shows a temporary bump on a lab printout, they call it success.

What they’re calling anemia is rarely what it seems. It’s not about how much iron you have — it’s about whether your body can move, breathe, and heal.

And that can’t be measured on a blood panel.

It shows up in how you feel.

In how you breathe.

In whether your blood flows like water or sludge.

So when they tell you you’re anemic, the real question isn’t “How do I get more iron?”

It’s: Why is my oxygen delivery off in the first place?

And the answer isn’t in a supplement bottle — it’s in restoring your terrain.

Rust for Breakfast — How Iron Supplements Are Made and Why They’re the Perfect Tool

When you’re told to “take your iron,” you probably imagine something your body needs. Something natural. Like the iron the tell you is in spinach or liver.

But that’s not what’s in that little brown bottle.

What they’re giving you is industrial scrap metal. Rust.

Let’s break it down.

Most iron supplements are made from ferrous sulfate, ferrous fumarate, or carbonyl iron — all of which are inorganic, metallic forms of iron created through industrial processes. The iron itself often comes from steel industry waste, processed coal, or even pig iron — the crude iron produced from a blast furnace. In some cases, it’s the exact same material used to enrich breakfast cereals: metallic filings that stick to a magnet.

Yes, literally. You can crush “iron-fortified” cereal and pull the iron out with a magnet. And that’s what you’re swallowing.

These metals are not bioavailable — meaning your body has no safe or efficient way to process them. So what happens? The rest oxidizes in the gut, creating free radicals, damaging your microbiome, and inflaming the lining of your digestive tract.

And what does get absorbed can accumulate — in your liver, joints, heart, and brain. It deposits into tissues and acts like tiny antennas.

But here’s the trap:

Many people report an initial surge of energy after starting iron supplements. Why? Because metals in the bloodstream act like stimulants. They increase oxidative stress, ramp up circulation, and trigger a kind of internal alarm response — not unlike caffeine or amphetamines. You feel “on” again, more alert, more vital. But this boost is not healing — it’s a form of cellular stress activation. The system detects a foreign, reactive substance in the blood and kicks into high gear. Over time, this chronic state of stimulation leads to fatigue, inflammation, and eventual burnout. It’s not energy — it’s a metabolic flare. And when it burns out, you’re left more depleted than before.

That’s where the agenda comes in.

The Iron Funnel

Here’s how it works:

Convince the population that they have a disease if they’re weak, tired, and broken — call it anemia. Blame iron deficiency (a lab-created disease category). Push metal-based supplements into their bloodstream. Create a metallic human network that responds to smart city tech and WiFi frequencies. Control both their movement and their mind.

And it’s working.

Because no one’s questioning what these metals really are.

They’re swallowing iron pills, eating iron-fortified bread, drinking water from rusty municipal pipes, getting tattoos (ink is often iron oxide), and wearing metal dental fillings — all while wondering why they feel exhausted, foggy, anxious, and trapped.

It’s not just toxicity. It’s a system.\

Iron Everywhere — The Fortification Agenda

It’s not just supplements. It’s systemic.

Iron has been force-fed into the population from every angle:

Prenatal vitamins

Breakfast cereals

Gym Pre and Post Workout Shakes

Nut milks

Energy bars

Flour and grains

Packaged "health" foods

Iron infusions for women and cancer patients

Blood drives, donations, and transfusions

This wasn’t an accident. In the 1940s, the U.S. began a policy called mandatory iron fortification , under the guise of preventing anemia. But what it really did was saturate the food supply with metallic particles — mostly a form of reduced iron , which is literally just ground-up metal filings scraped from industrial machinery.

This is the same “nutrient” added to prenatal vitamins and children’s cereal — and the same kind of iron used in many supplements today. It doesn’t mimic nature. It doesn’t heal. It oxidizes tissues, ages the body, and stores in organs, especially the liver, brain, and heart.

Iron fortification wasn’t about health. It was about bio-compatibility — aligning the population with a future electrical infrastructure.

Then came iron infusions — high-dose IV bags given to pregnant women, cancer patients, and those with so-called “chronic anemia.” It’s painted as compassionate care. But it’s actually a direct metallic download into the bloodstream, bypassing all natural detox routes and saturating tissues instantly.

Finally: blood drives.

They sound noble. Life-saving and huge profit driver-yes they sell your blood— and when you donate, you're not just giving blood. You’re often disrupting your own sensitive sacred blood vortexes and mineral balance while feeding a system that circulates heavy metals through the population.

In every case, the result is the same:

More iron.

More conductivity.

More compatibility with the system.

It’s not “healthcare.” It’s human reengineering.

How to Rebuild Blood Without Swallowing Shrapnel

The body doesn’t want iron shards. It wants coherence. Flow. Balance.

What we’ve been sold as “iron deficiency” is almost never about iron. It’s about blood quality, oxygen transport, and cellular vitality. And those things are rebuilt not with metal—but with clean water, sunlight, electromagnetic harmony, and nature’s blood-builders.

Let’s break it down.

The Real Root of Anemia

If you’ve been labeled “anemic,” what’s actually happening is:

Your blood isn’t oxygenating well.

Your cells aren’t energized.

Your red blood cells are getting damaged faster than they regenerate.

Your body can’t carry or hold the electrical charge needed to repair.

The #1 cause of this?

Electromagnetic frequency (EMF) exposure.

WiFi. 5G. Smart meters. Bluetooth. Cell towers. Headphones. Satellite Radio

These high-frequency waves literally lyse (rupture) red blood cells. They create microscopic holes in membranes, destabilize the cell’s voltage, and interfere with hemoglobin’s ability to bind oxygen. The result is the perfect illusion of “iron-deficiency anemia.”

But it’s not iron that’s missing.

It’s integrity of the blood itself—compromised by chronic exposure to invisible, unnatural radiation.

You can swallow all the iron supplements in the world, but if you sleep next to a WiFi router or scroll under a 5G tower, your red blood cells are being shredded in real time.

Which means healing isn’t about adding more.

It’s about subtracting what’s destroying you.

The Real Blood Builders

Here’s what the body actually uses to regenerate blood:

Dark raw fruits (cherries, black grapes, mulberries, elderberries) – cleanse lymph, restore magnetism

Raw animal fats (raw butter, tallow) – protect vessel walls and preserve charge

Organ Meats like Heart, Kidney, Wild Hunted Darker Meats, Raw Liver

Sunlight and grounding/recharging – repair hemoglobin and restore oxygen conductivity

Lots of Cholesterol at least 200 or greater

Deep sleep and no screens at night – rebuild red blood cells and clean up cell debris

Clean spring water + minerals – carry current, balance osmotic pressure

Wild herbs and plants – detox the liver (where 80% of red blood cells are recycled)

Protection from EMFs – turn off WiFi at night, get rid of smart devices

Healing anemia begins when you reclaim your electromagnetic terrain. Keep the layer of sebum on your skin by not eroding it with hot showers and soap to act as a one way valve, protecting and shielding you from chemicals and electrical interference.

Your blood is an electrical conductor. Your heart is a generator. Your tissues are light-powered batteries. If you're constantly being microwaved, of course you're going to be tired. Of course your blood will be weak. It’s not a pill you need. It’s protection from the field.

Start there. Then give your body what it recognizes: light, minerals, wild food, pure water, and rest.

The body doesn’t want metal. It wants its rhythm back.

The Ritual Has Just Begun

You’ve been told your blood is broken. That you’re weak, pale, and empty — and only their metallic offerings can save you.

The labs don’t measure life. They measure consent first, the compliance.

The supplements don’t heal. They bind you.

And anemia? It was never a diagnosis. It was the beginning of a spell.

Because this isn’t about iron. It’s about access.

To your bloodstream.

To your frequency.

To the core of your electrical being.

And what if I told you… it goes even deeper?

What if the first lie — that your blood is lacking — was just a setup for a much older agenda?

In Part 2, we descend beneath the surface. Into the dark history of the man who invented pernicious anemia. Into the true reason iron was chosen — not for nourishment, but for something far more sinister and shocking.

We’ll look at the deliberate fusion of metal with medicine, and how your blood — once sacred — has become a gateway. The ritual of consent hidden inside a prescription pad. What began as a “deficiency” ends in something far more engineered — and far more disturbing.

The next article breaks the spell. I can see the playbook so clearly after my metal series. Stay tuned and as always, thank you for sharing, supporting and challenging my writing. I’m getting better because of all of you. I appreciate kind, thoughtful and respectful comments. If you hate my writing, move along. There are plenty of channels that will push toxic poisons for profit. I will never sell poison or have affiliate links to toxic garbage. Which is why your donations and support are so helpful and well received.

