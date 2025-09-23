Medicine’s Substack

Medicine’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jamie Andrews's avatar
Jamie Andrews
14h

When you see it laid bare that the Baileys and Doxing Criminal Mike Stone both coordinate their pushing of Pfizer products it becomes all too obvious they are a controlled Opposition cult that have tried to infiltrate the No Virus movement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
14h

In an age of self-mutilation (tattoos, piercings, botox, vanity muscle, junk diets, fad diets etc etc) and medical mutilation (sorry, list is too long)...this is a very important read.

Tip: Only clay, occasionally, for rinsing out the hair. Nothing else. It does what Sunsilk promised and never did.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Medicine Girl
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture