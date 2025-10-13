The Living Mouth as a Spiritual Organ

The Forgotten Ecosystem

The mouth is a living interface between spirit and matter. Every breath, word, and bite crosses that threshold. What enters or exits the mouth becomes the chemistry of the body, the quality of thought, the tone of communication and the measurable energy output. The mouth is both physical and electrical, emotional and spiritual method of exchange.

As we know from the first two articles, each tooth is not a dead structure but a sensory instrument, tuned to a specific frequency within the body’s electrical field. The incisors, canines, and molars are conductors in a current that runs through the fascia, the meridians, and into the organs. When the current is flowing, thought and instinct remain connected. When it is interrupted by chemicals, metals, anesthesia, or emotional suppression the signal breaks, and a break in the electromagnetic flow follows.

This is why modern dentistry is not merely a medical problem; it is a spiritual one. When a tooth is killed, a part of the body’s synergistic intelligence goes offline. That intelligence does not vanish, it becomes trapped, like static in the field. Many people can feel this: a dead tooth, even with a perfect root canal, hums with dissonance. It changes the entire mouth’s frequency, and with it, the mind. Imagine a mouth full of foreign material hitting radio waves, EMF’s, cell phone and computer flicker rates, wifi, the list goes on. Add a little colloidal silver as a daily treat, and metals from vitamins and you have become a perfect receiver for whatever they decide to pump through the scrying mirrors you call screens. Not to mention the pesky noise always buzzing inside your head.

Masaru Emoto’s experiments with water revealed a law that “science” still refuses to see, that consciousness shapes matter. When water was exposed to words like love, gratitude, and compassion, it formed intricate crystalline patterns under the microscope. When shown words like hate, war, or lie, the crystals collapsed into chaos. Your saliva responds the same way. It is water with memory, recording every emotion, every intention, every word you speak. Imagine what happens when you lie, speak hateful words, parrot what you heard, and repeat destructive or even manipulative ideas?

When you speak anger, resentment, or deception, the molecular structure of saliva literally changes. It becomes more acidic, less conductive, less alive. The taste dulls. The enzymes slow. The mouth becomes an environment of confusion, just like the mind that created it. But when you speak truth, even quietly, the saliva brightens. It regains its mineral balance and electrical charge, signaling harmony to the nervous system and coherence to the heart.

The mouth, when alive, is not just a physical gateway, it is a field of resonance. Its condition reflects what you feed it, what you say, and what you withhold. When sterilized, drilled, or medicated, it becomes an area of distortion. When nourished, grounded, and honest, it becomes the tuning fork of the body, the first place where truth becomes manifested.

Why Sterilization Makes You Fat and Sick

Every chemical product that promises a “clean mouth” is actually dismantling the body’s entire communication system. Antibacterial detergent toothpastes, alcohol and chemical solvent rinses, carrageenan, xylitol, they don’t just sterilize the mouth, they destroy your metabolism.

Here’s how it happens:

The mouth is the first command center of digestion. It tells the brain what’s coming, how much acid to release, and which enzymes to activate. When you kill the bacteria that send those signals, digestion starts blind. Food isn’t broken down properly, the gut receives half-coded information, and the body scrambles to protect itself. It would be like tearing out some of the wiring in a house to clean it up and wondering why the lights flicker and won’t turn on. The bacteria carry the electrical code that tells digestion when and how to fire.

The result? Fluid retention, insulin confusion, and fat storage. Yes you can get fat from eating chemicals and caffeine.

The body treats chemical exposure the same way it treats radiation, as a survival emergency. When detergents and chemicals enter the bloodstream through the gums, lining and tongue, the body first will surround in lipids and hide the toxins in fat cells to keep them away from vital organs. The more chemicals you use, the more fat your body creates to store them.

And it doesn’t stop there. Those mouth chemicals also destroy the microbiome that helps regulate hunger, cravings, and energy. Once the bacteria are gone, taste buds dull, leptin and ghrelin signaling fails, and the brain starts demanding constant stimulation. You crave sugar not because you’re weak, but because your mouth is disconnected.

Sterilizing the mouth doesn’t make it clean, it makes it confused. It turns an intelligent ecosystem into a chemical dump site. The same detergents that “foam and freshen” are the reason people can’t lose weight, can’t regulate appetite, and can’t heal their metabolism.

You cannot poison the mouth and expect the gut to thrive. You cannot silence bacteria and expect energy to flow.

The obsession with killing germs has made people fat, tired, and chemically dependent — trapped in the illusion that cleanliness is health while their bodies quietly suffocate under the burden of their own missing defense systems.

The Biofilm — The Body’s Natural Armor

Dentistry calls it biofilm. Nature calls it protection and communication.

The biofilm is not grime or something to be killed, brushed with soap or scraped away with a metal blade, it’s the body’s communication network. A living film of minerals, fats, and microbes that insulates the teeth and transmits information through the saliva, fascia, and nerves to every organ. Using the old growth forest analogy, it is the mycelium under the forest floor the flora uses to communicate.

Biofilm is the mouth’s mycelium network, a microscopic forest floor that manages minerals, pH, and electrical current the way fungi manage the life of the soil.

When that network is intact, the entire system is alive. The mouth knows what the gut needs, the gut tells the brain what to release, and the body stays harmoniously calibrated. But when you strip that film with detergents, alcohols, or even the so-called “biologic” pastes that claim to heal, you kill the very intelligence that sustains you.

The “healthy” toothpaste industry loves to call itself advanced, but its science is just old destruction in a green disguise. Hydroxyapatite, glycerin, xylitol, new names for the same war. They strip, scrub, and sterilize the living interface while pretending to nourish it. Just because it is all natural egg shells, or even crushed bone or teeth, doesn’t mean is strengthens teeth. It would be like going to the gym and laying the weight across my arm and wondering why I’m not getting stronger. The calcium doesn’t go in from the outside of the tooth. Only the inside and only from the plants that take up the minerals and make it bioavailable to you.

The result? A mouth that looks clean but is dead inside. Enamel loses charge, teeth soften, and the body scrambles to repair what the industry keeps destroying.

The biofilm is not the enemy. It’s the electrical skin of your mouth, your first and most important line of defense. Destroy it, and you destroy the circuit.

Rebuilding the Circuit

Every tooth is part of an electrical grid that connects to an organ, gland, and segment of the spine. The mouth is the first node in a circuit that runs through the nervous system and into the organs. When a single tooth dies or is removed, that current weakens. The disruption may appear elsewhere as fatigue, constant hunger, pica and craving addictive substances, hormonal imbalance, and emotional instability.

A living mouth conducts electricity through minerals, collagen, and saliva. These are not passive materials but active transmitters. Minerals create charge. Collagen carries it. Saliva completes the circuit. Together they maintain the body’s internal current the same way rivers carry charge through the earth and your blood moves through your body-negative charge against negative charge to repel. Imagine attempting to not only understand the complex system that we are, but going a step further and attempting to improve it.

Restoring the circuit begins with restoring conductivity. Sunlight, raw fats, lead free sea salts, and time spent barefoot on the earth helps to revitalize this current. These inputs rebuild the mineral pathways that industry has stripped away. When the body is given real material to work with, the current begins to flow again. The result is not only stronger teeth but clearer thought, deeper sleep, and emotional steadiness.

Making the Mouth Alive Again

Stop sterilizing and start harmonizing. I will show you step by step how to restore your mouth and step of the toxic dentistry carrossel.