The Atomic Bomb

Love my newly invented word, radiodine active, hard to say at first, but then gets more fun as you practice. Lets use it in a sentence: “The radiodine active woman wondered why she was going bald after her thyroid scan.” In the first two articles, we uncovered the foundations: how iodine was created, how it entered medicine through industry, and how its supposed “nutritional role” was built on chemical fiction. We exposed the fact that what we call iodine is not a natural element of the body but an industrial halogen—born from potash, sulfuric acid, and chlorine chemistry. Here is article 1 and here is article 2

There is nothing natural about iodine, or even about the claim that it is “found” in food. You can’t create something in a lab, then turn around and say nature put it there. That’s the sleight of hand.

A friend helping me with my Cult article sent me a book titled The Enigma of Vitamin B12 and the Deficiency Myth. I haven’t read it yet, but the author seems to miss the larger point: it isn’t just B12. None of the vitamins or supplements we’re told we “need” actually exist in nature. Vitamin C doesn’t. Nor does B6, D3, or any of them. Each one was fabricated through industrial chemistry, then sold back to the public as a substitute for real food.

Feeling Generous?

Buy Me A Coffee?

This was the promise of the 20th century—“better living through chemistry.” They simply took cheap industrial byproducts and rebranded them as medicine. Bayer, for instance, began as a textile and dye manufacturer; the same toxic chemicals used to color fabric were later used to make their drugs. The pattern has never changed.

The grift reached its pinnacle when pharmaceutical giants pushed for fortification laws and policies that allow their surplus chemicals to be forced into the food supply under the banner of public health. People applauded, never realizing they were being fed the same industrial waste repackaged as nutrition. With rare exceptions like digoxin, which genuinely comes from a plant, nearly everything in modern pharmacology is synthetic, lab-born, and identical in manufacture to the chemicals they once dumped as waste.

You were not born with a lab-made chemical deficiency. That’s why they had to invent a backstory. Enter stage left: Zack Bush and his “shikimate pathway” fairytale. In his trademark cry-talking, save-the-world tone, he tells us we must supplement with vitamins because the soil has “lost its pathways” through industrial farming.

Hmm. Convenient story, for someone selling the solution. This is the same man who once claimed that Vitamin A cures cancer, when in reality, it contributes to it. He even revealed he spent hours convincing a woman to take it against her own intuition.

I mention the above information about the vitamin narrative simply because it is the same story they use with supplemental iron, silver, methylene blue, urine, and, of course, iodine.

Now we go deeper. Because iodine isn’t just one thing. It comes in multiple forms: tinctures, Lugol’s solution, potassium iodide, povidone-iodine, and the radioactive isotopes used in medicine, and each one carries its own risk profile. Yet they all share the same underlying property: a reactive relationship with radiation.

History has already written this story once. In the 1920s, young women known as the Radium Girls were hired to paint watch dials with glow-in-the-dark paint made from radium, another so-called medical miracle of its day. They were told it was safe, even healthy, and were encouraged to lick the brushes to make a finer point. Their bones later crumbled from the inside out, their jaws disintegrated, and their bodies glowed faintly in the dark from the radiation they had unknowingly ingested. The same pattern repeats today with iodine, another halogen promoted as essential and harmless while quietly accumulating in the body’s most sensitive tissues. Then it was radium on paintbrushes; now it is iodine in supplements, salt, and medicine. The chemistry changes, but the deception remains the same. Similar to the Nazi experiments we were led to believe during WWII. Gosh, doesn’t that look like the goiter they tell us is from lack of iodine chemicals? Oh the tales they weave.

The Chiropractor and the Patch Test

A “friend” of mine, a self-assured chiropractor who once tried to date me, brushed me off when I told him about my discovery that removing iodine, not adding it, was what actually improved my thyroid. He insisted he “knew the literature.” When I asked him to contribute a short quote for this article, he was suddenly eager to help, forgetting everything I had shared with him a couple of years earlier.

His quote, the same polished wellness-speak you see in health blogs, painted iodine as a “small but mighty mineral.” He seemed unaware of how it’s made or that it’s an industrial halogen, not a natural nutrient. The irony is that he sells iodine in his clinic—plenty of it. Selective memory tends to serve the pocketbook.

When I questioned him further, his answer was the standard sales script: “You can tell if someone is iodine deficient by doing a patch test. If the body absorbs it quickly, that means it needed it.”

That is not science. That is chemical absorption. Watching red dye disappear into the skin doesn’t prove a deficiency. It means the substance has penetrated your body’s first line of defense and entered your bloodstream. And that is where the real damage begins.

I’ll share his full reaction to my questions in the next article, because it perfectly captures how the iodine myth sustains itself inside the functional side of the medical industry.

What Iodine Really Is

As we learned in the first two articles, that deep red tincture in the brown bottle isn’t a mined mineral from the earth. It’s a synthetic halogen compound produced through forced reactions between potash (potassium carbonate) , sulfuric acid , and chlorine or sulfur derivatives.

The result is elemental iodine (I₂) an oxidizing agent so corrosive it must be stabilized in alcohol or potassium iodide to prevent it from eating through glass. It stains the skin because it burns.

Unlike real minerals such as magnesium, calcium, or zinc, iodine does not occur freely in nature. It’s only found bound up in salts or organic residues deep in the ocean. When chemists first extracted it from seaweed in 1811, what they pulled out wasn’t a nutrient but a violet gas volatile, toxic, and electrified.

And yet, from that gas, the pharmaceutical industry built an entire myth around thyroid “nutrition.” Of course they did. They already had everything they needed to turn chemistry into commerce. Gunpowder production left a surplus of the same base materials: cheap, reactive, and easy to scale. All they had to do was rebrand an industrial byproduct as a health essential.

Once the profits reached into the billions, the narrative became untouchable. In a corporate world built on repetition, no one dares to question the script. As my parroting chiropractor so confidently reminded me, it is now considered fact.

The Family of Iodines

Today, iodine appears in several fun and dressed up disguises:

Elemental iodine (I₂): the red-brown tincture used as an antiseptic and on my patients with wounds, the MDs still prescribe. By the way, wounds never heal when I use iodine. Or they take over a year to show progress.

Potassium iodide (KI): the supplement form used in “thyroid support” drops and iodized salt.

Lugol’s solution: a mixture of both I₂ and KI, marketed as “balanced” iodine.

Povidone-iodine: a stabilized complex for medical disinfection.

Radioactive isotopes (I-123, I-131): used in nuclear medicine to image or destroy thyroid tissue. Yes, they use iodine to destroy the thyroid. I know you guys in the comments are going to scream that it’s radioactive, so stay tuned for my atomic bomb at the end of the article. Hold those caustic comments until after you have read the entire article, please.

Different names, same behavior: each interacts with radiation, sunlight, and electromagnetic frequencies. The heavier the exposure, the stronger the reaction. In simple terms, iodine turns the body, and especially the thyroid, into a more receptive target for energy absorption.

That’s why patients often feel heart palpitations, heat, or buzzing sensations after using iodine drops or undergoing contrast scans. The element itself is radiophilic, meaning it loves radiation. When combined with the constant bath of radio waves, 5G signals, and sunlight, it can tip the scales into internal excitation: oxidative stress, inflammation, and electrical imbalance within the endocrine network.

snapshot of someone making iodine lol

Imagine someone who takes iodine every morning because a podcast told them it “supports metabolism.” They also spend time outside in the sun, thinking they are doing everything right for their thyroid and immune system. It sounds wholesome. But here is what is really happening inside the body.

Iodine is a halogen with an atomic number of 53. That number matters because it means the element is dense and highly reactive to radiation. When sunlight or artificial radiation hits iodine in the bloodstream or in the thyroid, it begins to absorb and re-emit energy. Instead of balancing metabolism, it creates miniature electrical disturbances throughout the endocrine network. The skin, which already acts as a solar panel for the nervous system, becomes more photosensitive. The person might feel flushed, jittery, or unusually hot in the sun, not realizing that the iodine in their tissues is reacting to ultraviolet and infrared radiation.

the body glowing from radioactive iodine. What could possibly go wrong.

Now add the environment most people live in. Hours of gaming or computer work surrounded by Wi-Fi routers, Bluetooth devices, and 5G signals. Each emits non-ionizing radiation, which may not break tissue directly but creates oscillating electromagnetic fields. Iodine-saturated tissues conduct those frequencies more efficiently. The thyroid, an organ that regulates light and frequency within the body, becomes overstimulated. Electrical misfires begin—heart palpitations, anxiety, restless sleep, that constant wired-but-tired sensation no one can explain.

This isn’t coincidence. It’s chemistry meeting physics. Iodine is used in medical imaging because it glows under radiation. The same quality that makes it light up a CT scan also makes it highly responsive to the invisible radiation saturating modern life. When a body full of iodine spends hours bathed in screen light and wireless signals, it behaves like a low-grade antenna, translating electromagnetic noise into biological confusion.

Over time that confusion manifests as thyroid dysfunction. The gland flips between hyper and hypo states, never stabilizing. The person is diagnosed with “autoimmune thyroid disease” and prescribed medication, unaware that the real problem began with the chemical sold to fix it. Every supplement drop, every iodized salt crystal, every imaging scan adds another layer of reactive material to an organ designed to sense and regulate the body’s natural electrical field.

This is the checkmate the health industry avoids. The same compound that makes the body visible under radiation is marketed as a nutrient to improve thyroid health in a world already saturated with radiation. The thyroid never needed iodine. It needed freedom from it.

When Non-Radioactive Iodine Becomes Reactive

Even when iodine isn’t a medical isotope, it’s never inert. The common isotope used in supplements and iodized salt, iodine-127, is labeled “stable” only because it doesn’t emit radiation on its own. That stability ends once it meets other energy forms.

Iodine-127’s dense electron cloud is easily excited by electromagnetic fields. When it circulates in a body exposed to computers, routers, or sunlight, its electrons absorb and redistribute energy. The atoms vibrate and alter nearby molecules, causing oxidative stress and electrical interference.

Sunlight intensifies the reaction. Ultraviolet rays excite iodine’s outer electrons, changing its oxidation state and creating free radicals in tissue, especially in the thyroid and skin. This is why some people feel flushed, dizzy, or overstimulated after supplementing iodine and spending time in the sun. The body is managing photochemical reactions it was never meant to endure.

Wireless radiation adds another layer. Wi-Fi and 5G frequencies cause dielectric heating at the cellular level, making polar molecules like iodine rotate rapidly. The resulting frictional heat and micro-currents collect in iodine-rich tissues, thyroid, breasts, salivary glands, where inflammation slowly distorts the gland’s electrical signaling.

Even non-ionizing radiation, such as ultrasound, interacts with iodine in ways medicine rarely admits. Ultrasound waves generate oscillations and heat that disturb iodine’s molecular bonds and electrical charge. Instead of remaining inert, the element vibrates and releases reactive oxygen species, producing localized oxidative stress. This can irritate or inflame the thyroid and nearby tissues, especially when already saturated. What’s presented as a harmless imaging procedure can quietly trigger the same radiophilic reactivity seen under sunlight or Wi-Fi.

In short, so-called stable iodine becomes unstable inside the electromagnetic environment of modern life. It isn’t radioactive until we make it so, through exposure to wireless radiation, ultrasound, and sunlight that excite it into motion.

You are the Radio-Action They Want to Make

Wireless radiation adds another layer. Wi-Fi and 5G frequencies cause dielectric heating at the cellular level, which means the oscillating fields make polar molecules, like iodine compounds, rotate rapidly. These rotations create frictional heat and micro-currents. Within iodine-rich tissue, that energy does not dissipate evenly. It collects in the thyroid, breasts, and salivary glands, where iodine tends to accumulate. The result is microscopic inflammation that slowly alters the gland’s electrical signaling. Time to get that synthetic thyroid hormone.

Non-radioactive iodine behaves like a conditional isotope. It does not emit radiation on its own, but it responds to it. Every pulse from a cell tower, every burst of solar flare activity, and every hour of screen light increases its reactivity inside the body. The more iodine that is stored, the greater the amplification effect. The body begins to act like a reflective surface, absorbing and re-emitting frequencies instead of harmonizing with natural light. Why is he orange? Trump’s self tanner is contagious?

This is a reality few in the supplement world want to discuss. When someone takes iodine regularly while spending hours under wireless signals and sunlight, the conditions are set for overstimulation.

Non-radioactive iodine under these influences can enter unstable energy states that create radioactive states, causing oxidative stress, nervous agitation, and thermal sensitivity.

Many people who supplement heavily with iodine describe anxiety, heart palpitations, restlessness, or a subtle internal vibration after long exposure to devices or bright sunlight. These effects are not imagined. The element becomes reactive when exposed to modern energy environments, and the body absorbs the consequences. And we have yet to find a place in our modern world that doesn’t have these influences.

The irony is that many who refused the CONVID vaccine as an act of independence now consume the same industry’s products under a different story. The chemicals are marketed as natural or holistic, sold by an Irish Fairy Godmother, but they come from the same pharmaceutical and industrial pipelines. What was once rejected through a needle is now embraced through a bottle. The difference is only in the delivery and the narrative.

Nothing sold in a bottle, capsule, tablet, tincture, or medical procedure is designed without future 10x profit in mind. Every product is part of a system that ensures continued dependence. The vaccine, prescription, vitamin, or supplement often triggers a rush of adrenaline that creates the illusion of improvement. The mind interprets it as energy or healing, while in reality, it is under chemical stress.

When a toxic chemical enters the body, the liver and kidneys immediately go into defense mode. Enzymes are released to neutralize and excrete the substance, but this reaction also floods the bloodstream with inflammatory compounds. The adrenal glands release cortisol and adrenaline to manage the shock. Blood pressure rises, blood sugar spikes, and the nervous system enters survival mode. For a brief moment, that heightened state can feel like vitality or clarity, but it is the body fighting to protect itself.

As this process repeats, tissues become inflamed, minerals are depleted, and the organs that once protected begin to wear down. The person feels dependent on the same stimulant effect that is damaging them. Each new pill, shot, or supplement becomes another round of self-poisoning disguised as progress. Over time, this cycle guarantees a return visit to the same system that caused the harm.

This is why people who supplement iodine often experience erratic thyroid test results, sudden fatigue, or strange sensations that doctors dismiss as anxiety. The chemical is doing exactly what physics predicts: converting ambient energy into internal disturbance. The thyroid, an organ designed to read subtle electrical changes in the bloodstream, becomes overwhelmed by synthetic resonance.

In short, even so-called stable iodine becomes unstable inside the modern electromagnetic environment. It is not radioactive until we make it so—through Wi-Fi, wireless radiation, and sunlight that excite it into action.

The baby oil plus iodine years

Women in the 1970s mixed baby oil with iodine because it seemed to tan faster and look darker. Dermatologists now see the bill that came due. Patients who used iodine or baby oil to tan show more skin cancers, more sunspots, and more wrinkles than those who did not. The reason is simple. The mixture provided UV amplification exposure, and the iodine could also irritate skin. It was never a sunless tanner. It was a stain and an accelerant that left the skin wide open to UV injury.

The Real Revelation

This is where the illusion collapses. The thyroid was never a chemical factory in need of iodine; it is an electrical organ that became chemically hijacked. The so-called “iodine deficiency” story was the perfect cover to introduce a radiation-responsive compound into the body’s most sensitive gland.

The truth is simple: the thyroid doesn’t need iodine. It needs to be free from it.

Nothing sold in a bottle, capsule, tablet, tincture, or medical procedure exists without a purpose. The purpose is to generate revenue through dependency and the steady worsening of your overall condition. Eyesight fades, hearing dulls, tinnitus increases, joints and bones deteriorate, fat accumulates around stored toxins, and the industry celebrates every step of your decline as an improvement of their profit margins. Each product feeds the same industrial cycle of chemical stimulation and biological suppression. The rush of energy that follows a vitamin or supplement is not healing. It is the body reacting to a chemical irritant, and you are mistaking that alarm for improvement. Over time, the system is drained, minerals are lost, metabolism slows, and the very symptoms you were promised relief from return stronger than before. And you go back to your old savior, the sweet, kind, loving, friendly white coat, for more poison, as the last one stopped working. Stockholm syndrome, anyone?

Yawn. Is anyone else tired of watching the same tired playbook repeat itself? These psychopaths could at least come up with a new script. But they do not need to, because they are not creative or intelligent, only corporate predators obsessed with money and control.

That pattern is clearest in the story of iodine. The belief that the thyroid requires iodine for hormone production is one of the greatest medical fabrications ever accepted as nutritional science. If iodine does not exist in natural food, water, or the human body in its free state, it cannot be essential. The entire doctrine of “thyroid support” through iodine is a closed-loop narrative built in laboratories, not observed in nature.

The thyroid is not a chemical assembly line; it is an electrical regulator. It translates light, minerals, and metabolic energy into communication signals that govern temperature, metabolism, and vitality. What medicine calls “thyroid hormones” are electrical messages, voltage patterns that emerge from balanced mineral conductivity and cellular communication, not from a halogen gas.

The entire TSH–T4–T3 model was built on chemical measurement, not biological understanding. Laboratories observed fluctuations in isolated blood compounds and named them “thyroid hormones,” then assumed causation. Yet no one has ever demonstrated that the conversion from T4 to T3—the supposed key to metabolism —occurs as a linear chemical reaction in the body. It remains a theory built on test results that change in response to laboratory variables, not on direct observation inside living tissue.

If iodine truly supported this “conversion,” adding it would create measurable stability. Instead, both deficiency and excess lead to chaos. The same chemical that allegedly builds the hormone can destroy the gland. That contradiction alone exposes the illusion. The thyroid is not balancing iodine levels; it is defending itself against chemical interference. What doctors label as “hypo” or “hyper” thyroid states are signs of injury, not nutrient imbalance.

This is the final revelation and the piece that ties everything together. The thyroid was never designed as a chemical factory waiting for iodine to complete it. It is an electrical organ, a regulator of frequency and energy exchange, that was chemically hijacked. The entire iodine deficiency myth served as the perfect cover to slip a radiation-reactive compound into the most electromagnetically sensitive tissue in the body. What is called iodine behaves like a signal conductor. Even when it is labeled non-radioactive, it reacts to radiation all the same. Under sunlight, Wi-Fi, and the constant field of wireless frequencies surrounding modern life, it becomes unstable, taking in and amplifying energy that should pass harmlessly through. Inside the thyroid, this reaction creates internal friction, oxidation, and an electrical imbalance. What is described as a “thyroid disorder” is not a deficiency but interference.

The thyroid is not waiting for a new chemistry project from the science world. It is waiting for the poison to stop. Every day, especially for women, that area of the body is coated in industrial chemicals disguised as beauty products. Perfumes, sunscreens, wrinkle creams, and makeup contain the same compounds once used in pesticides and solvents. Imagine what happens when those chemicals mix with sunlight, EMFs, and tanning lights. The skin becomes a conduit, carrying those toxins straight into the most sensitive gland in the body. Imagine if the red dyed iodine gets absorbed, what that spritz of Chanel Number 5 is doing to your butterfly behind the skin.

Add a few medical scans, dental x-rays, or years of background radiation, and you have the perfect business model: millions of women with damaged thyroids now dependent on hundred-dollar prescriptions for life. The cash register of medicine keeps ringing. The more iodine stored in the thyroid, the stronger this effect becomes. The gland starts to behave like a transmitter, absorbing and re-emitting frequencies that distort its natural resonance. The body, meant to harmonize with the frequencies of light and earth, becomes an antenna for artificial radiation.

And possible mind control. How are they advertising to us when we just think about something?

We need to be radioactive first.

The truth is simple: the thyroid doesn’t need iodine. It needs freedom from it.

In the next article, we will uncover how to restore that freedom. You will learn how to rebuild thyroid function through conductivity, not chemistry. We will look at how the body reclaims balance through sunlight, living water, and mineral nourishment, and how removing iodine — not adding it — allows the thyroid’s true intelligence to awaken again.

Medicine’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

I have a favor to ask. Recently, my podcast with Zac from Power of the Pulse was taken down from YouTube. The reason they gave was that I said you don’t need a degree to read scientific papers and discern the information for yourself. My DMSO article was also tampered with here on Substack.

The walls of censorship are closing in. They want control of the narrative, not discussion. Agent131711 and I spend hours every day researching, cross-checking, and writing. There are no sponsors, no ads, and no affiliate links. Only time, truth, and the cost of preserving it.

That’s why we’re building the Shadow Banned Library, a place where knowledge cannot be erased. You will be able to download, print, and keep what matters, and pass it forward to the next generation. If this work speaks to you, help us build it. Every donation, share, and subscription keeps it alive.

shadowbannedlibrary.com

Thank you for joining us to fight the good fight and protect what really matters…Truth.

Disclaimer

The information shared here reflects my personal research, study, and lived experience. Sources include historical archives, scientific literature, and public records wherever possible. It is intended for education and discussion, not as medical or legal advice. I am a Registered Nurse, no longer working in the field, but am not acting as a health care professional while writing for Substack.

Every reader should use their own discernment and consult qualified professionals regarding personal decisions. My aim is to help people think critically, question openly, and restore their relationship with truth and nature.