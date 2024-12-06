Part 3 of 3 Bacteria are not the problem, the viruses are not the problem, the yeasts are not the problem, and parasites are not the problem. You my friend are the problem. Which is good news when talking about the solutions to a potentially a non existent problem.

If you haven’t read Part 1 and Part 2 of my parasite series, I suggest you read over to get up to speed so Part 3 solutions not only makes sense, but explains why we need to be so protective of our bodies innate protective mechanisms. I would also recommend reading over the article The Great Deception: Functional Medicine's Allopathic Facade Exposed as I take a very different approach to deciphering the medical industrial complex and the depths they go to trick us into poisoning ourselves.

To preface this article, I want to make mention of the subject of parasites and how it relates to my article on Functional Medicine Allopathic Approach. To date, I have received more censorship, hate mail, anger, attacks and arguments on this particular subject than any other topic I have discussed, with Toxic DMSO as a close second. It deserves mention that this level of opposition leads me to another bullseye of truth targets. How can the pharmaceutical industry get the “good” guys, from Naturopaths, Chiropractors, Functional Medicine Md’s and the like get you to poison yourself if you didn’t want the needle in your haystack?

and their team push from Ivermectin, to Wormwood, Turpentine, Vitamins, supplements, Zeolite etc so they still net the same positive net income from your ensuing health disasters. Why would taking wormwood to kill parasites be a bad thing? Why not kill those invaders with a few drops of turpentine in castor oil or stick coffee where the sun doesn’t shine like Andy Kaufman recommends? Because the parasites are not the problem. You have simply created an environment that has caused an out of balance scenario that has allowed the helminths to grow out of balance. Again, a parasite will not attach to a healthy host. Period. But just like the scary cartoon of an alleged virus, this team relies on scary cartoon images of parasites that corkscrew into your brain cells and take over your very existence. The play is identical whether it is Tony Fauci or Amandha Vollmer. Create a problem from the invisible world you don’t have access to, generate fear and panic around the possible dangers and offer the solution in the form of more poison. If you profit from the recommended poison even better.

to “kill them.” Knocking people over in the Feed Store aisles to get the last Ivermectin tube to poison themselves with a drug that causes blindness, seizures, cancer, and even death is no deterrent. Now you have peace of mind that an alleged invisible invader you were told you have by the industry that profits from your ignorance is now allegedly cleared out of your system. Just like how the xacine was said to kill the virus, so people were less sick than they could have been. And most kill their fantasy parasites 2 to 3 times per year. Remember, most people are killing alleged parasites they have no solid evidence they actually have.

If you took toxic insecticides because someone on a screen told you to, I hope you can have empathy for a family member that fell for the cartoon virus hoax and poisoned themselves with a slightly different brand. Same play, different sides, similar results.

What is the solution then? The same solution to a bacterial overgrowth. You address the root causes. What happens when you take antibiotics and kill the bacteria? You poison yourself and the bacteria only has changed shape temporarily because you changed the environment temporarily. Same with taking insecticides. If you have visible worms in your stool, taking insecticides will only create more problems as I painstakingly went over in Part 2. Poisoning yourself will not get your body back to health. Killing parasites that eat heavy metals will add more metals to your body and decaying worms to boot. The solution then lies, as always, within your environment. If you use the analogy of an ocean, you being the ocean, the problem is not to kill off the sharks or orcas because your dolphin population is dwindling. The solution is to ensure you are not polluting the ocean and causing a disharmony amount the creatures of the sea. If you have been polluting the ocean, injecting more poison has never been the solution. You don’t have to stock it with tuna, whales, and seals; watch the sea creatures reharmonize on their own. Just like you shouldn’t take peptides, prebiotics, probiotics, and enzymes, this will only further interrupt your body's natural harmony.

As I have mentioned, repeatedly, because I have personally witnessed the disastrous effects of ivermectin and other DIY insecticides.

A parasite will not attach to a healthy host. It is there because you have created an environment they became unbalanced and have proliferated in.



What specifically do I mean by that? If you are healthy, then everything inside your body is healthy. If the ocean is healthy, everything inside the ocean is healthy, no interference (enter fear once) needed. Healthy means: straight-up harmony with your body’s processes. Your lipid layers on your skin are intact, your mouth bacteria are balanced, your digestive biofilm is intact, and all of your mucus layers are thick, healthy, and balanced. Your gut biome is strong, prolific, and balanced. The issue, however, lies in another layer of trickery by the system that profits from disease. Most, if not all, people I know are actively destroying the aforementioned protective layers of the body without realizing it.

First defense: your body’s intact biofilm inside your mouth and throughout your entire digestive tract. This means you have active bacteria to protect the biofilm surrounding your teeth, cheeks, and gums. The main disruptors are detergents, alcohols, sugars, chemicals like vitamins and supplements, and fortified and processed foods.

First Defense Offenders:

Toothpaste: The worst offender is toothpaste, yes even your fancy Green Beaver, Hello, Dr. Squatch, Bite, etc., if they have detergents, they are destroying your first line of defense. Carrageenan is another seemingly harmless ingredient; however, it erodes the mucus membranes and causes the following: bloating irritable bowel syndrome glucose intolerance colon cancer food allergies If it causes the above symptoms, then it, of course, erodes your gut lining, damages the barriers, and allows parasites that would not normally have attached to take up residence in your digestive tract. And no, poisoning them won’t solve the problem; it will just make everything worse, obviously. Remember, you can see the worms (helminths) in your stool; it is not a mystery if you have them. Dishwasher Soap 7th Generation, Free and Clear, and other “health-washed” brands that claim to be toxin-free are actually worse than their toxic counterparts like Cascade. They contain more parts per million of chemical residues and surfactants that remain on the dishes, making them shine and clean in appearance. The surfactants and chemicals are activated when you eat or drink from them and go down your digestive tract. Once again, they erode the protective biofilm and damage the mucous linings, allowing parasites to attach to an unhealthy part of the body. Alcohol Maybe the worst offender that almost everyone is guilty of is, of course, alcohol. I’m sure you don’t use toxic alcohol hand sanitizers because, gasp, it could kill the “good” bacteria and get into your bloodstream, but have no problem swilling back a glass of wine, using an alcohol-based medicinal tincture, or swishing with mouthwash. These will not only harm the bacterial harmony but also destroy mucus membranes, gut lining, and layers of biofilm. Any and all alcohol will destroy your mouth flora and your gut lining, no two ways about it. Alcohol-based tinctures will destroy any potential benefit from the herbal remedy. I have literally slapped my head when superstars like Rosemary Gladstar, Dina Falconi, and Marjorie Wildcraft give recipes for alcohol-based tinctures. It will damage the bacterial harmony from mouth to tail. Why would we want to put pure, perfect plants and herbs in poison? And you still think Rockefeller didn’t take over the alternative side? Alcohol destroys life.

At this point, you will likely think the solution is more chemicals, which further damages and destroys the digestive tract. Jason Christoff was discussing how great Lee Merritt’s advice was to take Ivermectin to kill invisible parasites that you don’t know you have, but you definitely have, and recommend others do the same. In another sentence, completely unrelated to him, he recounted lying on the bathroom floor a few days later, coughing up blood and vomit. Why people can’t see the connection between drinking poison like Ivermectin or wormwood and digestive disaster is beyond me. They somehow think this is how they know it is working; the "purge" symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea are seen as positive. [Reality Check: your body will enact those emergency measures to get rid of an ingested poison.]

Solutions:

Your diet plays a major role in ensuring parasites are balanced. Maintaining a balanced diet is crucial in preventing an imbalance of parasites in the body. Certain dietary adjustments can help foster a healthier internal environment that discourages parasitic infections. Consider the following key aspects:

Avoid Sugar and Processed Foods : Parasites thrive on refined sugars and processed foods, which weakens the entire gut system. This includes alcohol based FAKE chemically derived sugars like erythritol, xylitol, and stevia. They will wreak havoc on your digestive tract lining and annihilate your bacterial harmony (yes, that is why you bloat up like a balloon when eating them)

Real Fiber Intake : Dietary fiber aids in maintaining a healthy digestive system and promotes regular bowel movements, which can help balance parasites. Meaning, eat the whole fruit, vegetable or plant, peel and all if you can. There in lies the medicine in the whole, and since we all no by now vitamins don’t exist, only in the pharmaceutical money making world.

Incorporate Happy Parasitic Foods : Foods like garlic, pumpkin seeds, pomegranates, beets, and carrots and any shown below are known for their parasite balancing properties, however a diet direct from a regenerative farm, local market or homegrown and in season will automatically have parasite balancing components.

Add a Little Soil to Your Diet : What is the easiest way to replenish your gut biome? Get some soil, but not just any so called soil. If it came in a bag or from a nursery, DO NOT TOUCH IT! Or any farm, city, roadway or park STAY AWAY, it is toxic AF. I like to go into pristine forests, look for recently uprooted trees and dig even more under for some microbial wonderland. My stomach has never been happier. You can bring it home with you or have a spoonful there. Start slowly if you have never tried before to allow your gut flora and fauna to harmonize. .

Strengthen the Mucous Membranes: Foods To strengthen the mucous membranes in the body, a diet rich in vibrant nutrients is vital. Here are some foods that support mucous membrane health: Brightly Colored F oods like carrots, sweet potatoes, and dark leafy greens are high frequency nutrient dense, which is essential for maintaining healthy mucous membranes. Rich Foods with Fat : Found in fish such as salmon and sardines, as well as in pecans, cashews and walnuts, fatty cuts of wild hunted meats or pastured animals help support the health of mucous membranes. Zinc-rich Foods : Beans, nuts, whole grains, and dairy products provide zinc, which is important for immune function and the maintenance of mucous membranes.

Hydration : Drinking plenty of living spring water is essential as it helps flush out toxins and supports overall metabolic processes which can aid in preventing parasitic overgrowth. Hydrating Membranes: Keeping your body well hydrated with hand harvested spring water with adequate minerals and natural sea salt will help keep mucous membranes intact. As you can see in the picture above the digestive system is an open system and needs a constant mucous protection if interrupted in anyway will allow not just out of balance parasites but also strengthen your mucous membranes.



First and foremost, stay out of fear and away from those selling the problem and the solution on your big or little screens. I can now count on one hand, with fingers left over, those of us bringing you the unbiased, unbought, unpurchased truth—myself and the one who had to go into hiding. We could really use your support, not derogatory, arrogant statements tearing apart our ideas.

First, ask yourself if attaching to industry-funded research studies is really the way to stand behind and “prove” what you believe. And second, ask yourself if it really makes sense to believe consuming chemicals will lead to health in any way, shape, or form. I don’t get paid a kickback when you buy a bushel of Brussels sprouts from your local farmer or harvest spring water from a findaspring.org I feel a duty to warn after poisoning my son with Vitamin D3 and learning the abominations they are perpetuating through this entire industry. They are making an unconscionable amount of money tricking you into buying chemical poisons sold as the next miracle cure

. Maybe, just maybe, the two of us here might be right?

That you can’t get sick unless you are poisoned, and that your body has EVERYTHING it needs to heal itself when you stop interfering with the miraculousness of our God given body's ability to stay in harmony.

