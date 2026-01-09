We began this series with famine, specifically the Russian famine, not because it is the most shocking example of human collapse, but because it makes the process visible. Famine does not begin with cannibalism. It begins with land disruption, food access interference, and the breakdown of social systems. Cannibalism appears only after those processes are already underway. It is not the beginning of collapse. It is one of the final expressions of it. If you haven’t’ read the first article, start here:

This series follows that same step by step logic.It looks at how certain patterns repeat across history, culture, medicine, economics, and religion, even when they appear unrelated on the surface.

This second article focuses on the natural world. It looks at ecological interference, chemical use, industrial farming, carbon credit systems, land management practices, and the growing loss of independent access to food, water, and wild resources. The question is what happens when natural systems are altered at scale and when people become structurally dependent on systems they cannot control.

Later articles will move into the seemingly unconnected other territory, including abortion, fetal tissue, organ donation, consumer products, entertainment culture, and ancient Egyptian beliefs about death and the underworld. They are being examined together because they follow a similar structural logic. Bodies are fragmented. Life is abstracted. Value replaces sanctity. Consumption becomes normalized in forms that no longer look like consumption.

This article begins with wilderness, natural ecosystems and the government sactioned and currently in progress, operation fish drop.

Operation Fish Drop

Before we get into how the land itself is being changed, we need to clear up a common claim: overpopulation. The idea that humans are running out of space is misleading. Most people are concentrated into cities by design, not necessity. Large areas of the world remain sparsely populated or completely uninhabited.

There is no true global shortage of land. There is still plenty of space for growing food, interacting with wildlife, and living outside dense systems. What people experience as overcrowding is usually the result of forced concentration, not a lack of physical space. Every hear about the line they want to lure folks to? Yes, they use us as Neo’s Matrix style batteries. I include this to show you where we are going and how they will plant to do it.

We also need to talk about something most people have heard whispered about but don’t really understand: the idea of fish-bait drops from planes and helicopters that are happening across large parts of the United States every single year. There is a real program that involves aerial drops of fishmeal-coated packets into forests and wild areas, and it has been going on for decades with a specific purpose.

In the U.S., the Department of Agriculture runs what’s officially called the Wildlife Oral Rabies Vaccination Program. It operates in dozens of states and has been active since the 1990s. The program distributes edible bait blocks and sachets coated in fishmeal attractant that contain a rabies vaccine designed for wildlife, especially raccoons, skunks, coyotes and foxes. Aircraft, including both planes and helicopters drop these baits across rural and wooded areas each year in an “effort to reduce and contain the spread of rabies among wild animals”. Except the science on there being anything called rabies is nonexistent. If rabies doesn’t exist, then what exactly is in the “vaccines”. Remember they have known from the beginning you can’t get sick unless you are poisoned, and if no one is getting poisoned then how on earth can you make any money. So they had to invent poisons that would do specific damage to the body without killing you. The same is true then with dog and cat vaccines. They have to be poisoned every year and the rabies industry.

The packets are small, fish-scented, and meant to lure target animals into eating them so the vaccine is delivered orally. Over time, similar approaches have also been used in parts of Europe and other regions to reduce wildlife rabies in foxes and other species.

Some pet owners and wildlife watchers have documented cases of animals, both wildlife and domestic pets, finding these baits after a drop and eating them. Much of the official information emphasizes that the vaccine product is intended to be safe for animals, including pets if they encounter the bait, but we will address that and the surrounding claims later in this piece.

The name “Operation Fish Drop” isn’t the official title of any government program, but it is the way many people refer to the practice of dropping fishmeal-coated vaccine baits from aircraft, especially when they notice a strong fish smell in the woods after a scheduled drop or see large numbers of pellets on the ground.

The Old Yeller Effect

Before most people ever heard about bait drops or wildlife vaccination programs, they had already been trained to fear rabies. That fear did not come from veterinary textbooks or public health briefings. It came from movies, television, and cultural storytelling. Films like Old Yeller and Cujo taught an entire generation that rabies was not just an illness but a demonic transformation. A dog that gets rabies does not stay itself. It becomes murderous, dangerous, unpredictable, and intermittently violent. The only solution is death. That story has been repeated for decades, and it has shaped public perception more than any scientific explanation ever could.

The emotional lesson is simple. If your pet gets rabies, you will lose it. You will not be able to save it. You will be forced to watch it become something unrecognizable. The only way to prevent that outcome is compliance with the system that claims to protect you from it. Over time, this created the “rabies mafia.” You cannot board your pet. You cannot groom your pet. You cannot take your pet to a kennel, a park, or in many cases even a veterinarian without proof of rabies vaccination. Without it, your animal becomes socially illegal.

Some independent writers and researchers have argued that rabies does not behave the way it is popularly described. They point out that if rabies were truly a fast-moving, aggressive, highly contagious virus among wild animals, it would not remain geographically contained for decades. It would spread rapidly across continents. It would not politely stay within designated zones, species, and timeframes. Once again, they made it all up. This is not a mainstream position, but it exists, and it raises a question that most people never ask. If rabies isn’t real, then what exactly is being dropped into forests, fields, and rural areas under the name of prevention.

This is where the truth shifts away from disease and toward control. When wildlife is framed as a constant biological threat, nearly any intervention becomes justified, leaving room for the public to seal clap for their own destruction. You can’t poison one part of the ecosystem without destroying the whole. Poisoning, baiting, sterilizing, relocating, erasing. Fear becomes the permission to hand the reins to those profiting from your demise.

It also makes it easier to eliminate competition. When people can hunt, forage, fish, or gather food freely, they are not fully dependent on poison garbage food stores.

a grocery store isle with seagulls flocking like a garbage dump

They do not need to buy everything from Eugenics Farmer Gates. Wildlife and natural food sources allow for independence. Once those are removed or contaminated, the only remaining option is purchased food. Control over food becomes centralized, and dependence becomes structural.

When wildlife populations collapse, few people even notice. And the woke mob, the Trump haters will applaud that hunters lost their guns and their food. When all food must be purchased, dependence becomes normal. When dependence becomes normal, it becomes a leash tied to absolute control.

This is the context in which programs like the rabies bait drops exist, not as disease interventions but as part of a much larger system of land management, population control, and food dependency.

And that brings us back to the bait itself.

What Happens When Pets Eat the Bait

After a drop, the bait lands wherever it lands. Trails, yards, fields, edges of woods. It smells like fish. Dogs and cats and free range domestic animals find it. Obviously.

The official position is that the bait is safe for non-target animals, including pets. That language is consistent across public materials. If a dog or cat eats one, the advice is usually to monitor for symptoms and seek veterinary care only if something seems wrong. The implication is that serious reactions are uncommon.

What pet owners report is not so clean.

After drops, online groups and local communities fill with warnings. People talk about sudden vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, shaking, drooling, confusion, and behavioral changes. Some describe symptoms appearing within hours. Others say it took longer.

What is actually in the bait is not something most people can easily verify. Ingredient lists are not written for public understanding but I gleaned the following: they use the same vaccine used for small pox. Made in the same way, taking monkey kidney cells, fetal bovine serum and the rest of the satanic ingredients they want wildlife to ingest. But that can’t be the end of the story, what are these LIE-cines actually doing to wildlife. Detailed information about how different species might respond is not widely available.

Invasive, According to Whom

Another way land is being stripped and rewritten is through the label “invasive species.” Once something is called invasive, it stops being a living thing and becomes a problem to be erased. The word does the work. It turns destruction into virtue. These are actual signs Solano County posted where I used to be able to hike. I don’t go there anymore as it is now poisonous. Hunger Games sounding more and more real?

In places like Crockett California, wild fennel is being targeted and removed with chemicals like Agent Orange under the claim that it does not belong. Eucalyptus trees, which have shaped entire habitats for over a century, are being clear-cut by the thousands. The justifications shift depending on the audience. Fire risk. Water use. Carbon. Native purity. Climate responsibility. Pick a reason. The outcome is always the same: mass removal. See footnote to see what the herbicides do to soil and wildlife. Spoiler alert it sanitizes the soil for up to a decade and is carcinogenic to eat anything out of the soil during that time and of course, bioaccumulates. So not only does it slowly kill the wildlife, it also slowly kills you if you eat it.

What rarely gets discussed is what actually happens when this kind of clearing takes place. Birds lose nesting grounds. Insects lose food sources. Shade disappears. Soil dries out. Microclimates collapse. Food chains break. The system doesn’t “reset.” It destabilizes and everything begins to die. Enter stage Lorax for the blueprint on exactly what they are doing.

But people are trained to seal clap for it. Trumps army will cheer for the “creation of jobs” and stomping on the “pussy environmentalists” trying to stop industry progress and the Woke Mob will seal clap because Anderson Stoopor told them it would reduce climate destroying carbon. They play the public like a fiddle.

This is how ecosystems are dismantled without resistance. Not by force, but by branding. Destruction becomes management. Erasure becomes restoration. And anyone who questions it is framed as ignorant, emotional, or dangerous. The comments on Nextdoor where I posted this were public outrage and then silence from the next distraction on their black scrying mirror aka phone and computer de-Vices.

Once people accept that living systems must be handled, and “optimized,” they stop asking who is doing the optimizing and why. They just go back to protesting the destitution of the environment while parading for the destruction of the environment, driving themselves home in the Tesla, by the ocean of solar panels.

The next article shifts from the outside world to the human body itself. It looks at how the same logic used to restructure land is now being applied to people through medical markets, reproductive policy, tissue use, organ procurement, and the way consumption is framed in modern culture and entertainment.

This is the blueprint from getting us to destroy ourselves from the inside and fall into the final point of no return. This series is designed to interrupt that at stop the machine from reaching its destination.

