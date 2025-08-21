In our first article in the series, I mentioned someone told me flat-out: “How can you say the Bible has been tampered with if you’ve never read it cover to cover?” Fair enough. So I did. Twice. And I’m glad I did, because once I set aside the sermons and just read the words, things started to come apart at the seams. I noticed patterns and details that read more like a poorly written bedtime story then the direct immutable word of God.

As an aside, I’m not casting the book into the fire. There are verses that shimmer with beauty, passages that feel like windows into the eternal, with whispers of the God within each of us, radiant with love, compassion, and peace. Those words endure, timeless and luminous. Yet just as I cannot bring myself to celebrate the art of corrupted creators, I cannot shape my life around a text that has created more war, division, and confusion than harmony. Building monuments of stone and swelling congregations through tithes is not service to the divine. True devotion, to me, is found in nurturing the spark of love and presence within, taking the time to know and see one another fully and create a living current of the sacred that no institution can ever own or manipulate.

But the Bible itself is another story entirely. As I read through, I began to notice the different styles of the writers. The Book of John stood out. At one point, John goes out of his way to say he was the “disciple Jesus loved most.” John 21:20–24. Even if that were true, why would it be in the Bible? It reads like playground bragging: “Teacher likes me best.” That’s not the voice of eternal truth, it’s the voice of someone insecure and making sure their name goes down in lights.

The more I read, the more childish lines jumped out. In the Old Testament, God is described as loving the “pleasing aroma” of burnt offerings of the most perfect spring lamb. (Genesis 8:21, Leviticus 1:9). So the Almighty Creator of the universe enjoys the smell of barbecue? That sounds less like divine revelation and more like the kind of thing a priest would write to keep the delicious sacrifices coming.