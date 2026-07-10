Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
1d

Agree, Excellent Recounting of Modern Horror Story Most Will Never Ever Explain!

Witches. Demons. Psychopaths. Welcome to ‘Hospital Hell’. I carried our last of four out of the hospital with a cop standing in my way. (That kid is now 280lbs and was 6’6” before auto accident. )

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Nick Vegas's avatar
Nick Vegas
1d

Excellent article. Rockefeller medicine at it's finest. You are literally fighting the whole medical/pharma complex at this point. A light in sea of darkness. Obfuscated, hidden, suppressed history seems to be one of their tools. So much money for these demons.

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