Most people believe sleep is passive. You shut your eyes, your body powers down, and nothing important happens until morning. Sleep is treated like a gap in the day, something empty, something you don’t need to engage in any meaningful way. The brain doesn’t shut down because it can’t, so it just goes through a “brain dump,” and that is what dreaming is. Similar to an exhale. Just getting rid of the day’s junk. Nothing could be further from the truth.

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Sleep is a series of tightly regulated transitions between brain states. When those transitions work, you never notice them. When they don’t, the results are immediate and physical. The body can move without awareness. The brain can misidentify threats that don’t exist. People can get out of bed, walk, run, scream, or fight—all while technically asleep. These aren’t rare edge cases. Night terrors, sleepwalking, REM behavior disorder, insomnia, and sleep apnea all point to the same underlying problem: the system that separates dreaming from waking has become unstable.

People with these conditions are told they just “sleep poorly.” That misses the point. This isn’t about rest. It’s about control. When the brain loses control over sleep architecture—from chronic stimulation, alcohol, caffeine, metabolic dysfunction, or physical obstruction, such as apnea—the boundaries between sleep states collapse. Then, what should stay in the mind shows up in the body.

This is the point at which the story shifts from the science of sleep to lived experience.

For over seventeen years, I lived with someone who lost control of their mind and body in sleep. If I got out of bed, even just to go to the bathroom, it could trigger him. A sound or shift was enough. He would bolt upright, turn to me, and scream in a way that didn’t sound human. Then he’d come after me.