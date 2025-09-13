The Invitation

Not long ago, I was contacted by the widow of Jim Humble, the man behind Miracle Mineral Supplement. She invited me onto her radio show, the Republic News Network. Like many in the alternative health space, she sells the usual mix of MMS, sulfur, and Essiac tea. She also repeats the story that her husband was murdered by the government because he “knew too much.”

This was in 2023, when I still believed colloidal silver was good. I was wrong. I regret recommending it and owe everyone a public apology. I should have known better, but I didn’t. From now on, I promise to research everything myself before I share it, and I will never again rely on influencers, MDs, naturopaths, chiropractors, homeopaths, psychics, intuitives, or medical personnel to hand me the truth.

My commitment now is simple: I will not recommend poisons disguised as cures. Colloidal silver, DMSO, turpentine, chlorine dioxide all follow the same playbook. If you’d like to hear the interview, here’s the link.

The Myth and the Prospector

The myth that fuels the MMS movement is simple: a lone man discovers a cure for everything, from jock itch to autism. The government tries to silence him, and the brave few carry on his legacy. It sounds romantic. It’s the same story every charlatan has used since time began.

MMS didn’t come out of ancient tradition or wise healers. It came from a gold prospector in the jungle who decided an industrial disinfectant might be medicine. From there, it spread through chat rooms, prayer circles, and eventually YouTube—picked up by people desperate for hope and others desperate to make money. My guess: Jim couldn’t find gold in the ground, so he created his own version of striking it.

The Prospector Profile

The type of person who chases gold usually looks something like this:

Adventurous, risk-tolerant – willing to gamble on danger for the promise of a jackpot.

Distrustful of institutions – banks, governments, doctors, anyone in authority. Often a prepper hoping and waiting for the moment to prove their training useful.

Independent and hands-on – prefers digging, tinkering, and “discovering” alone.

Dreamer’s mindset – convinced the next strike could change everything.

Survivalist streak – gold is seen as the only “real” money that can’t be inflated or stolen.

Financial reality: often strapped for cash but rich in time. Some are unemployed, semi-retired, or in debt, hoping for a miracle. Others spend hobby money chasing the thrill of the hunt. The common thread: distrust of the mainstream economy mixed with hope for a jackpot.

How Jim Humble Exploited This Archetype

Humble was literally prospecting when he “discovered” MMS. He took his prospector’s dream of finding gold where no one else looked and repackaged it as a medical miracle. Instead of striking gold in the ground, which he never did successfully, he claimed to strike gold in a chemical reaction, a cheap set of chemicals he could markup 100x. His pitch tapped into the prepper mindset: distrust of doctors, faith in DIY solutions, and the fantasy sold that one secret discovery could save your life.

Scientology Roots – Jim’s First Venture

Scientologist first, panning for gold and now alchemizing chemicals into gold.

Money first, morality second – every interaction is a sales opportunity.

Constant pressure to “make it go right” – failure is not an option.

Success measured in dollars – advancement tied to how much you pay and how much you extract.

Exploit vulnerabilities – target the sick, desperate, or searching.

Lie if necessary – ends justify the means.

Humble swapped auditing rooms for the jungle, but the tactics were the same. He pressed the savior narrative while demanding donations, courses, and product sales. Just like Scientology, he wrapped poison in spiritual language to keep followers loyal.

Modern Parallels

Today’s influencers, like Scientologist Dr. Eric Berg and others—run the same play. Package false hope in a shiny bottle, lean on distrust of authority, and keep the money moving.

Supplements, courses, memberships: all pushed with the same intensity that Scientology uses for auditing packages.

They shame people into believing their sickness is their fault, then sell the “cure.”

They hide behind health jargon or spiritual authority to silence critics.

They promote financial success as proof of truth while ignoring the trail of broken bodies and ruined lives left behind.

Both models, whether it is Scientology or the wellness gurus it spawned, come down to the same formula: keep people sick, keep them searching for the miracle, and keep them paying their savior.

Same Playbook

MMS follows the oldest script in the book: poison people, scare them, then sell back the “cure” at a markup. Any toxic industrial chemical can be turned into a miracle with the right story. Dress it up with science jargon or mysticism, call side effects “detox,” and frame regulators as persecutors. The faithful end up sick, broke, or worse, and still defend their poison like it’s holy water. Yet somehow we forget when the next miracle cure presents itself. What are they spraying us with again?

Snake Oil’s First Act

In the 1800s, frontier salesmen peddled mystery tonics spiked with alcohol, turpentine, or mercury. When people got sick, it was called the illness leaving their bodies. When they didn’t die and recovered on their own, the salesman claimed what was really God’s victory. The bottles and labels have changed, but the grift is the same. DMSO: Solvent Turned “Cure”

A wood-pulp solvent in the 1960s, sold as treatment for arthritis and cancer. People rubbed it on or drank it, not realizing it drags pesticides and toxins straight into the bloodstream. FDA warnings about eye and organ damage didn’t stop promoters. Industrial waste sold as medicine. Turpentine: Paint Thinner Protocol

Pitched as a “parasite cleanse.” People swallowed spoonfuls, got nausea, kidney damage, chemical burns—then were told it was “die-off.” Poison disguised as therapy. Methylene Blue: Dye Rebranded

Once a textile dye and fish-tank disinfectant, now hyped as an anti-aging hack. Influencers show blue tongues like badges of honor. In reality, it interferes with neurotransmitters and can trigger serotonin syndrome. Another lab chemical sold as a miracle. MMS: The Bleach Revival

Jim Humble took sodium chlorite, activated it into chlorine dioxide gas, and called the choking smell “proof.” Vomiting and collapse were spun as detox. He upped the concentration to 28% and claimed it cured everything. Critics were dismissed as Pharma agents. Believers became a bleach cult. Sulfur and Iodine: The Widow’s Side Hustle

Ingri, Humble’s widow, sells “organic sulfur,” iodine, and MMS through her site. The pitch: theirs is pure, mainstream versions are tainted, and regulators are assassins. The truth: sulfur taxes the liver and gut, iodine wrecks the thyroid in tiny doses. Same persecution narrative, same industrial chemicals, same false promises. The Grift Behind the Curtain

The formula never changes:

Cheap chemical → miracle cure.

Origin myth → jungle, tribe, or lab accident.

Poisoning → rebranded as detox.

Persecution → FDA and government as villains.

Cash flow → bottles of poison sold to desperate families at huge markups.

Jim Humble didn’t find a miracle. He plugged bleach into the same con line that carried DMSO, turpentine, methylene blue, and now sulfur and iodine. The names change, the molecules change, but the scam doesn’t. If it’s man-made, caustic, and wrapped in a miracle story, it has never been good for you—and that track record speaks for itself.

The “Miracle” Illusion

Jim Humble claimed MMS worked because malaria patients felt better within hours. Really? Chlorine dioxide does not cure malaria. It is an industrial biocide, unstable, corrosive, and poisonous. It kills indiscriminately: microbes, cells, tissues. Any short-lived “relief” is simply chemical suppression, purchased at the cost of long-term damage.

Researcher David Parker has pointed out that malaria was never a mosquito-borne mystery. Outbreaks were triggered by chemical spraying along riverbanks that poisoned local populations. Humble’s supposed discovery was just another layer of poison on top of the original one.

And here is the unavoidable reality: if chlorine dioxide truly cured malaria, autism, AIDS, or cancer, then every person drinking municipal tap water, every swimmer in a public pool, and every community already treated with ClO₂ would be disease free. They are not. The logic breaks under the weight of its own contradiction.

The Grennon family, jailed for selling MMS as a sacrament, spin their arrest as evidence of suppression. Followers even send money to fund their release. Yet chlorine dioxide is no secret formula; it is pool cleaner, paper bleach, and wastewater disinfectant. Anyone can buy it. The only thing hidden is the grift that convinces people to drink it.

The “Miracle” Illusion

Jim Humble claimed MMS cured malaria because patients felt better within hours. In reality, chlorine dioxide is a biocide. It destroys microbes in a dish and burns through living tissue the same way. Any short-term “relief” is either placebo or the body’s own recovery, bought at the cost of long-term harm.

MMS is not a nutrient, not a supplement, and not a miracle. It is bleach. Every safety document says so. The vomiting and diarrhea promoters call “healing” are standard signs of poisoning.

And malaria itself? David Parker has shown it isn’t an infectious disease carried by mosquitoes at all. What’s called malaria is chemical poisoning from pesticides and toxins sprayed along rivers and wetlands under the banner of “vector control.” The system created the sickness, then rebranded it as mosquito-borne, paving the way for snake oil “cures” like MMS. The same tactic was used when children were sprayed with DDT and their paralysis was rebranded as polio.

Humble built an empire on curing a disease misdefined from the start, with a chemical that only deepens the damage. If chlorine dioxide actually eliminated malaria, decades of industrial use in water plants and food processing would have already done the job. It hasn’t.

Checkmate.

From Safety Sheet to Sickbed

In one demo, chlorine-treated water is tested with OTO drops. A man dips his hand in, and the chlorine reading drops to zero. It didn’t vanish — it absorbed through his skin. Research backs it up: Dr. Martin Fox estimated the body absorbs 40–63% of chlorine in a shower, and NCI researcher Dr. Kenneth Cantor linked chlorinated water to a 12–27% higher bladder cancer rate. Chlorine doesn’t stay in the glass. It enters the body. Before you freak out about chlorine and chlorine dioxide.

Now here’s where MMS is worse. It isn’t plain chlorine. It’s chlorine dioxide, made by mixing sodium chlorite with an acid. It’s a harsher oxidizer than chlorine. The EPA’s drinking-water limit is 0.8 mg/L. MMS recipes reach thousands of times higher. In industry, chlorine dioxide requires hazmat gear and ventilation. Yet promoters tell parents to give it to autistic children in drops and enemas.

That chlorine demo matters because it proves chemicals cross into the body whether you see them or not. MMS defenders argue, “no burns, so it’s safe.” Wrong. It goes straight into tissues that can’t fight back—stomach, eyes, lungs, blood, organs.

Both chlorine and chlorine dioxide share one property: they are oxidizing biocides. They don’t heal, they destroy living tissue.

The chemistry is bad enough. The psychology makes it worse. MMS promoters have a playbook they all follow, and it’s designed to keep people hooked even when their bodies are falling apart. Yes this is repetitive, but I hope to show you who it is all of the miracle cures they sell. Notice the exact same patterns.

1. Symptoms as Salvation

Vomiting, diarrhea, cramps, dizziness—these are signs of poisoning. MMS rebrands them as “detox.” The same lie has been used for turpentine, DMSO, methylene blue, and other industrial chemicals. The cycle is predictable: symptoms suppressed short-term, return worse later, keeping people hooked.

2. The Autism Cure Lie

Promoters claim MMS cures autism by drops or enemas. If it worked, autism rates would be falling. Instead, families chase endless bottles while their children suffer.

3. The Persecution Narrative

Regulators call MMS toxic; sellers twist that into “proof it works.” Arrests and fines are spun as evidence of suppression. Jim Humble even founded the Genesis II Church to disguise sales as religion, shielding a business that exploited thousands.

This is how they play you, like the murmuration of birds. One wing moves left, the other right, but the flock is steered as one. Trump says anything—half will follow it to their death, the other half will avoid it forever. Two wings of the same bird, and most are just following along within its flight path. Murmuration is the exact same thing as crowds of people beLIEving what they heard from whatever screens they watch.

4. Logical Fallacies on Repeat

The MMS sales pitch runs on the same tired tricks:

Appeal to nature: “It’s mineral-based, so it’s safe.”

Appeal to conspiracy: “Pharma wants you sick.”

Anecdote: “I know someone it cured.”

Detox myth: “If you feel worse, it’s working.”

Autism miracle: “It cures autism” — yet no cure ever materializes.

Persecution logic: “They’re jailing people because MMS is the secret cure.” The truth is simpler: chlorine dioxide is already sold as a pool cleaner and industrial solvent. The crime is telling people to drink it.

5. Why People Buy It

People don’t take MMS out of stupidity. They take it because they are already poisoned by the food, water, air, supplements, EMFs, LED lights, and the subliminal toxins of media. They are sick, exhausted, and desperate. Instead of cutting off the root causes, they are told to add one more poison to the pile that is already breaking them down. One commenter said it best “are you willing to quit what is making you sick” Most people aren’t, thats why they reach for the bottle on the shelf.

Follow the Money — The Chlorine Dioxide Industry

MMS didn’t survive on jungle campfire stories alone. Chlorine dioxide is a billion-dollar industry, valued at over $1 billion in 2023 and still growing. It’s mass-produced, shipped worldwide, and pumped into industries that touch nearly every corner of modern life.

1. Where It Actually Is:

Wastewater Treatment: A sewage-plant staple, breaking down sludge and killing microbes.

Paper Bleaching: Marketed as a “cleaner” chlorine, used to whiten pulp. Still toxic, as I showed in my rayon toilet paper exposé.

Food Industry: Sprayed on chicken, produce, and factory lines to control bacteria. By MMS logic, eating supermarket chicken should prevent autism.

Oil & Gas: Disinfects drilling water and equipment.

Medical Sterilization: Hospitals use it under hazmat protocols. Likely tied to C. diff outbreaks blamed on antibiotics.

The Profit Chain

The real beneficiaries aren’t healers but chemical giants: Ecolab, Evoqua, ProMinent, Scotmas, Superior Plus, and Bio-Cide International. They move chlorine dioxide in bulk to cities, food plants, and factories. Contracts are global, margins are high, and demand only climbed after COVID.

Tearing Apart the “Safe Miracle” Pitch

“Used in water supplies for 60 years.”

True, but that never made tap water healthy. Chlorine dioxide is a blunt disinfectant to stop bacteria in pipes, not a nutrient. EPA limit: 0.8 mg/L. Go over that and the plant gets shut down.

Exact dose:

1 drop in 4 oz: 25–67 mg/L → 31–83× the EPA limit

1 drop in 8 oz: 12.5–33 mg/L → 16–41× the limit

3 drops in 8 oz: 38–100 mg/L → 47–125× the limit

15 drops in 8 oz: 188–500 mg/L → 234–625× the limit!!!

MMS delivers not “trace” disinfectant, but hundreds of times what’s legally allowed in drinking water.

“Breaks down harmlessly in 2–3 hours.”

In tanks, it reacts with algae. In the body, it reacts with blood and tissues. The “detox” reactions are chemical injury: vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, organ damage.

“No THMs like chlorine, so safer.”

ClO₂ leaves chlorite and chlorate, which damage red blood cells. That’s why the EPA caps it so tightly.

“Eliminates carcinogens and contaminants.”

It’s a non-selective oxidizer. It doesn’t “target toxins,” it attacks proteins, tissues, and blood chemistry.

“Safe because it’s in tap water.”

When has tap water ever been a health standard? It’s a delivery system, not a nutrient. The only measure that matters is dose, and MMS is off the charts.

But the grifters are really nice…

I spoke with Ingri Cassel, Jim Humble’s “widow,” on her radio show. She’s kind and sincere, but sincerity doesn’t make poison safe. Good intentions don’t justify selling chlorine dioxide, sulfur, or iodine as cures. We don’t excuse Fauci, Pfizer, or the FDA for pushing chemicals—so why give RFK Jr, David Parker, the Baileys, or A Midwestern Doctor a pass for selling the same poisons in different bottles?

That’s why we built the Shadow Banned Library. No sponsors. No grifts. No affiliate links. No miracle drops to wreck your gut or solvents dressed up as supplements. Just research preserved before it’s erased, so you can decide without being manipulated or poisoned for profit.

Knowledge is the only antidote. Unlike MMS, it won’t leave you blind, broke, or poisoned.

Below is a song I wrote with

, available at shadowbannedlibrary.com, along with permanent downloads of all our articles. If platforms erase us, the library stands as our own archive. We’re building a network of truth, independent of the corporate chokehold, and we’re asking for your help to keep it alive.

They give you pronouns to invent, and labels to defend, Sell their soul for a dollar, affiliate link to the end. Living like a baller, flashing cash on the screen, But it's all smoke and mirrors in a marketing scheme. You scream "The vaxxed are sheep!"—without missing a beat, While you choke down horse paste, calling it a treat. Eyes half-glazed, you follow every trending feed, Parroting your idols as they plant another seed. Two wings of the same bird, flying in disguise, Devils in a lab coat, saviors in your eyes. Left hand, right hand, the trick is always slick, They poison what you drink, then heal you when you're sick. You shout, "Fauci is the devil!" then bow on your knees, To the gospel of RFK Jr., chanting his decrees. Trump and Hilary cousins, same family tree, Different masks on the actors of the same tragedy. A trillion-dollar empire feeding lies to the shelf, Convincing you to poison your own body, yourself. They steal through your water, your air, and your bread, Through taxes and tricks till you're spiritually dead. But you blame your neighbor, your brother, your friend, Say it's them who are broken, the ones who must mend. When the truth in the mirror is too heavy to fix, We point to each other while they're pulling the tricks.