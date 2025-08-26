When I first began digging into how cancer is actually diagnosed, the answers I found shocked me more than anything about treatment. Everyone assumes the diagnosis is the one part of the system you can trust. But if the foundation is shaky, the whole house of cards collapses.

The “gold standard” of diagnosis, they’ll tell you, after a suspicious blood test or shadow on a scan is of course the biopsy. The line is repeated endlessly: the only way to know if you have cancer is to have a biopsy. What they don’t tell you is what happens when that needle pierces the tumor.

I saw firsthand what happens when a tumor is disturbed. A friend of mine had a crazy dog he adopted from way down south of the border. She had a bump at the end of her spine for as long as I can remember, like a mole, contained, never causing her problems.

I hadn’t seen them in a while, and when I did, I was shocked. The bump was gone, in and its place was a scar where the tumor had been cut out. The dog tried to run over to greet me, tail wagging, barking her special hello, but she could barely walk. When I got closer, I saw open sores covering her feet and belly.

What had been a perfectly encapsulated tumor for years, had clearly ruptured during surgery. The contents went systemic. Within weeks, the sores worsened, her suffering grew, and they had to put her down.

If I can see and observe this, so can they. This industry isn’t just mistaken, it’s barbaric.

Mainstream medicine frames a tumor as “abnormal cells growing out of control.” In their view, cancer comes out of nowhere, its your body just starts sprouting tumors from bad genetics, bad luck, coupled with toxic lifestyle. It’s the same twisted logic used in autoimmune disease: your body is so dumb it attacks itself. In this story, tumors appear out of the blue because your body is broken, illequipped, and can’t be trusted.

But what I’ve seen, time and again, is that the body isn’t malfunctioning, it’s adapting. A tumor is often the body’s last-ditch attempt to wall off poison. Like with lung cancer, the toxins can’t be processed or eliminated, whether from smoking, breathing polluted air, chemical exposure, or even years of suppressing a cough, they get lodged in tissues and organs. The body corrals those poisons into one place, wrapping them in a fibrin sheath to protect the rest of the system. What we call “cancer” may be, in many cases, a containment strategy.

I saw this firsthand in hospice. A woman I worked with had been diagnosed with end-stage lung cancer with a good sized tumor on her right lung. She had been sent home to die-two weeks they said. But instead of fading away, something else happened. What we did I can’t say here but is in my book, True Medicine.

Today, three years later, she is symptom-free, her tumor shrinking. Curiously, she now experiences fibroids and strange blackheads developing all over her chest. Occasionally she lets me remove them, and once, I extracted a plug so large I needed two hands. What came out was a black tar-like substance, the same sticky residue you find on the walls of a smoker’s house or the ceiling of a seedy motel. Her body wasn’t “malfunctioning”, it was finally expelling decades of toxins or more to the point, the tar from smoking.

And yet, the biopsy industry ignores this. The minute you puncture that containment, you start scattering the poison, and any abnormal cells, through the bloodstream. Patients often develop new “satellite tumors” after biopsy, which are then labeled as proof of aggressive cancer rather than the direct result of the procedure.

Even the diagnosis itself is little more than a label. A pathologist peers at a few stained cells under a microscope and stamps a category: ductal carcinoma, adenocarcinoma, squamous cell. Once that label is applied, the whole sales machinery switches on. Now the doctor can prescribe chemotherapy, radiation, or surgery. Insurance will cover it. The FDA has approved the matching drugs. And the patient, terrified by a word on a piece of paper, is locked into the system.

Blood tests aren’t much better. In a podcast I recorded with Paul Leenderste, a self proclaimed expert on healing cancer, I asked the most basic question: How is cancer diagnosed, and how do you know it’s accurate? His answer was telling: mumbling about blood tests, biomarkers and scans.

But is was clear in the interview and his book, he didn’t really know. Biomarkers like PSA, CA-125, or CEA are not definitive, they rise and fall with inflammation, infection, stress or just different days. But when one comes back abnormal, it sets off the next stage of testing, then maybe a biopsy, then treatment. The diagnosis snowballs, and suddenly a shadow on an X-ray has turned into a lifelong identity: cancer patient. Now you get to wear t-shirts and bumper stickers with F$%& Cancer and put sympathy calling flamingos in your front yard.

And here’s the unspoken truth: doctors profit from this. In many cases, oncologists receive direct commissions from the chemotherapy, radiation, and pharmaceutical regimens they prescribe. The diagnosis is not just medical opinion, it’s a sales funnel. I’ve seen patients on welfare labeled with cancer based on nothing more than a shadow on an X-ray, with no prior symptoms, yet still pushed onto the conveyor belt of treatment. A 48 year old patient had a healthy kidney removed with this diagnosis. He didn’t think to question it until I did. Nothing happens of course, the machine churns on.

Which brings us to the most important question, one few dare to ask: What is cancer, really? Is it an unstoppable enemy, or is it the body’s desperate attempt to sequester and expel poison? And if the system can’t answer that question honestly, how can we trust the diagnosis that sets everything else in motion? And especially, how can we trust those who put themselves in the place of helping those heal from the diagnosis if they don’t even know what they are healing? It certainly would be easy to cure a disease that didn’t really exist in the first place.

If this is the shaky foundation, tumors mislabeled as rogue growths, biopsies scattering what the body has carefully contained, and pathologists handing out diagnostic coded labels that trigger billion-dollar pipelines, then what about the rest of the diagnostic toolkit? The tests, scans, and screens that funnel millions of people into this system every year? Once you start looking closely, each one reveals the same pattern: impressive technology on the surface, but underneath, uncertainty, subjectivity, and a steady march toward profit. Much like the PCR test and lab values I wrote about here. Lab Value Larceny.

The Diagnostic Toolkit: Shadows, Scores, and Sales Funnels

1) Imaging & Scans

X‑rays & CT

What they do: Pepper you with significant radiation for starters. Then produce silhouettes (X‑ray) or stacked slices (CT) of dense tissue.

What gets sold: “We found a suspicious shadow.” That word—suspicious, is the hook. Oh no, the fear sets and and you have a strong case of the “What if’s”?

What they don’t say: Shadows are not diagnoses. Infection, scarring, inflammation, fibrosis, faulty machinery or old injury can “look like cancer.” Not to mention they are subjective and the machines themselves are not perfect either. It bears repeating, the both give you significant radiation and repeat scans stack the dose.

How it escalates: “Indeterminate nodule, recommend biopsy or repeat CT in 3–6 months.” You’re now on a treadmill of exposure to cancer causing scans, fear, worry and anxiety. And a cancer diagnosis, with the every 3-6 month scans? That alone can actually give you cancer.

My hospice patient did X‑rays or CT scans every six months out of fear of the what if’s. A large right‑lung “mass” eventually appeared, right where she’d been scanning for years.

Mammography

What they do: Low‑dose X‑ray of the breast; assigns a BI‑RADS score (“0–6”) that drives next steps.

What gets sold: “Early detection saves lives.”

What they don’t say: Dense breasts → more false positives ; “microcalcifications” and architectural distortions often aren’t lethal disease. DCIS (“stage 0”) is frequently non‑progressive, yet it opens the door to surgery, radiation, and endocrine drugs. And damaging the breast between two plates coupled with radiation causes breast cancer.

How it escalates: BI‑RADS 4 = biopsy. “Just to be safe.” Many never‑lethal findings become permanent identities and body‑altering surgeries. I went through this sham of a scam when I was 28, actually fearing for my life. That was the last time I had a mammogram.

My older sister, a long term smoker, terrified, scanning every few months, heard “suspicious shadows” and chose double mastectomy before the ink dried. No symptoms. No cancer. A hazy image became a life sentence on the operating table. She was expecting it because she smoked.

MRI

What they do: Magnetic fields + contrast dye to highlight soft tissues.

What gets sold: “No radiation! More detail!”

What they don’t say: High sensitivity means more ‘suspicious’ findings that aren’t cancer; contrast agents introduce their own risks and can linger in the body. Meaning they inject your blood with a toxic dye and stick you in a giant magnetic cave. What could possibly go wrong? Oh and “more detail” often just means more gray areas to investigate. But don’t worry folks, they are trained professionals.

PET/CT (and specialty PET like PSMA)

What they do: Inject radioactive sugar (or targeted tracers) to light up “hot spots” of metabolism.

What gets sold: “If it lights up, it’s cancer.”

What they don’t say: Inflammation and infection also light up. Healing tissue can light up. “Avidity” is not a diagnosis, it’s a signal. Yet one glowing dot can send you straight to the biopsy suite. And if they get a cash commission, subconsciously, their discerning eyes just might see what isn’t actually there. I mean, they have a boat payment to make so don’t be to hard on them.

Ultrasound

What they do: Sound waves to characterize lumps as solid vs cystic. What they don’t say: Operator‑dependent and highly subjective. Ultrasound is marketed as the “safe” scan because it doesn’t use radiation, but what it actually does is blast the body with high-frequency sound waves that vibrate tissues, heat them up, and in some cases create microscopic bubbles that collapse and damage nearby cells. In pregnancy, this energy is absorbed most intensely by developing bones and brain tissue, yet women are told to get multiple scans as if they were harmless photo shoots. Long-term safety data is thin, but studies have linked repeated ultrasounds to speech delays, altered brain development, and other subtle effects. And just like mammograms or CTs, ultrasound isn’t just about images, it generates “suspicious findings” that funnel patients into biopsies, surgery, and lifelong surveillance.



2) Cytology & Tissue: From “Cells on a Slide” to Legal Diagnosis

Fine‑Needle Aspiration (FNA) & Core Biopsy

What they do: Sample a tiny fragment from a much larger, complex environment.

What gets sold: Gold standard.

What they don’t say: You’re looking at micrometers of a situation measured in inches. Heterogeneity is real, one needle pass becomes the verdict for the whole body. And as I already pointed out, puncturing a contained area can disseminate what the body had sequestered.

Pathology & Histology

What they do: Stain, view, and classify cells.

What gets sold: A label equals certainty.

What they don’t say: Interpretation varies. “Atypia,” “carcinoma in situ,” “cannot rule out malignancy” are not the same thing as invasive, life‑threatening disease. Yet each phrase unlocks insurance coverage and an approved drug catalog. The label is the legal key. Where the cancer moves to is then called the cancer of the organ it has lodged in. It isn’t a different type of cancer, just a different location.

3) Blood Tests & Biomarkers: Numbers that Move the Goalposts

Classic Tumor Markers (PSA, CA‑125, CEA, CA 19‑9, etc.)

What they do: Measure proteins associated with certain cancers.

What gets sold: A number equals truth.

What they don’t say: These rise with inflammation, infection, stress, benign conditions, false positive. They’re better at tracking known disease than proving one exists.

Liquid Biopsies & “Multi‑Cancer Early Detection”

What they do: Hunt so called “DNA” fragments or methylation patterns in blood; promise to detect dozens of cancers from a tube of blood.

What gets sold: “One test to catch everything early.”

What they don’t say: Unknown mortality benefit, high downstream false positives, and a flood of “findings” medicine can’t meaningfully treat, yet of course still bills for. A perfect tool for turning healthy people into permanent hypochondriacs patients.

Genomic Panels

What they do: Sequence tumors (or blood) to match drugs to mutations.

What they don’t say: Matching a mutation to a drug doesn’t actually benefit. But it does guarantee a bill, and the impression of precision.

4) Screening Programs: Casting the Profit Net

Lung (Low‑Dose CT), Colon (Colonoscopy, FIT/FOBT, DNA stool tests), Cervix (Pap/HPV), Prostate (PSA)

What gets sold: “Responsible adults get screened.”

What they don’t say: Overdiagnosis is endemic, false positives are the norm, detecting slow, indolent, or non‑progressive lesions that would never harm you, then treating them like a ticking bomb. Positive screens rarely end the story; they begin it, more imaging, biopsies, surveillance, and the anxiety that sells. I know two people personally, one a home health patient, another I worked for both died from routine colonoscopies. They are incredibly dangerous, as are coffee colonics folks like Jason Christoff and Andy Kaufman recommend, but more on that harmful remedy in another article.

Misdiagnoses & Overtreatment

Breast Cancer (Mammograms)

Overdiagnosis: Estimates vary widely, from ~11% population-wide to ~19% individual risk, and even up to 30–50% of screen-detected cancers that may never progress.

Prostate Cancer (PSA Testing)

Overdiagnosis: Estimated to affect 23–42% of screen-detected cases. Among white men, overdiagnosis based on early U.S. data settled around 30%, but ranged as high as 57% for older Black men.

The Prostate Cancer Trap

By the time men in the U.S. reach their 70s, about 70% already have fake “prostate cancer”, but most will never know it, never feel it, and never die from it, because it’s a hoax. These “tumors” or clogged tubes are so slow-growing they’re often found only in autopsies of men who died of something else, like old age.

Enter the PSA blood test. Marketed as a lifesaver, it instead floods men into the funnel of biopsies, prostatectomies, radiation, and hormone therapy. The result? Incontinence, impotence, and destroyed quality of life for millions, treatments for non existent cancers that of course posed no real threat.

This is the perfect example of how the system works: turn a nearly universal sign of advanced aging into a lifelong identity, cancer patient, and cash in on the ensuing fear.

3. The Nocebo Effect: When Cancer Kills by Belief

I’ve witnessed this countless times in my 37 years when I used to work inside the medical industrial complex. Not just when people are told they have cancer, but even after they’ve fully healed. They don’t walk away free, they carry the virtue signalling title of “cancer survivor.” And that’s the genius of the grift: the diagnosis becomes an identity.

It’s no different than someone who calls themselves “a smoker,” or someone with a mental imbalance labeling themselves “bipolar” or “schizophrenic.” Words matter. Once you become the label, it isn’t just semantics, it shapes who you are and how you live for the rest of our life. Keith Mitchell, a recovering NFL football player I interviewed a few years ago said it perfectly. After receiving an especially hard hit on the field, he was paralyzed from the neck down. In the hospital the MD looked at the x-ray and told him he would never walk again. Keith, being Keith and an NFL football play said “Who are you to diagnose me with anything? I will not give you that power”. He nailed that one.

Can you see the difference? Saying “I had diabetes and now I don’t” means you once experienced something and moved past it. Saying “I am diabetic” means you’ve become it, locked into a lifetime identity of sickness. At best you might achieve “remission,” but you’ll never be free.

The ruling class understands the power of labels. That’s why they push them in every arena from medical, psychological, even sexual identity. Why do you think they demand everyone introduce themselves with pronouns? Because once you declare it, it becomes your hill to die on. Push it to extremes: if you say you’re transgender, they insist you prove it with surgery. If you say you’re hypothyroid, you’re told you’ll be diseased forever, so you must take their drugs since there is no cure, just a possible reprieve if you follow orders.

The label of “cancer” works the same way. It isn’t just medical or physical, it’s psychological. Once someone accepts it, their body often follows. That’s the real power of the diagnosis: it becomes a curse. Why else would Blackstone pay $4.7 billion to buy Ancestry.com? Not out of curiosity about family trees, but because genetic data is the new crystal ball. They can sell you a story of your body’s inevitable betrayal, predicting which disease will “get you.” Not a question of if, but when. And once you believe that story, you’ll live it.

From Shadows to Symbols

What is cancer, an enemy to be hunted with gadgets, or the body’s attempt to sequester poison until it can safely expel it? If it’s the latter, even some of the time, then puncturing, irradiating, and branding every “maybe” as malignant isn’t medicine.

Scans don’t just generate images; they generate identities. A hazy spot on a mammogram or CT scan becomes a story, and that story can take over a person’s life. The medical industry knows this, and so do the marketers of the industry. Out of this diagnostic machinery grew something bigger than medicine: the pink ribbon culture. What started as “awareness” has become the largest cult on record—millions of members bound by fear, slogans, and symbols, all repeating the mantra that cutting, poisoning, or burning your body is “brave.” And the most powerful recruitment ad this cult ever had came from Hollywood.

Pre-Cancer Profits: The Angelina Jolie Effect

In 2013, Angelina Jolie announced to the world that she had tested positive for the BRCA1 gene and, in a highly publicized act of “bravery,” chose to have both of her healthy breasts removed. The headlines called it courageous, selfless, a model for women everywhere. Overnight, genetic pre-testing became the new gospel of prevention, and mastectomy the new badge of empowerment. The video belows shows all the real women who did a copy cat of the possible MTF Jolie.

But what was really happening? Jolie was marketed as a hero while quietly functioning as a billboard for a genetic testing industry and surgical pipeline. Few asked the obvious: Who stood to profit? How many women, terrified by her story, lined up for expensive BRCA tests and prophylactic mastectomies and surgeries on healthy bodies, cheered on as acts of self-care?

The science, once you strip away the emotion, is far shakier than the headlines let on. The BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes do not guarantee breast cancer. They don’t even explain the cases. They But the nuance vanished in the media storm. A gene became a curse, and cutting off healthy tissue became “the brave choice.” BRCA1 and BRCA2 have nothing to do with the actual expression of breast cancer or anything else. Genes are fake, traits are obviously not. They are statistical markers made up by the industry. The industry turned them into a belief to sell tests and preemptive surgeries. I wonder how much Angelina was paid and I personally doubt she removed her breasts.

The Perfect Marketing Machine

If I profited from breast cancer, this is how I would give women breast cancer.

Start with mass screening campaigns that expose millions of women to radiation every year. Package the procedure in pastel pink gowns. Call it “early detection” instead of what it really is: overdiagnosis, false positives, and radiation causing harm, sold as care. Then build an entire culture around it so nobody questions it.

That culture is the pink ribbon machine. What began as an “awareness” campaign has morphed into the largest cult in modern history. More members than any church, more events than any political movement. Football players wear pink cleats. Yogurt cups wear pink lids. Even fried chicken buckets once wore the ribbon. My son’s license plate had the pink ribbon on it. All of it sends the same message: you are responsible, even virtuous, if you scan, cut, or poison your body in the name of bravery. And of course once an industry is started and gains this much traction, it never goes away. The just make more customers.

The Language That Locks You In

Numbers and phrases replace common sense. BI-RADS 4–5. TI-RADS 4–5. PI-RADS 4–5. Each is a numerical brand of fear.

Then come the scripted phrases:

“Cannot exclude malignancy.”

“Recommend clinical correlation.”

“Repeat imaging in 3–6 months.”

Each one is calibrated to keep you inside the funnel. The words are the rails, and once you’re on them, it’s very hard to get off.

The Cancer Playbook

The brilliance of the marketing machine is that it works the same every time:

Vague symptom or no symptom at all → screening “just in case.” Fear Suspicious image → “You need more definitive testing.” Fear Biopsy → Label → legal unlock for drugs and devices. Fear Staging → “guideline-concordant care” (the sales catalog). Fear Surveillance → repeat scans, repeat labs, repeat bills. Fear Recurrence (or new ‘findings’) → restart at step 2. Worry fear.

The Diagnosis that Became the Identity

Cancer begins, for most people with a story told by machines and men looking for a paycheck in white butcher coats. A shadow on an X-ray. A few stained cells on a slide. A number on a lab slip. Each piece, on its own, uncertain and often meaningless. But strung together with the right words, suspicious, malignant, high-risk, it becomes something far more powerful: an identity. I wrote about it in Die Slowly…

From there, the script is already written. The pink ribbons, the slogans, the celebrity confessions, the “brave choices.” You’re not just sick, you’re drafted into a billion-dollar performance. Because if tumors are the body adapting, then puncturing, irradiating, and mutilating every shadow and speck isn’t “life-saving.” It’s patient manufacturing on an industrial scale.

The cancer industry doesn’t need to cure you. It doesn’t even need to understand you. It just needs you to believe the label. Because once you accept the identity, you’ll never stop playing the role.

The diagnosis isn’t just the beginning of treatment. It is the disease.

Where This is Going

If you think the funnel ends here, think again. The next frontier is prescanning: walking through your own body on a giant screen with your doctor, zooming into your spleen, your liver, your cells in real time. Every microscopic change flagged. Every harmless imperfection branded as “high risk.” I even thought it was a good idea at one point.

And once you accept the “pre-sick” label, you’re in the system for life. No one will ever be healthy again. That’s where we’re headed, and in our next piece, we’ll show you how the treatments, not the cancer, are what kill you.

