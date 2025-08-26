Medicine’s Substack

Medicine’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Miller's avatar
Susan Miller
20h

I believe you are right on. After a suspicious Pap smear over 40 years ago I was sent down a path of biopsy and then freezing of my cervex. After it was all over they told me they would have to take more tests to see if they got it and more regular paps, etc. i was so traumatized by it all that i decided I was done and never went back and have never signed up for any other tests ever. It’s all a scam as far as I’m concerned. God is life and God is healer and when your time is up , it’s up. Make peace with it. I am 72 and still going strong with a little help from energy healers, acupuncturists, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Medicine Girl
Susie's avatar
Susie
16h

No mammograms, covid tests, covid "vaccines", colonoscopies. No pap smears for many years, no vaccines since 1995, no blood tests or cholesterol tests, bone scans, etc.....I'm in my 60s now and not on any medications. I'm still alive! How did I do this without living in fear of disease?........Pretty simple. I stay away from doctors and take responsibility for my health.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Medicine Girl and others
56 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Medicine Girl
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture