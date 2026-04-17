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Katherine's avatar
Katherine
8h

You are changing lives, Robin. That is a holy task. Thank you.

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Moonching Wu's avatar
Moonching Wu
8h

🎯 🎯 🎯 The graveyard of half-empty supplement bottles in people's cabinets is just another fake horse on the Medical Merry-Go-Round. As you pointed out, forcing blood pressure down or masking a leg cramp with a synthetic powder doesn't address why the body is generating that pressure or tension in the first place.

The specific acupuncture point at the base of the calf muscle—the exact spot where those debilitating leg cramps hit， 承山—is literally translated as "Holding Up The Mountain."

Ah, the truth and beauty in Chinese Medicine still gives me goosebumps.

N O T a coincidence! When someone is the designated problem-solver for their family, constantly carrying the weight of everyone else's crises, that pressure manifests as physical tension. They are quite literally holding up the mountain. The body is proving their mental story true.

Supplements and maintenance treatments are a game of Symptom Whack-a-Mole. You cannot permanently disappear a physical symptom when the root cause is a story.

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