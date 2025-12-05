Medicine Girl’s Substack

Jerry
1h

All metals, including Mg, are used in living things as ions. Mg++ is what the body uses. When ionic salts are dissolved in water, they dissociate. It doesn't matter if you're talking about magnesium citrate, magnesium glyconate, or magnesium carbonate, all give you exactly the same the Mg++ ion. (Yes, the citric acid, glucose, or carbonate have other, usually beneficial, effects.)

Same thing with table salt (NaCl, sodium chloride). It dissociates into Na+ and Cl- when dissolved in water. (Your body uses the Na+ for all kinds of things, like nerve impulse transmission, and uses the Cl- to make stomach acid (hydrochloric acid).

Ions are what your body uses and needs. Not metals.

Eunice Farmilant
1h

I wanted to mention Medicine Girl's misplaced hysteria about CHEMICALS. All of us in America and throughout most of the civilized world have been ingesting CHEMICALS far more dangerous than simple magnesium compounds since infancy as well as being shot up with heavy metals via those infant injections.

If you live in the city you drink a toxic form of fluoride deliberately added to your drinking water. It is also found u almost all bottled drinks, like soda, teas and fake fruit drinks colored neon orange.

If you use common aspirin, you are getting an extra dose of cancer causing titanium and aluminum with every pill ( I buy mine at the feed store made for horses because it is additive free-- nobody wants to kill an expensive race horse!) Most aspirins contain lots of other weir d unnecessary crap.

What about highly refined table salt which can kill you if you over indulge?

What about all the non organic grains products you consume that are laced with glyphosate?

Magnesium compounds can be easily excreted by the body. Fluoride likes to stick around and displace other elements especially in your bones which is why they become brittle with age.

For decades and decades people took mercury and lithium for various diseases. Magnesium is like a little teeny weeney speck in the chart of things that can harm you, although I certainly don't think anyone should ingest Magnesium oxide which is the cheap form shoved into multivitamin pills.

And as long as I am talking vitamins pills just remember that any supplement with 'HCL' after it's name is derived from benzene, a toxic form of the carbon ring which come from petroleum which the oil barons decided to use for all modern pharmaceuticals after suppressing natural remedies and herbs. If MedicineGirl had a bit more education in biochemistry and biology then her angst would perhaps be less misplaced.

Until then I will keep DMSO handy as it is a valuable source of sulfur, an element lacking in our diets, and readily absorbed in a non carcinogenic form. Sulfur was used to treat infection before the onslaught of antibiotics.

