Medicine’s Substack

Medicine’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Townshend's avatar
Robert Townshend
36m

An important read.

People, read this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Medicine Girl
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture