Turning a Blind Eye

When I was newly married, my vision started to go. I brushed it off as age or genetics, back when I was a card-carrying member of the woke mob, before it was even a thing. I didn’t want to admit what was right in front of me. I was in a toxic marriage, trying to fix everything on the outside except the one thing that was actually broken.

Not long after we got married, my then-spouse decided he didn’t want to work. He had a master’s degree in mental health counseling but said it wasn’t the right fit. One night, I was up late and caught one of those infomercials about buying houses with no money down. It sounded crazy, but something about it made sense to me. I took the course, followed the steps, and before long, I was actually buying old fixer-uppers. He didn’t think it would work until it did.

Once things started rolling, he liked to tell people we were “in real estate,” but when it came time to do the heavy lifting, he said his back was bad from a bulging disk and he “didn’t want to risk it.” So there I was, hauling two sheets of 5/8 drywall into the house while he painted and offered commentary about how to lift with my legs to save my back.

It was kind of funny, in a sitcom sort of way. Not exactly the dynamic I had pictured, but I told myself every couple had their quirks. The truth was, most of the people I knew seemed to be living in quiet loneliness and sad frustration, just calling it marriage. My parents had done the same. I didn’t want to admit that the picture I’d painted in my head wasn’t matching the one I was living in. So I just kept building—houses, hope, and a story I wanted to believe in.

I put my head down, worked two jobs, managed the bills, laid tile, hung drywall, and ignored the obvious. Every day was survival on caffeine until 2 and a couple of glasses of red wine at night, and the illusion of partnership. Every night we had our “happy hour,” which was really just a way to shut out how unhappy we were. Take-and-bake pizzas, cheap processed food, fluorescent lights humming above the house we were working on. I wore sunglasses every time I went outside, thinking I was protecting my eyes, not realizing I was cutting off the very thing that kept them alive.

My vision kept getting worse. First, for driving at night, then I couldn’t make out signs during the day, then for reading, then for anything at all. The optometrist kept increasing my prescription every year, told me it was “perfectly normal.” I believed her. Everyone I knew wore glasses. I just figured I’d find a pair that looked good and get in line with the rest of the crowd heading toward slow decline.

But something in me started to wake up. I began to question how it was that every human being alive was “defective” enough to need glass lenses to function. I started wondering why no one seemed to ask what was really happening to their eyes. Wild animals didn’t go through an inevitable decline in vision. Eagles maintained until the end, but domesticated animals were just as bad as we were. Why is the industrialized world slowly going blind?

Something in me started to wake up. I began to question how it was that every human being alive was supposedly born defective, doomed to rely on glass lenses to see the world. I started to wonder why no one ever asked what their eyes actually needed to heal, or if improving their eyesight was just as possible.

It started simple. No more sunglasses. I had always watched every sunrise and sunset I could since I was a child, so I had naturally started what I will share in the 3rd part of this series. I began stepping outside in the early morning, letting my eyes feel the real world again. That single decision changed everything I thought I knew about vision, and about the body itself.

The Anatomy of Vision

The first morning I walked outside without sunglasses, I could barely open my eyes. It felt like I was staring into a blowtorch. I realized how weak my eyes had become from years of hiding them from the very thing they were designed for. The more I stood there, blinking through the discomfort, the more I could feel something inside them trying to wake up. It literally felt like clearing the clouds away. I had horrible headaches for a few days, getting slightly better each day as my eyes adjusted.

Most people don’t understand that the eyes aren’t separate cameras operating independently from the body. They are the body. The same blood that feeds the heart feeds the tiny vessels behind the eyes. If chemicals go on your skin, they go to your blood and bathe the eye in it. The same lymph that clears waste from your liver clears it from your retina. The same oxygen that keeps your brain awake fuels the optic nerve. I know this sounds obvious when I write it, but we are so conditioned to view each organ as separate that it bears repeating how sensitive and connected to everything we are exposed to

When you look at the structure of the eye, it’s a masterpiece of design. The retina is lined with millions of hairs (antenna) commonly known as photoreceptor cells that take in light and translate it into electrical signals. Those signals travel through the optic nerve straight to the brain, where they become an interpreted vision. No two people see things in the same way, which is why we have preferences for certain art and colors that others hate or find distasteful. The eye is the only place in the body where you can actually “see” blood vessels working, proof that what you eat, how you move, and how you breathe show up right there in the expression of your vision.

Inside the eye are capillaries so fine that even slight thickening of the blood can slow them down. That means dehydration, poor circulation, tension, or mineral imbalance can blur your sight just as fast as any disease. When people talk about “eye pressure,” that’s what it often comes down to: the body under strain everywhere, the fluid exchange is not flowing the way it should.

Most doctors never mention that the eyes are more electrical organs than mechanical ones. Every flash of light that enters the pupil creates a pulse of current, a spark that communicates with the brain. The current needs perfectly balanced minerals, clean air, and good blood flow to stay balanced. When you cut the eyes off from natural light, when you flood them with artificial lighting and backlit screens, you disrupt that current. The system starts to dull, and the eye loses its ability to respond.

Once I understood that, the whole thing made sense. I wasn’t just dealing with “bad eyes.” I was dealing with a body that had forgotten how to see because I’d been living in ways that blocked its natural function.

The Micro-Cilia Revelation

If you look closely at how the body is built, everything important involves hair. Not just the hair on your head, but also the microscopic hairs that exist everywhere inside you. The body runs on them.

The hairs in your ears read vibration and turn it into meaning. They translate invisible waves into recognizable sound, which is why you can hear someone’s voice or the rhythm of music. Loud noises and music disrupt these hairs, and they fall like trees, reducing the ability to hear. The magnets in headphones blasting into the ears do the same thing. The hairs in your intestines absorb nutrients and signal to the body what’s coming in and what needs to be excreted. The hairs in the stomach and digestive tract sense chemical changes and start the release of enzymes. The blood vessels themselves are lined with tiny hairlike projections that exchange nutrients and manage the subtle negative-to-negative magnetic current that keeps everything flowing. Imagine for a moment how disruptive an MRI is to the sensitive magnetic flow of the body’s natural magnetic flow. These hairs are the translators, converting one form of energy into another, we interpret into the physical, movement into message, vibration into perception, chemistry into communication.

Even the hair on your head does more than most people realize. It absorbs sunlight, nutrients, and frequencies from the world around you. A bush heavy with ripe blueberries gives off a different frequency than a plant that’s poisonous. You might feel drawn toward it without knowing why, the same way a bend in a stream can catch your attention before you ever see the fish moving there.

This is how wild animals live. You used to live that way, too. That instinct isn’t gone; it’s just quiet. Your hair is part of that system. It’s a sensory organ, a nutrient collector, and a transmitter. Ancient cultures understood this. They didn’t keep their hair long out of superstition but out of recognition. They knew it was part of the body’s antenna, tuned to both the physical and the unseen world as I discuss in Rise of the Hairless Ape Series on Hair.

This is also why modern hygiene products are so disruptive. Soap, shampoo, and detergents strip away the natural oils that coat the hair and skin, breaking the electrical connection between your body communicating with the environment. When you remove those protective oils, you dull the antenna. The body stops picking up subtle information from the air, the soil, the sun, and the living world around you.

The same principle applies inside the eye, where the hairs are smaller and far more complex. What most people refer to as the “micro cilia” of the eye are actually microvilli, microscopic, hairlike structures that grow from the retinal pigment epithelium (RPE). The RPE is a single layer of cells that sits just behind the rods and cones in the retina. Its job is to nourish, protect, and communicate with those light-sensitive cells.

On the side facing the photoreceptors, the RPE is covered with tiny hairs called microvilli. They reach out and interlock with the ends of the rods and cones, like two living systems holding hands. This tight weave is what lets light, nutrients, and electrical messages pass back and forth. The health of your vision depends on how well this communication line stays open.

Those hairs are coated with a living gel called the interphotoreceptor matrix, or IPM. It is not just a protective film. It is the eye’s translator, the bridge between physical light and electrical signal. The IPM is made of three main types of molecules: glycoproteins, proteoglycans, and glycosaminoglycans. This will be very important to remember for Article 2 as we go full metal jacket on what disrupts them.

Glycoproteins are part protein and part sugar, like meat coated in honey. The protein gives structure, while the sugar helps the cells stay energized to communicate and stay connected. Proteoglycans are mostly sugar with a touch of protein, acting like soft water-loving sponges that keep everything hydrated and cushioned. Glycosaminoglycans are long, slippery sugar strands that hold water and keep the current flowing smoothly between cells.

Together they form a living circuit board. The sugars carry the charge, the proteins anchor it, and the water keeps the signal moving. When you expose this delicate coating to solvents such as DMSO, fluoride, synthetic light, or detergent-based skincare, the protective bonds begin to dissolve. The surface loses its charge, and the light signal weakens.

This is when vision begins to fade, not from age but from interference. The circuitry is still there. It only needs to be restored.

Like the hairs in the ears or the intestines, these ocular microvilli are sensitive and alive. They depend on clean lipid (fat/cholesterol) coatings and a stable matrix to do their work. Healthy eyes need these structures intact. They need the right fats, minerals, and circulation to keep the antenna in working order. Every time you step into sunlight, these microvilli drink it in and convert it to a signal. That’s how light naturally becomes a vision.

The Outer Antennae

We think of eyelashes and eyebrows as protection, as decoration, but they’re far more than that. They are the body’s outer sensors, the first line of communication between the environment and the nervous system. Every hair on the face, especially around the eyes, is part of a network that reads vibration, pressure, light, and movement.

When you walk into sunlight, the hairs around your eyes and brows register that change instantly. They send micro-signals through the skin, fascia, and nerves to the deeper systems of the body. Those signals trigger enzyme production based on the plants you sense or see, shift hormone levels, and even change blood flow. The same mechanism that makes your pupils adjust to light also tells your digestive system whether to rest or break down food. It’s one continuous feedback loop — the antenna outside and the receiver inside working together.

In the same way, those outer hairs signal the emotional tone of the environment. They tell the body when to soften, when to be alert, when to connect, and when to protect. They read subtle energy, vibration, land memory, and intent. This is how the body communicates with the world, consciously and unconsciously. Land memory is my term for what happened there in the past. It also holds a frequency and energy.

When we cut ourselves off from natural light, cover our faces with sunscream, or flood our eyes with artificial brightness, we interrupt that communication. The external antenna stops transmitting or confuses the signal. The body stops receiving the cues it needs to digest, repair, reproduce, and regulate properly.

Your eyelashes and brows aren’t just there to keep out dust. They are part of a living system of awareness, bridging the visible and invisible worlds.

The Eye as a Solar Organ

People talk about sunlight like it’s dangerous, but it’s the main source of power for every living thing on this planet. Plants use it to grow, animals use it to regulate movement and rest, and we use it to stay alive. The body recharges through light just like a solar panel. The eyes are the ports where that charge comes in.

When natural light hits the eyes, it sets off a chain reaction. The retina reads that light, and the brain is able to make energy. It signals the glands to release hormones, the blood vessels to open, and the cells to start working. That charge moves through the whole system. You can feel it when you stand in the morning sun: your mood lifts, your focus sharpens, your breathing deepens. Watch the birds at dawn; they are excited and active, taking in the free energy.

Nobody talks about this anymore. The idea that the sun could feed you directly doesn’t fit into modern medicine, because there’s nothing to sell from it. But your body knows it’s true. The same way solar panels store power from sunlight, your cells store charge from every ray that touches you.

When you block your natural source of light with sunglasses, artificial bulbs, or screens, or when you disrupt your system through anger and fear, the body loses its connection to its own energy bank. The eyes stop feeding the body the way they were meant to. Communication weakens, and the organs begin to lose their timing.

Every organ in your body runs on a schedule that is guided by light. When sunlight enters your eyes, it travels to a small part of your brain called the suprachiasmatic nucleus. That is your master clock. It sends signals that tell every organ when to do its job. The liver knows when to detox, the gut knows when to digest, the heart knows when to rest, and the adrenals know when to release energy.

When the eyes stop receiving natural light or receive the wrong kind of light, those clocks drift apart. The organs still work, but they stop working together. The rhythm breaks. The system falls out of tune.

It is the same pattern that happens when someone takes bioidentical hormones and the body stops making its own, or when pain pills replace natural pain relievers. The body becomes lazy and dependent. The balance that once held everything together begins to collapse. This is why I constantly repeat to stop interfering with the bodies miraculous design. We don’t understand it, we never will. But the body does when you stop throwing industrial chemicals, pills, and potions at it.

Returning to real sunlight wakes it all back up. The light resets the rhythm, restores the charge, and reminds the body how to make its own power again. This is how the body was designed to live, in partnership with the sun.

The Language of Blood

Every part of the eye depends on clean, steady blood flow. The capillaries behind the retina are finer than a thread, and the blood has to move through them one cell at a time. That’s how sensitive the system is. Those cells deliver oxygen, minerals, and good fats to keep the eye tissue alive, then carry away what’s used up. It’s a perfect circuit — light charges the eyes, blood carries the charge through the body, and the body returns fresh fuel back to the eyes.

If anything in that chain breaks, the signal goes weak. Thick blood (dehydration), poor fats, chemicals in the bloodstream, or too much pressure all slow the current. The eyes show it first because they’re the most exposed and the most demanding.

The body protects its electrical system with layers of natural insulation. On the inside, it’s the myelin sheath that wraps around nerves. On the outside, it’s the sebum on the skin and the cerumen in the ears. These fatty coatings keep the current moving smoothly and prevent interference. When they break down, from chemicals, solvents, fake fats, or stress, the body’s wiring starts to short out. The signal scatters, the eyes lose focus, and pressure builds where the current used to flow clean.

What you put on your skin, what you breathe, and what you eat all affect how your eyes see. The body runs on one circuit, inside and out. When the coatings erode, when the blood thickens, when the charge from sunlight doesn’t make it through, vision blurs, focus slips, and clarity fades.

Remembering How to See

Once I started paying attention, I realized nothing about my eyes was random. They were showing me exactly how the rest of my body was doing. If I refuse to see energetically, the eyes will follow suit and refuse to see physically. When the light was too bright, it wasn’t the sun’s fault. Modern medicine seeks to block the sun, not remove the blinders. Of course, because that makes you weaker and more profitable inside the system.

Most people think losing vision is just part of getting older. One day, you wake up and realize you’re seeing, but not really seeing. The world looks flatter, colder, and dimmer, and you can’t remember when that started. You have become disconnected. Temporarily.

In the next article, I’m going to show you exactly how that happens, how everyday habits and “modern conveniences” quietly train the eyes to stop working. Once you understand this, you’ll never look at light, screens (aka scrying mirrors-credit to jeanice barcelo for seeing that connection, or glasses the same way again. And if you care about keeping your connection to the real world, the world that feeds, guides, and grounds you, you won’t want to miss it.

