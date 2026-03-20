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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
1h

I did Sleep Study for a course before getting my N.D. Degree. The Questions we should be asking, why approach dreams as a physical body experience and not acknowledging the Spiritual Body(Trapped Light Body - the Temple, Heaven within) No wonder Dreams cannot be “understood” - not having the full understanding of our being!

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KMD's avatar
KMD
1h

I would like to see a paper on absolute risk reduction versus relative risk reduction because the pharmaceutical industry fools the population with relative risk reduction to make their drugs seem highly effective, when in reality, the absolute risk reduction is low....the true benefit.

If I say you will lower your relative risk by 50%, that sounds effective. But if the absolute risk reduction is only 2% to 1%, you've been fooled.

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