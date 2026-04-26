Medicine Girl’s Substack

Medicine Girl’s Substack

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
2d

Targeting the desperate is an ongoing project:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/targeting-the-desperate

The latest scam is DMSO (well, methylene blue preceded it, and turpentine is the latest, but I got sick of following scams):

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/why-is-dmso-being-popularized

The body's self-defense, as the author also states, can be, and ARE outflanked:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/can-immune-defenses-be-outflanked

That results in Trojan deployment of especially foreign proteins, which are probably the nearly-exclusive causes of modern illnesses:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-symbiotic-human-body

Even pre- and probiotics are messing with the gut flora, making them inherently dangerous:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/prebiotics-and-probiotics-as-parts

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Jamie Novak's avatar
Jamie Novak
2d

Let's talk about the toxic supplements Smith promotes ... a slew of laboratory CONDUCTIVE chemical concoctions ... he's just another Biodigital Convergence grifter.

Thanks for exposing him, Robin.

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