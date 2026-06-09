Local Honey Is More Toxic Than Supermarket: The Alarming Chemical Load in Backyard Jars (Part 3)
What the Chemical Giants Don't Want You to Know
Introduction
For thousands of years, mites and bees have lived side by side. Ancient beekeepers observed them, documented their presence, and understood that hives could flourish with mites in their midst. Wild colonies across the globe still thrive despite these tiny hitchhikers. The truth is simple: mites are not harbingers of collapse. They are as common among healthy, productive hives as they are in wild, unmanaged populations.
Medicine Girl’s Substack is a reader-supported publication, thank you for considering becoming a paid subscriber. I am grateful for any and all support bringing the truth to light. I will not waste a second responding to anyone demanding my credentials for reading, researching, and writing on these topics. My credentials are simple: I have a working brain, I think for myself, and I am beholden to no one. I do not shill for any industry, I refuse to peddle private-label supplements, and I have never sold out for a research grant or a payout. Unlike the grifters and industry mouthpieces who attack me, those spineless, small-minded, flushed, mottled skinned, keyboard wimps desperate to silence anyone who threatens their profit, I owe nothing to anyone. I cannot be bought, bullied, or distracted. My voice is unfiltered and unpurchased. The thoughts, research, and conclusions you find here are mine alone. If that makes you uncomfortable, triggered and scared of losing your binky? Good. That’s the point.
So how did the narrative shift? Decades ago, industry-funded researchers and corporate interests massaged the data, transforming the mere presence of mites into a crisis. Selective reporting, manipulated statistics, and a relentless public relations campaign painted mites as an existential threat. The media amplified every loss. Universities and extension offices, often bankrolled by chemical giants through federal lobbying and targeted grants, became the mouthpieces for a new doctrine: if you have bees, you must fight mites with chemicals or lose your hives FOREVER!
In Article 1, I exposed the money trail. Federal funding, channeled through lobbyists and public-private “partnerships,” pours into research that conveniently recommends more chemical interventions. In Article 2, we showed how this manufactured panic became dogma, turning practical beekeepers into perpetual customers for the agrochemical industry. The result is a system that ignores the actual drivers of hive decline, chemical toxins, poor nutrition, and chronic stress, instead prescribing a chemical “cure” for a problem that was never the true cause.
Now, in this final article, we confront the reality in your own backyard. The honey produced by “well-meaning” beekeepers is no longer a pure, wholesome product, but the end result of a chemical treadmill engineered for profit. Here is the evidence, the science, the safety data, and the hard numbers that expose the real threat to bees, and to every jar of honey on your table. The checkmate is here. The scam is hiding in plain sight. It’s time to see what’s really inside your backyard, honey. I have to put this behind a paywall to protect myself and my family, as I uncovered some major players in this chemical treatment treadmill that would rather this information remain cataloged in their ignorance-is-bliss file folders. You won’t believe what I uncovered for this article.
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